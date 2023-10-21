American Man Loses 80kg By Eating Cheeseburgers Every Day

In a body transformation that has left social media buzzing, a 32-year-old American man who goes by u/TonysStrength has lost a staggering 80 kilograms (approximately 176 pounds).

We’ve covered a lot of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. None, however, have involved this particularly fascinating nutritional trick.

Redditor /u/TonysStrength — who we’ll call Tony for short — posted his remarkable journey from 172kg to 90kg (380 pounds to 200 pounds) as a hard-earned testament to the power of dedication and consistency. What makes his story even more intriguing, however, is one of his unconventional dieting hacks — a shameless commitment to the consumption of cheeseburgers.

WATCH: Post Malone Tells Joe Rogan “Coke” Is The Secret Behind His 30kg Body Transformation

Building Strength and Inspiring Change

For Tony, a self-described “big guy” for most of his life, is now hoping to continue building strength as the last slithers of fat fall from his body. Specifically, this is no longer just a weight loss journey; he’s also training to become a pro-level strongman and powerlifter.

Beyond his personal goals, Tony is slowly building up a clientele of people he trains, with the hope of one day opening his own gym. This desire to help others on their own transformative journeys is fuelled by his firsthand experience of just how challenging the path to change can be.

Tony’s transformation is the result of five years of hard work and a consistent routine. He’s up early in the morning, lifting five days a week and getting in daily cardio sessions too. While he acknowledges that not everyone may have the time or resources to be quite so committed, he emphasises the importance of finding exercise that you truly enjoy and sticking with it.

The Burger Diet

Tony has, unsurprisingly, totally transformed his relationship with food and the things he chooses to consume. One thing he refused to give up, however, was cheeseburgers but has found a way to recreate his favourite food in a macro-friendly way.

Focusing on whole foods and lean meats, burgers remain his go-to meal. Using lean ground beef, low-calorie buns, and an overall protein-packed diet, Tony has found a way to enjoy his favourite food while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“I do 93/7 [ground beef] into 4-ounce patties, wholewheat 120 calorie buns and a slice of cheese. Light ketchup and I usually air fry potatoes for the side too!” /u/TonysStrength

With a daily caloric intake of approximately 2200 calories and a high level of physical activity that helps him burn around 3500 calories, Tony has found a way to maintain an intense calorific deficit (some may say too intense, but that’s a conversation for another day) while eating his favourite foods.

One Size Does Not Fit All

In a world where fad diets and fitness regimens often dominate the discourse, Tony’s story is a refreshing reminder that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to health and well-being. Tony’s message to the world is clear: change is possible, and it begins with a single step or, in his case, a bite of a burger.