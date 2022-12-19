Argentina Players Celebrate World Cup Win With Chicken Parmi Dinner

After winning the World Cup, you need to rest, rehydrate, and eat a carefully balanced meal pored over by a nutritionist, right? Not if you’re Argentina. If you’re a member of Los Albicelestes, you make like you’re in an RSL and have yourself a chicken parmi…

Argentina players are celebrating their World Cup win against France with a romantic dinner date with the World Cup trophy. Footage of this romantic date with destiny (or rather, a plate of cheesy poultry) was posted to Instagram by Paulo Dybala.

WATCH: Paulo Dybala enjoys “romantic dinner” with World Cup trophy

Dybala captioned the clip “romantic dinner,” including a love heart emoji for good measure. He showed off his plate of chicken parmi and chips, and then showed viewers the World Cup sitting in the middle of the circle of players eating.

It remains unknown if this chicken parmi was part of a dietician’s approved plan. But either way: we’re sure they deserve it.