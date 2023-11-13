Audemars Piguet Wins ‘Best Picture’ At Academy Awards Of Watchmaking

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet has won the Aiguille d’Or at the annual Oscars of the watch world, for the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Ultra- Complication Universelle.

In front of a full-capacity crowd at Théâtre du Léman in Geneva, Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet was honoured with the “Aiguille d’Or”, a prestigious award given to the most impressive watch across all categories at the annual Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève.

Audemars Piguet’s CEO François-Henry Bennahmias took to the stage to receive the award for the luxury watchmaker’s submission, Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Ultra- Complication Universelle (RD#4).

It’s the 16th time Audemars Piguet has won this distinguished award; more than any other watchmaker.

The timepiece is a contemporary expression of the storied Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer’s collection; a refined, modern piece that encapsulates AP’s commitment to technical innovation presented in the manufacture’s very first ultra-complicated self-winding wristwatch.

Image: Audemars Piguet

“A big thank you to all the people who put their generosity at the service of watchmaking, both those whose faces we know well and those behind the scenes.” François-Henry Bennahmias, Audemars Piguet Chief Executive Officer said.

“Nothing would be possible without their collective genius and collaboration. After 29 years in the watchmaking business, I’d like to dedicate this victory to the teams, to Ilaria who will succeed me, to Jasmine Audemars and to the founding families who have supported me.”

Presented with a diameter of 34.3mm, the RD#4 is an impressive feat of engineering that still maintains a deft nod to fine watchmaking tradition.

Image: Audemars Piguet

Through its ultra-thin perpetual calendar movement designed to take as little space as possible; a Grande Sonnerie Supersonnerie for expertly amplified sound; a split-second flyback chronograph, reshaped for maximum efficiency; and a flying tourbillon for fully optimised flow of energy, the #RD4 represents three decades of research and development undertaken by the Audemars Piguet team, who set out to group the “Manufacture’s horological savoir-faire” into a singular movement.

The team incorporated the Manufacture’s three most recent innovations into the RD#4 – the Supersonnerie technology unveiled in 2015; the ultra-thin perpetual calendar movement launched in 2018; and the oscillator with increased amplitude premiered on the two Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra-Thin models released in 2022.

The final product took seven years to make, with countless of AP’s best engineers, designers, watchmakers and craftspeople collaborating together to achieve a truly unique piece.