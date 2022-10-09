Airbus Is Auctioning Off Pieces Of Its Iconic A380 Superjumbo

Airbus is flogging off bits of an Airbus A380, with the profits going to the Airbus Foundation’s charitable endeavours. Items being auctioned include lamps, a bar, trolleys, seats, emergency exit signs, baby bassinets, a cockpit rescue rope and a faux marble sink.

The majestic A380, one of the world’s most loved passenger jets, is going the way of the Dodo. Though some airlines like Emirates still see it as a profitable jet, the vast majority of carriers are moving on from it, shifting towards smaller, more efficient aircraft, even for long-haul journeys.

The A380 was supposed to revolutionize commercial passenger flights. Instead, its inefficient design and low demand during the pandemic saw Airbus decide to stop A380 production at the end of 2021.

On the bright side, this means plane aficionados can now – literally – own a piece of history. How so? Airbus is holding a three-day sell-off of some 500 pieces of the Airbus SE A380, starting on October 13th. Items being auctioned include lamps, a bar (that’s right: the Emirates one), trolleys, seats, emergency exit signs, baby bassinets, a cockpit rescue rope and a faux marble sink (which is reportedly going for as little as $2,000).

A380 lovers can also try their hand at bidding on artwork made by street artists created using different parts of the plane, like its engine blades. Proceeds from the auction will go towards the Airbus Foundation’s humanitarian initiatives.

“The proceeds from this auction will help the Airbus Foundation continue to facilitate charitable initiatives worldwide leveraging an international network of employees, associations and other organisations, supporting general interest projects,” Airbus said.

The auction will take place in Toulouse, France, and online. Most of the parts going under the hammer come from an A380 MSN13, which started flying in 2008.

As for the A380’s history, the iconic jet took off from Toulouse-Blagnac airport on its first-ever flight on the 27th of April, 2005. As Airbus puts it: “This global event, which remains etched in our collective memory, marked the beginning of a real love affair between this exceptional aircraft and people around the world.”

To that end, speaking about the upcoming auction, Airbus explains: “Airbus is giving you the opportunity to own an authentic piece of the A380, the iconic legend that continues to demonstrate its extraordinary feat of engineering, technology and exceptional passenger experience.”