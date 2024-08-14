These Olympic Marathon Medal Winning Asics Runners Are Guaranteed To Demolish Your Personal Best Times

The following article was produced in partnership with Asics.

One of the many benefits of my role is the abundance of high-quality products that come through the office with my name on it. It’s hard not to get excited when a big shoe box arrives on my desk, promising some brand-new runners.

ASICS has always been my favourite running brand. It’s hard to look past the Japanese brand for athletic style, function and unparalleled comfort. Since its early days, ASICS has been committed to innovation and quality, consistently producing footwear that meets the needs of serious athletes and casual runners alike.

Now, I’ve not always been a runner. My style was usually A to B in as quick a time as my glass ankles would take me. I’ll freely admit that I would endure the hard yards with a lasting grimace, reluctant to adapt and improve my approach to prevent injury and maximise my performance.

My old mindset was often about pushing through the pain rather than understanding the importance of proper technique and the right gear. That was, of course, until I discovered ASICS’ superior collection of runners.

In recent years, I’ve been through several pairs from ASICS’ range: the GEL-NIMBUS™s 25 and 26, the METASPEED™ SKY+, so I feel adequately qualified to say that the new ASICS METASPEED™ EDGE PARIS are the best they have ever released.

Now, this isn’t hyperbole; it’s true. The meticulous design and thoughtful technology behind each pair of shoes have transformed my running experience; from my cadence and strides to endurance and speed, ASICS has consistently delivered runners that not only improve my form but actually help me to enjoy the process.

ASICS have managed to shave off 25 grams from the previous version of the METASPEED’s, making the EDGE PARISs effortlessly lightweight at just 185 grams. The sole design has also been improved, which gives unrivalled support from the tip of your toes through to the back of your heel.

Elsewhere, ASICS has incorporated a new carbon plate technology that adds an extra spring to your step, enhancing propulsion and reducing fatigue during long runs, whilst the breathable upper mesh keeps your feet cool and dry, even during the most intense workouts.

It’s clear that ASICS has put a lot of thought into every aspect of the METASPEED™ EDGE PARIS. From the lightweight design to the host of innovative new features, it’s a top contender in the saturated world of running shoes (which is saying something). It’s hard to look beyond ASICS as the best runners available today.