Attessa IV Superyacht: A Closer Look At Billionaire Dennis Washington’s Luxurious Refit

For billionaires, owning a superyacht is a symbol of their wealth and proof of their refined taste in luxury, and while some prefer custom-built vessels, billionaire Dennis Washington exemplifies a different approach by transforming pre-existing yachts into unique masterpieces, as seen with the 332-foot-long Attessa IV.

Attessa IV Quick Facts

Name: Attessa IV Length: 332-foot Builder: Evergreen shipyard Guest Cabins: 9 Current Sale Price: $164 Million USD

From Machinery Operator to Billionaire: The Dennis Washington Story

Dennis Washington. Image: Forbes

Washington started his career as a machinery operator in Alaska and also in construction with his uncle. Later, he borrowed $30,000 to start his own company, which became Washington Companies, with interests spanning construction, mining, railroads, copper, and shipping, making him one of the wealthiest men in America.

Known for his hands-on approach and business acumen, he has developed a reputation as a self-made tycoon who transformed small regional companies into major players in their respective fields. According to Bloomberg, the 90-year-old billionaire has a $7.6 billion net worth.

Attessa IV’s Transformation Journey

Attessa IV, which was first built in 1999 for Chang Yung-fa, chairman of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group, has undergone an incredible transformation capturing the extravagant way of life of the super-wealthy.

Attessa IV was completely renovated from top to bottom. Image: Luxury Launches

Washington paid $50 million USD for the yacht in 2007 and started an ambitious renovation project. It took three years to complete major structural changes, and interior remodels that allowed the original 298-foot vessel to be stretched to its current impressive length.

To bring Washington’s vision to life, $200 million USD was spent, and a team of 225 workers—ten of whom were engineers—devoted an estimated one million man-hours.

A Family-Oriented Floating Paradise

Superyacht’s Hall. Image: Merlewood

The Attessa IV was redesigned as the ideal family boat, with hallways and doors removed to make the boat feel more spacious and welcoming. The yacht now contains luxurious features, including a 12-seat cinema, an impressive spa, and a state-of-the-art gym.

Cinema with cozy sofas offers a perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation. Image: Merlewood

A dining room, library, and saloon were given up, along with four staterooms, to make room for these additions on this deck.

One of the many magnificent features of the Attessa IV is its grand entrance area and incredible central circulation. Another one of its features is its hypnotic staircase that spirals through six decks, split into pairs of semi-circles divided by a fore and aft passageway, creating a landing and foyer at each level.

Staires & Pessageway. Image: Merlewood

Luxurious Guest Deck with Stunning Ocean Views

Above the main deck, known as the “guest deck,” there are four large suites that offer stunning ocean views, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled comfort for all guests on board. Other features include a library, saloon, and dining room.

In addition to these, the floor-to-ceiling windows and doors of the guest deck are complemented by three Botero sculptures and provide access to breathtaking views. Moreover, the superyacht’s top on the sundeck has a pool with a shallow section for children. In 2012, Bill Gates enjoyed a family holiday aboard Attessa IV in Belize.

Attessa IV’s sundeck pool. Image: Luxury Launches

Engineering Marvels and Stunning Details

The Attessa IV’s renovation involved extensive engineering work; its bow and stern were extended by 12 feet and 20 feet, respectively. Re-bedding engines, relocating fuel tanks, and improving the overall structural integrity were among the engineering modifications made to turn it into a secure retreat with a Kevlar-lined steel hull.

Helicopter hanger. Image: Pinterest

The yacht now also consists of a helicopter landing pad and hangar. This is a rare feature even among superyachts. The Attessa IV has been meticulously designed down to the last detail, from remote-controlled room systems to Gucci stainless steel lounge chairs arranged throughout the different decks.

Owner’s Suite: A Blend of 19th-Century Elegance and Modern Luxury

Owner’s suite. Image: Merlewood

The suite belonging to the owner of the yacht is a wonder in itself. It has a 19th-century English fireplace with statuary marble and a sitting room decorated with sapele joinery, leather chairs, as well as a 19th-century French, Louis XV-style fireplace designed with verde marble.

The inside of the yacht is furnished with well-crafted materials, including sapele joinery and leather chairs. Historical fireplaces and a calm colour scheme make the interior even more beautiful, connecting it to the private decks outside.

Fireplace for cozy evenings and warm gatherings. Image: Merlewood

The yacht has nine staterooms that can accommodate up to 18 guests and quarters for 28 crew members. Its bulletproof glass windows and Kevlar reinforcement for the steel hull and aluminium superstructure ensure both security and luxury.

Attessa IV: Power and Speed with Twin Wartsila Engines

Yacht’s operating room. Image: Merlewood

The Attessa IV can reach a top speed of 25 knots while cruising at 18 knots thanks to its twin diesel Wartsila 6,595hp engines.

Currently listed for sale at $164 million USD, the Attessa IV is a prime example of the transformation of the superyacht industry, combining unparalleled luxury, engineering expertise and history into one exquisite vessel.