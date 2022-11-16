Abandoned Playboy Mansion From 1972 ‘Has Definitely Seen Some Sh*t’

Photos of an abandoned Playboy Mansion from 1972 have sent social media users’ neurons flying, with images of leopard chairs, rotting hot tubs and an old pool shocking and amazing the Internet.

Images of an abandoned playboy mansion from 1972 have left the followers of Instagram account Pubity picking their eyeballs off the floor.

While some got all starry-eyed, others looked back on the era with mild disgust (“shine a blue light in there and it’s over”). One commenter wrote: “That place has definitely seen some shit” while another suggested: “You could literally snort the wallpaper and get zooted.”

“The amount of clapping that went down…” one wrote, almost mournfully. Another comic genius said: “Where is this? Looks like an easy fixer upper.”

Another commented: “Whenever there’s an abandoned building I feel like a signal goes out to the worst graffiti artists in the area.”

Further remarks included: “I wonder how many hidden doors and rooms they have that no one knows about” and “How does a property that big just go to shit?”

Other observations centres around the chandeliers (how are them… still there?”) and whether “this is a secret level of Tony Hawk Pro Skater.”

More questions than answers.

The images comes from haunted relics of the past curator @abandoned_southeast and are geotagged to the location Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Speaking to one of their followers, @abandoned_southeast wrote: “Last time I heard somebody went here the cops pulled them out at gun point and they spent the night in jail. Be safe!”

