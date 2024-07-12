Apple Vision Pro Will Change The Way We Look At The World Forever

I had the pleasure of experiencing Apple’s new Vision Pro for the first time this week. In just an hour, I was blown away by the pure scale and potential of the new device. It left me in no doubt that this will completely change the way that we look at the world.

The Apple Vision Pro is arguably Apple’s most exciting product release since the first iPhone hit the shelves in June 2007. Back then touch screens had already made their way into the market, but the first iPhone was revolutionary in its approach to streamlining our everyday life. From calls to cameras, the first iPhone was a game-changer, consolidating multiple functions into one sleek device. It has since become the single most influential piece of consumer tech ever released.

Just as the iPhone redefined communication and connectivity, the Vision Pro promises to revolutionise the way that we interact with and see the world. It will change how we work, play, relax and engage with media. It will change the way we watch sports, phone loved ones and collaborate on a global scale. It will even change the way we access our memories with an innovative new feature.

Apple Vision Pro will change the way we look at the world. Image: Apple

I was invited to the Apple HQ here in Sydney, Australia to have a crash course in Apple’s latest product. After some routine eyesight checks and calibrations with the tech giant’s new VisionOS, I was ready to put the headset on for the very first time.

What struck me, almost instantly, about using Apple’s new Vision Pro for the first time is how normal everything feels. Of course, there’s an initial adjustment period, recognising the device that sits firmly on your face. After a few tweaks, the device’s Solo Knit Band tightens to fit, comfortably placed as if you were wearing ski goggles or a slightly heavier eye mask. In no time at all, the Vision Pro was up and running, with a nostalgic Apple launch noise that has become synonymous with the innovative American brand.

A quick press and hold of the Digital Crown on the top right of the device brought up the visionOS’ many apps in a picture-perfect display in the centre of the room… and so as I peaked through the looking glass for the first time, you won’t believe what I found there.

Apple Vision Pro Photos & 3D Video

The first app I explored was Photos. For many of us, capturing moments in photos or video has become such an innate part of the iPhone experience, to share our lives on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. I may speak for myself here, but when I take photos, I rarely just sit down and go through old albums from holidays or special occasions in the same way, perhaps, people used to.

But since the iPhone 15 Pro introduced spatial video capture, we’re now able to shoot 3D videos in perfect 1080p to create immersive memories that we can relive on the Apple Vision Pro. Admittedly, it’s very Black Mirror… but it’s a game-changing piece of new technology.

Apple Vision Pro’s 3D video is a game-changer. Image: Apple

Before I get ahead of myself and the inevitable sleepwalking procession towards the yet-to-be-named Metaverse of the future, this release could represent a revolutionary new tool for accessing memory for today.

For those who want to remember specific moments from their lives – birthdays, childhood memories or holidays – with the clearest resolution a simple flicker of the eye and a simple pinch of the fingers will bring up cherished memories; for homesick students, grieving families and mental-health sufferers, it will be an incredibly powerful – almost therapeutic – feature.

Apple Vision Pro Apple TV

Next up I tried out Apple Vision Pro’s seamless integration with the tech company’s celebrated streaming service, Apple TV.

Of course, with wearable tech like this, one of the most important uses will inevitably be the way that we consume our media and where the Vision Pro excels in the company’s signature usability, the device also offers a fully immersive media experience with a novel trick: users can turn the device’s digital crown to completely remove the physical space from view and enter a surreal new environment with the utmost realism.

WATCH Apple Vision Pro Environments below.

For my session, I was transported to the top of Haleakalā, a remote volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui; a summit that, let’s be honest, I will likely never reach. But with a simple gesture, I found myself immersed in a breathtaking, 8K-resolution landscape looking out at rolling clouds and a sinking sun. The Apple TV app was positioned in front of me, in the centre of the vista, as the device allowed for a complete 360-degree panoramic view of my new surroundings.

3D Movies

Movies and TV shows can also be experienced like never before. Watching Avatar: The Way of Water was a highlight, with the stunning visuals – the colours, the depth, and the overall immersion – were unparalleled, creating a cinematic experience that is truly from another planet.

Apple is committed to keeping us firmly in this reality (at least for now). So the device ensures you stay connected to reality by detecting human faces and alerting you when someone needs your attention, bringing them neatly into the space without major disruption to the viewing experience.

This kind of technology is perfect for when you’re in an environment with very little space – on a plane or sitting on a bus, for example.

Apple Vision Pro Sports

Another cool feature from the session was the multi-screen display for sports like the NBA, with five different games playing simultaneously in a grid-like format. With complete control, I was able to select and replace the games with just eye movement and the device’s signature pinch to bring my preferred game into the featured view.

Apple Vision Pro’s multiscreen feature ensures you never miss a game. Image: Apple

By acquiring rights to major sports leagues, Apple has been a market leader in immersive video experiences, putting you courtside to the hottest NBA game of the season or inside the locker room for Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl celebrations. This feature brings fans closer to the action than ever before, transforming passive watching into an active, engaging experience with perfect realism.

Apple Vision Pro Keynote

The new Keynote feature will also completely change the way we work, offering a lifesize virtual theatre or boardroom setting where you can rehearse presentations in front of an empty environment, similar to delivering a TED talk.

Inside the virtual space, Keynote’s presentation sits at the front of the virtual stage for references, whilst the secondary display appears on a huge scale behind you on the theatre screen. It’s simply mindblowing; a fully immersive environment that can improve presentation skills exponentially, allowing users to work on stage presence, cadence and delivery within the comfort of their own homes.

Apple Vision Pro Price Australia

Now, of course, a piece of technology that will undoubtedly change our lives forever comes at a sizeable cost. Unlike the first iPhone, however, the Vision Pro’s price point will be a major obstacle for even the most die-hard Apple fans. At $6000 AUD, it’s a serious investment. As the tech becomes more prevalent, which it will, the cost will need to come down for mainstream adoption… but one thing’s for certain, the Apple Vision Pro will change the way we look at the world forever.