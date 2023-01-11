Cardinal George Pell’s Death Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Australia has been divided in its response to Cardinal George Pell’s death. This is evident in the contrasting Twitter trends that appeared this morning, which ranged from “Rest in Peace” to “Burn in Hell.”

Cardinal George Pell has died. The 81-year-old was undergoing hip surgery when he experienced heart complications that led to his death. He was in Rome at the time. The Australian federal government is set to bring Cardinal Pell’s remains back to Australia. He is to be buried in St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney.

Cardinal Pell was sent to prison for child sexual abuse in 2019, but had his convictions quashed more than a year later by the High Court. He was at the head of the Vatican’s finances from 2014 to 2019.

As journalist Tim Callanan pointed out this morning, the Cardinal’s passing has generated a number of trending topics on Twitter. These ranged from “burn in hell” and “good riddance” to “rest in peace.”

On social media, further divergent viewpoints were posted in response to the polarising figure’s death. While Tony Abbot took to Twitter to mourn his friend’s passing, many others could be seen celebrating.

Vale, Cardinal George Pell AC pic.twitter.com/DaSUNso9Lj — Tony Abbott (@HonTonyAbbott) January 11, 2023

Vale to George Cardinal Pell – a lion of the Faith who remained true when others fell away or kept quiet. The Cardinal was a cerebral & very serious man who suffered many grave calumnies & became a ‘green martyr’ as a wrongfully accused prisoner. May he now rest in peace. ✝️ — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) January 10, 2023

Underneath The Daily Aus’ heralding of the news, many comments rolled in like “slayyy,” “love that for him” and “Bai bish.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Cardinal Pell’s death would have “come as a shock to many”, and said that he has reached out to Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher to express the government’s condolences.