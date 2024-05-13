‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Release Date In Australia, Plot, Cast, Trailer And More

A Quiet Place really got everyone with the concept of surviving in a world where making noise would mean instant death. You probably feel a slight panic thinking about those aliens. And we’re sure fans worldwide have been itching for an origin story. We’ve gotta know how this sh*t show started… We just need to know!

Well, wait no more for A Quiet Place: Day One is almost here. In this prequel, Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn star as Sam and Eric. Sam goes on a day trip to New York and she unexpectedly finds herself caught in a madness when aliens with super hearing invade the city. To survive, Sam must learn to navigate her way through the perilous streets, even if it means trusting a stranger named Eric.

A Quiet Place: Day One Quick Facts

Release Date: 27 June 2024 Runtime: 100 minutes Director: Michael Sarnoski Stars: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place: Day One Cast

Image: @aquietplace

Two years after featuring in one of Marvel’s most successful movies, Black Panther, Lupita Nyong’o is set to star in the movie A Quiet Place: Day One. As resilient as her black panther role, Nakia, Nyong’o plays Sam, a woman who gets to New York the same day aliens attack and must endeavour to survive the creatures.

Joseph Quinn, the Eddie Munson of Stranger Things IV stars in A Quiet Place: Day One, this time, not as an Eddie but an Eric. Eric & Sam are said to be each other’s strength in the trying times of the alien attack.

Due to modifications, Emily Blunt & John Krasinski will not make cameos. However, Djimon Hounsou, who appeared in A Quiet Place Part II reprises his role as “Man on the Island” who helped a small group of survivors in the 2020 sequel. Alex Wolff plays the role of Reuben, a friend to Sam, who goes through some psychological issues. With the help of Sam, Reuben overcomes his health problems.

A Quiet Place: Day One Michael Sarnoski

Image: @MichaelSarnoski

Fans all over are looking forward to A Quiet Place: Day One directed by Michael Sarnoski, known for his work on films like Love of the Dead, Fight Night Legacy, and Pig. They’re anticipating how his signature style would possibly add even more layers to the franchise. With A Quiet Place Part II being just a little underwhelming compared to the first, we’re definitely excited to see what he’ll do with the story.

A Quiet Time: Day One Production

Image: @johnkrasinski

With four Emmy Nominations under his belt, John Krasinski might just be on track for a fifth with his latest project, A Quiet Place: Day One. Known for creating tension and intriguing plots, Krasinski also showcases his producing skills by serving as a producer alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller.

Having come a long way from playing Jim Halpert on hit show The Office, Krasinski has come a long way. He’s definitely someone worth keeping an eye on in the industry.

A Quiet Place: Day One Lupita Nyong’o

Image: @aquietplace

A Quiet Place: Day One Plot

Image: cnn.com

Sam, a simple woman goes on a day trip with her cat. Unknown to her, danger sits in wait as aliens decide to crash the party on the very same day she arrives in the city. In a bid to survive, Sam gets stuck with Eric as they try to navigate their way through the chaos. Talk about tough luck!

A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer

In February 2024, Paramount Pictures debuted the first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One, which shows Nyong’o, Wolff, Hounsou and Quinn’s characters struggling to survive the initial destruction by the sound-despising creatures.

The month of June is set to witness the release of the apocalyptic Horror Movie, A Quiet Place: Day one. On 27 June 2024, the movie will be in Cinemas throughout Australia.