Groomsmen Gifted Ultra-Rare $370,000 Audemars Piguet At Wedding Of The Century

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, has married his partner in what will go down as the wedding of the century, with a guest list brimming with world leaders, sports stars and Kardashians. But it certainly paid to be part of Ambani’s close circle, gifting his groomsmen ultra-rare limited edition Audemars Piguet to celebrate the special occasion.

Traditional Indian weddings are known for vibrant colours, rich cultural rituals, and extensive celebrations that can span several days. The bride and groom typically wear elaborate attire adorned with intricate embroidery and jewellery, whilst guests are treated to lavish feasts and dances to toast the happy couple.

So when the youngest son of Asia’s richest man decides to tie the knot, you can be sure that the definition of an Indian wedding takes on a whole new meaning… and for the wedding party, their presence was rewarded with some serious wristwear.

Anant Ambani gifted his groomsmen $370,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks. Image: @THEINDIANHOROLOGY / Audemars Piguet

Among the opulent expressions of wealth and grandeur, including a pre-ceremony performance from Rihanna for which she managed to rake in a reported $7 million USD (~$10.3 million AUD), Anant Ambani’s wedding was a serious spectacle of the world’s elite – where else would you find John Cena doing the macarena alongside former British prime minister Boris Johnson?

And whilst some of the A-Listers that made the guest list might not have such a personal relationship with the happy couple, it certainly paid to be part of Ambani’s close circle, gifting his groomsmen with ultra-rare limited edition Audemars Piguet to celebrate the special occasion.

The watches were one of 25 pieces in the world. Image: @THEINDIANHOROLOGY

Presented in 41mm 18K rose gold, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar was part of an exclusive set of just 25 pieces and would have set Ambani back a reported $250,000 USD (~$370,000 AUD) each.

The pieces feature a matching rose gold dial accented by dark blue sub-dials at 12, 3, 6 and 9 o’clock, with a sapphire crystal caseback revealing the Swiss Luxury watchmaker’s in-house automatic movement, the Calibre 5134.

The groomsmen, including Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, became the talk of social media, garnering millions of views and likes as the recipients of these incredible gifts. It certainly made me take a look at my own friendship circle…