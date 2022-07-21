Ana De Armas Says ‘There’s No Need For A Female Bond’

No Time To Die actress Ana de Armas has revealed she thinks that the James Bond franchise should stay faithful to the book and the Bond character should remain a dude…

Ana de Armas has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses. Plus, she’s got an impressive resume – de Armas has starred in Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out and the upcoming film, The Gray Man.

de Armas also had a small but memorable role in the James Bond film, No Time To Die. The actress played Paloma, a Cuban Intelligence operative who helped Bond, played by Daniel Craig, capture Valdo Obruchev.

As No Time To Die was Craig’s final performance as the iconic 007 spy, there has been non-stop speculation over who will be the next Bond. And some have even suggested that the next Bond should be played by a woman.

But in a recent interview with The Sun, de Armas voiced her opinion on the matter; and it appears she is not on board with there being a female Bond.

Ana de Armas wants stronger female characters in the Bond franchise but doesn’t think Bond should become a female character. Image Credit: Universal PIctures

“There’s no need for a female Bond. There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over. This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.” Ana de Armas

de Armas went on to clarify that her opinion doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist; she simply thinks Bond was originally written as a male character and so, he should stay that way. On the other hand, de Armas does want female roles in the Bond franchise to become more “substantial.”

“What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things.” Ana de Armas

Of course, No Time To Die had stronger female roles than any other Bond film that came before it – Lashana Lynch’s Nomi and de Armas’ Paloma, for instance – so surely, de Armas will get her wish and future Bond instalments will continue to introduce significantly female characters as opposed to the infamous and sexist ‘Bond girl’ trope.