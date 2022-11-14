Aston Martin F1 Team Left ‘Stressed’ After Brad Pitt’s Car Crash Visit

Actor Brad Pitt reportedly “stressed” the Aston Martin Formula 1 Team after visiting them at the United States Grand Prix last month, due to staying around the paddock for too long.

The Fight Club and Bullet Train star is filming an upcoming movie where he plays a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a young rookie driver. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to act as a producer and consultant on the set, with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski directing the movie.

However, Aston Martin F1 Team Principal Mike Krack revealed to Motorsport Magazine that during the actor’s visit to the Dallas Circuit of the Americas started to weigh heavy on the motor racing team.

“They were with us for a very long time, much longer than expected,” Mr Krack explained.

“To be honest, it even messed up our schedule. We were a bit stressed then.”

Despite Brad Pitt and his team causing a stir within Aston Martin, Mr Krack still remained cordial, saying, “We will support the project as best we can and see how involved we are. Team owner Lawrence Stroll was also involved.”

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt with Apple CEO Tim Cook. The upcoming film is set to be released by Apple Studios. Image: @LATImages

The Aston Martin Team are by no means the only motor racing team excited for the upcoming movie.

Speaking to Sky Sports, McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl talked about his excitement for the film, “Their goal is to make the best Formula 1 film. I’m sure they can do it.”

He continued, “It’s going to be great, also for Formula 1. I think it should be more like ‘Top Gun’, only with cars. We’re excited.”

Apple Studios have reportedly picked up the film ahead of its release.

Brad Pitt Snub

Brad Pitt reportedly hung around a little too long around the Aston Martin team garage in preparation for his upcoming film. Image: @LATImages

The stars were out at the 2022 United States Grand prix, which ultimately saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen coming out on top. Celebrities such as Ed Sheeran, Shaquille O’Neal and Pharrell Williams were all in appearance, but it was ultimately Brad Pitt who had F1 fans chatting.

Outside of the Aston Martin team shenanigans, the actor looked to snub popular Sky Sports commentator and former driver Martin Brundle, when Mr Brundle was attempting to ask him a question.

But the racing pundit later took to Twitter to reveal that Brad Pitt had apologised to him after ignoring him on the grid.

He wrote, “Got a note from Brad Pitt explaining what happened with our near miss on the Austin grid. Unnecessary, but nice of him.

“Absolutely nobody is obliged to talk to me on the grid, bus as I endeavour to make 10/12 minutes of live and unscripted sports TV I’m obliged to at least ask.”

Fair to say Brad Pitt might not be getting the invite back to the Aston Martin garage next year.