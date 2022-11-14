Australia Set To Appear In New ‘United Cup’ Tennis Tournament In Sydney

Australia are set to host the inaugural ‘United Cup’, a new mixed tennis tournaments featuring 16 countries going toe-to-toe against one another.

The event will be held Sydney and features some of the top talent in tennis from Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal to women’s world number one Iga Swiatek.

Taking place between 29 December to 8 January, the event will replace the ATP cup, following three editions of the tournament being poorly attended and plagued with logistical issues.

Each tie will feature two men’s singles matches, two women’s singles matches and a mixed doubles match.

Matches will be held across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney with the semi-finals and finals being held in latter. Australia will also play their group games solely in Sydney.

The tournament follows straight on from the World Tennis League in Dubai, and is one of the first events before the Australian Open in 2023.

Australia’s Team

Nick Kygrios and Alex de Minaur are two of Australia’s key players. Image: @tennis.net

Australia has a team filled to the brim with quality players.

Fan-favourite and 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will lead the Australian team.

Fans are very interested to see him pair up with former girlfriend and No. 33 ranked Alja Tomljanovic.

Alex de Minaur, who just defeated world number 3 Daniil Medvedev, will also feature in the squad.

Round off Australia’s eight-man line-up is Jason Kubler, Zoe Hives and Maddison Ingles and doubles players John Peers and Samantha Stosur.

‘Group of Death’

Australia have drawn one of the tournament favourites Spain in the opening round, headed by ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal. Image: @Tennis365

It will not be an easy ride for the Australians though, as they have been matched up with the United Kingdom and tennis powerhouses Spain.

Captaining Spain’s team is 22-time Grand Slam winner and current world No. 2 Rafael Nadal. The current world number Carlos Alcaraz has not been listed in Spain’s squad – this at least gives Australia more of a chance!

This means Nick Kyrgios will likely play Rafael Nadal in what will surely be a barnburner of a game. Nadal is currently 6-3 against the Australian, with the Spaniard winning their last encounter at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this year.

The UK team features World No. 14 Cameron Norrie as well as an array of talent across both the men and women.

Fingers crossed the Aussies can pull this one out the bag at home.