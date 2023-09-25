Australians Basketball Players In The NBA 2023 & 2024

Written by Daniel Cringean

As popularity in the NBA continues to surge, drawing millions of fans from around the globe each year, it’s inevitable that the world’s passion for basketball is transcending borders… and boundaries.

Nowhere is this phenomenon more evident than in the land Down Under, where basketball has experienced a meteoric rise in recent years.

In 2022, Australia found itself in the midst of a basketball renaissance, with over 1.3 million people embracing the sport, firmly establishing it as one of the fastest-growing athletic pursuits in the country. This surge of enthusiasm for basketball Down Under serves as a testament to the game’s universal appeal and the unifying power of sports on a global scale.

With this push comes an increase in the calibre of basketball; Australia’s national basketball team the ‘Boomers’ came third at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and there are more players than ever that play in the premier basketball league in the world, the National Basketball Association (NBA).

There are currently 14 Australian players in the NBA for the 2023/24 season, from No.1 overall picks to crafty NBA veterans.

Read on as DMARGE gives you a breakdown of which Australians play in the NBA and what steps they took to get there.

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022, in exchange for James Harden. Image: @NetsDaily

Ben Simmons is an all-star point guard/small forward who plays for the Brooklyn Nets and is perhaps the most famous Australian player ever to play in the NBA.

Chosen with the No. 1 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA Draft, Melbourne-born Simmons sat out his first year with a foot injury but returned the next season for a big first year, winning the title of ‘2018 Rookie of the Year’.

The next three seasons Simmons came into his own as an individual: he became an all-star, achieved the most steals of any player in the league in 2020, and was voted on to the all-NBA third team, ranking him as a top-15 player in the league.

Although he achieved a number of personal accolades, as a team, the Philadelphia 76ers struggled in the playoffs, not making it past the conference semi-finals three years in a row. Ben Simmons was heavily criticised by coaches, teammates and analysts alike for passing up an open dunk in Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, instead choosing to pass the ball.

In response to the criticism, a reported back injury and mental health issues, Simmons declared his intentions to be traded from the team and sat out of the 2021-22 NBA season. He became the most fined player in NBA history for his refusal to play, with reports estimating his “stalemate” cost up to $10 million.

The 76ers eventually traded Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for former MVP James Harden, in a package deal.

Simmons made his debut for the Nets after the 2022-23 NBA season had started, scoring six points, five assists and four rebounds in a 127-108 loss to his former team the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game.

Early performances this season have not given us much of an indication as to how Simmons will do in the 20223-24 NBA season. But one thing is for sure, we’ve got to stop giving our boy Ben such a hard time, time to let his basketball do the talking.

Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey (right) and Chet Holmgren (left) were drafted by the Thunder in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Image: @Forbes

Joshua “Josh” Giddey is a point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of Australia’s brightest young talents, he was drafted with the No. 6 overall pick by the Thunder in 2021. He previously played for the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL before taking his talents to America.

In his first season in the NBA, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double (double-digit totals in at least three of five stats – points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks), aged only 19 years and 84 days.

He also became the first man since NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson to record three consecutive triple-doubles as a rookie.

He struggled with injuries nearer the end of the season but was still awarded the Western Conference Rookie of the Month award four times over the course of the year.

The future is bright for the young man from Melbourne, and everyone is very excited to see what Giddey can do with the Thunder’s new big-man acquisition Chet Holmgren. Is this the beginning of the NBA’s next big one-two punch?

Dyson Daniels

Dyson Daniels (right) played in the 2022 Summer League before injuring his foot. Image: @NBA

Dyson Daniels is a shooting guard/small forward who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. He was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Born and raised in Bendigo, Victoria, Daniels was proficient in both basketball and Australian rules football, before eventually settling for hoops instead of posts. He played for the semi-professional Bendigo Braves aged only 16.

Rather than going to an American college, Daniels instead chose to sign for NBA G League Ignite, a team in the NBA’s developmental league, averaging 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

He joined the Pelicans for the 2022 Summer League but suffered an injury that ruled him out.

Regardless, he finds himself in a young squad full of talent including all-stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. It’ll be interesting to see how Daniels fits into the Pelicans rotation this season, but he certainly has a lot of potential.

Josh Green

Josh Green has played for the Dallas Mavericks since 2020. Image: @DallasMavericks

Josh Green is a shooting guard currently playing for the Dallas Mavericks. He was drafted No. 18 overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

Sydney-born Green was a multi-sport athlete growing up; by the age of 10 he had been selected to play for New South Wales in a whopping nine sports.

He is a huge AFL fan, with his favourite team being the Sydney Swans. Both the Swans and the Greater Western Sydney Giants offered Green a place in their development academics, but his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona for his father’s job, forcing him to quit the sport.

His time at the Mavericks has been spent playing as a role player for the first team and in the G-League. However, reportedly in the off-season he has been working tirelessly with Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry to improve his game. Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd said, “Josh’s work is paying off,” and that he thinks, “it is just the tip of the iceberg for him.”

2023 may be the year we see Josh Green form solid partnerships with Mavericks main man Luka Doncic and fellow guard Spencer Dinwiddie, to take the franchise to the next level.

Xavier Cooks

Image: NBA

Xavier Cooks is a small forward for the Washington Wizards in the NBA.

Originally from Wollongong, New South Wales, Cooks started playing basketball with the Illawarra Hawks in the Waratah League, before moving to the Australian capital to compete in the South East Australian Basketball League.

