Argentinian Reporter Wins The World Cup Without Stepping On The Pitch

Sofia Martinez, a Television Publica reporter, attempted to ease the pressure on Messi’s shoulders on Tuesday, telling him Argentina will always love him no matter what.

It’s hard to imagine the weight of 45.81 million people on your shoulders. Unless you’re Messi. The Argentine superstar, who has always been considered a ‘failure’ on an international stage, largely because he has never won a World Cup, will captain his team against current champions France in the early hours of Monday morning (2am AEST), and we’d wager those shoulders could do with a good massage. Enter: journalist Sofia Martinez.

In an emotional moment (this World Cup will almost certainly be Messi’s last) Messi told reporters on Tuesday: “It’s many years until the next [World Cup] and I don’t think I’ll make it. Finishing this way is nice.”

Messi has achieved everything there is to achieve on an individual and club level, having been a perennial goal scorer, assist maestro and Ballon d’Or winner. He has also won the Champions League four times and La Liga 10 times.

Until he led Argentina to victory at the Copa America in 2021, however, Messi’s results on an international level have always been a talking point. Though winning the Copa America in 2021 was huge, and though many people believe him to be the true GOAT regardless, winning the World Cup in 2022 would be massive for his legacy.

Put simply: no pressure…

Perhaps anticipating that pressure, and perhaps thinking back to that time in 2016 when Messi felt a bit unloved and unfairly treated by the media, after Argentina’s loss to Chile in the final of the Copa America, resulting in him (briefly) walking away, Argentinian reporter Sofia Martinez recently gave a heartwarming statement to Messi, after interviewing him.

Martinez said: “The last thing I want to tell you and it’s not a question, but I just wanted to say the World Cup final is coming and sure, we all want to win the cup.”

“I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there’s something that no one can take from you, and it’s the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I’m being serious.”

“There’s no kid who doesn’t have your shirt, no matter if it’s a fake, real or a made up one. Truly, you made your mark in everyone’s life. And that, to me, is beyond winning any World Cup. No one can take that from you and this is my gratitude, for the amount of happiness you bring to a lot of people.”

“I seriously hope you take those words into your heart because I really believe that’s more important than winning a World Cup and you already have it. So thank you, captain.” Sofia Martinez

Messi appeared to be quite choked up, before replying: “I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying.”

“Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina. There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don’t think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant.”

“We are going to do our best, as we have done up until now, so that this time it really happens – we really win it.”

Messi has also suggested he has been enjoying playing international football more this time around, saying: “For a while now I’ve been enjoying it so much, everything that’s happening to us. Being able to end all this in the final makes me happy.”

With the likes of Neymar and Ronaldo having their hopes of international glory dashed once again this year, here’s hoping for a truly grand finale for Messi.