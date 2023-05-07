Anthony Albanese Drops ‘Fashionable’ Sock Statement At King Charles’ Coronation

Written by Luc Wiesman

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, was spotted wearing South Sydney Rabbitohs socks to the coronation of King Charles III. Nicely played.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is a well-known supporter of the South Sydney Rabbitohs. The die-hard rugby league fan was born and raised in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Camperdown, which is near the Rabbitohs’ traditional home ground of Redfern Oval – and he’s been a passionate supporter of the team since day dot.

He’s often seen attending their games and wearing the team’s colours – in this case, their socks. We spotted the cheeky sartorial touch as ‘Albo’ and his partner, Jodie Haydon, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III.

Albo otherwise kept things pretty classic in a black suit, a red patterned tie, black Oxfords and a little Australia pin in his lapel.

Anthony Albanese arriving at the King’s coronation in London. Image: Getty

Albo has often spoken publicly about his passion for the Rabbitohs, and he has been a vocal advocate for the team and the sport of rugby league in general. He has also been involved in efforts to secure funding for the development of new rugby league facilities in Sydney as well as the rest of the country. Maybe he’ll hit up Charles for some dosh?

We also wonder if Sam Kerr – who was the Australian flag bearer for the coronation – was wearing some Chelsea or Dockers socks, too…