Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reportedly Chosen To Play The Next James Bond

The James Bond rumour mill stirs again! This time it’s a wildcard, with 32 year old Aaron Taylor-Johnson being the rumoured new 007.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, an actor who has starred in Bullet Train, Kick-Ass, Avengers, Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging, The King’s Man and Godzilla, is rumoured to be the next Bond. This whisper comes from Instagram account @deuxmoi, which has a reputation for being the most prescient source of celebrity gossip around.

That said, it’s far from official, with @deuxmoi stressing this is a tip off from an anonymous source. The source told @deuxmois: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the next Bond. A mini trailer of him doing the famous bond shot is going to be released March/April 2023 to announce him as the new actor.”

Fan manifestation or truth pic.twitter.com/iNQ4jP0TA8 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) December 3, 2022

@deuxmoi, iconic curator of pop culture that they are, asked their followers if they thought this was: “Fan manifestation or truth?”

One fan responded: “The man gets so many jobs get no one knows who he is I don’t get it.” Another said: “This ambiguousness is probably exactly why he got the Bond role (if the rumors are true, of course).”

Others put forward their own favourites, like Henry Cavill and co. Others discussed the veracity of the rumour. Speaking of which – The Sun has also reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next Bond, with a recent article reporting Aaron met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and even (apparently) went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September. An insider allegedly told The Sun Broccoli “loved” Taylor-Johnson and “he is now one of the front runners.”

In the end, only time (and the next Bond directors) will tell who needs up being the next 007.