Adin Ross Hands Billionaire Donald Trump The Perfect Gift For A President

We’ve been on the watch hunt this week, checking out classic Hublot, Rolex and OMEGA pieces from some of the Olympic champions competing at this year’s Paris 2024 Games. But we should have expected to see big watch guy Donald Trump emerge in the conversation.

Adin Ross is one of the world’s biggest streamers, commanding millions of views on his live Kick videos where he’s often joined by prominent internet figures and celebrities. The 23-year-old boasts a strong male-skew audience and will stream anything from trending news to NBA 2K livestreams, engaging his viewers with reaction videos, live debates, and interactive Q&A sessions.

It’s reported that Ross can make tens of thousands of dollars an hour just from his Kick streams alone, with a contract with the streaming giants worth more than $10 million USD (~$15.3 million AUD) annually… and his recent gift to Donald Trump suggests he appreciates the interest that high-profile guests bring to his channel.

WATCH Adin Ross gifts Donald Trump a Rolex on his stream below.

In a historic move, Adin Ross held one of his popular streams live from Mar-a-Lago, the permanent residence of Donald Trump, hosting the former U.S. President over 90 minutes.

Ross, wearing a white “Make America Great Again” hat and signature red tie that has become synonymous with Donald Trump’s image since running for the Presidency, praised the Republican candidate throughout the stream and even gave him two lavish gifts during the video.

“I hope you like watches… Rolexes,” Ross said, handing Trump the iconic green box as 500,000 people watched online.

“I don’t know what you’re doing but you really are respected and amazing. I go onto other shows and nobody makes a big deal of it,” Trump replied, flashing his new timepiece to the camera.

Donald Trump was handed a $70,000 Rolex Day-Date. Image: kick.com/adinross

The watch in question looks to be a Rolex Day-Date, a 40mm piece in 18-carat Everose gold. Known as the “President’s watch,” Trump’s new Rolex features Roman numerals on the dial and the signature fluted bezel, making it a fitting gift for a figure as prominent as Trump.

It’s not yet clear whether Trump accepted the gift from Ross, but it could land the former President in hot water as it violates FEC rules on campaign contributions. Under the Federal Election Campaign Act, candidates are not able to accept gifts exceeding the value of $3,300 USD (~$5,000 AUD), slightly less than the $69,200 AUD that this Rolex retails for online…. but I imagine Ross will likely plead ignorance to the law.