Cooks then moved stateside to play college basketball with the Winthrop Eagles hoping to make it big in the NBA; still just a teenager, Cooks excelled in South Carolina, earning plenty of individual accolades during his four years at Winthrop.

Unfortunately, it didn’t earn Cooks a spot through the NBA draft; instead Cooks played basketball in Germany’s BBL before returning to ply his trade in his native Australia with the Sydney Kings. Cooks was an integral part of the Kings’ back-to-back NBL titles last season and was crowned the league’s MVP for 2022/23 before making the switch to the U.S.

Now at Washington, Cooks made his debut for the Wizards and has made 10 appearances for his new team. Cooks ended the season with an average of 3.8 points per game. Expect a big season from the 28-year-old in 2023/24.

Joe Ingles

Joe Ingles played for the Utaz Jazz from 2014-2022. Image: @NBA

Joseph “Joe” Ingles is originally from Adelaide, and is a shooting guard/small forward for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Going undrafted in 2009 NBA draft, Ingles played in Spain and Turkey before being picked up by the Utah Jazz in 2014. In 2022, he signed a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks worth $6.5 million.

A Jazz stalwart, he played 418 consecutive games for the team from 2014 to 2021, mostly as a ‘sixth man’. His efforts did not go unnoticed, finishing as runner up in for NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2021 behind teammate Jordan Clarkson.

He is a three-point specialist, having set the record for the most threes in a single game by a Jazz player, scoring eight.

However, he may be better known for being a “troll”, both on and the off the court, with the unique ability of getting under players’ skin. If you have 10-minute YouTube compilations made about you annoying opponents, you must be doing something right.

In 2023, Joe Ingles will play for the Orlando Magic.

Jock Landale

Jock Landale helped the Australian national team to a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Image: @FIBA

Jock Landale is a 6ft 11 in center for the Phoenix Suns.

Originally born in Melbourne, Landale almost gave up basketball at an early age, but a growth spurt seeing him grow almost a full foot between year 9 to year 12 encouraged him to keep playing. He earned a scholarship to play in America for college.

Landale went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, but honed his craft in Europe and back at Melbourne United, winning the NBL Grand Final MVP.

He was also a member of the ‘Boomers’ squad who won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Off the back of the tournament, the San Antonio Spurs saw young Landale’s potential, signing him to a contract in 2021. After multiple trades, he now plays with Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the title-contending Phoenix Suns.

Jock Landale will be playing for the Houston Rockets in 2023/24.

Patty Mills

Patty Mills signed for the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, after nine years at the San Antonio Spurs. Image: @NetsDaily

One of the most accomplished Australian NBA players in history, Patty Mills is a point guard who plays for the Brooklyn Nets.

Mills was raised in Canberra; his father is a Torres Straight Islander and his mother is an Indigenous Australian. As such, his first basketball experience age four, was playing for a local indigenous club.

In 2006, he was the youngest athlete selected for the Australian Boomers squad for the FIBA World Championship, aged only 18. This made him only the third athlete of Aboriginal descent to play for the national team – his uncle was the second. He would later go on to captain the team to the bronze medal – as Australia’s flag bearer – at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Playing college ball in America, the Portland Trailblazers gave Mills a chance, selecting him with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

However, it was not until he reached the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 that he really came into his own. Playing in back-to-back NBA finals in 2013 and 2014 against LeBron James and the Miami Heat, Mills played a key role off the bench. In Game 5 of the 2014 NBA Finals, Mills scored 14 of his 17 total points in the third quarter, helping to win the Spurs the championship 4-1.

In 2021, he set the record for the most three points made in NBA history as a reserve, and the only Australian to make over 1000 threes in the league.

In 2023.24, Patty Mills will be playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle is a defensive specialist drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. Image: @MatisseThybulle

Matisse Thybulle is a shooting guard/small forward for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

Originally born in America, but emigrating to Sydney when he was two, he did not play much basketball whilst down under, instead preferring swimming. Moving back to America when he was eight, he eventually went on to play for the University of Washington, being voted as the best defensive player of the year for 2018-19.

Wanting to add a strong defensive presence, he was selected by the 76ers with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

His first season was tumultuous, being played during the Covid-19 pandemic. But he found a way to entertain the masses, with his vlog style videos when games were being played behind closed doors during the 2020 NBA bubble.

Thybulle is proud of his Australian roots and was a part of the Boomers squad that won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In 2023/24 he will be playing for the Portland Trailblazers.

Jack White

Jack White was signed by the Denver Nuggets in 2022. Image: @BasketballAustralia

No, not the guitarist. Jack White is a small forward for the Denver Nuggets.

Originally a native of Traralgon, Victoria, White played basketball at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, before being scouted to play for Duke University, alongside future NBA talent Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish.

He went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, so decided to return to Australia to play for Melbourne United in the NBL, winning the championship in 2021. Impressing scouts there, the Denver Nuggets picked him up in July 2022.

In 2023/24, Jack White will be playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jack White is the current record holder for the @nuggets shooting drill.



It’s 100 threes around the horn. White made 83.



KCP vows he will break the record. pic.twitter.com/G2rLTeH4Qx — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) September 27, 2022

Matthew Dellavedova

Matthew Dellavedova won the 2016 NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Image: @NBA

Saving one of the best for last, Matthew Dellavedova is a point guard for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.

Originally from Maryborough, Victoria he played multiple sports growing up before settling on basketball, playing at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.

Dellavedova moved to America to play for Saint Mary’s College (the same as Patty Mills and Jack Landale) and after four years there, left as the college’s all-time leader in scoring, assists, games played, free throw percentage and three-point shots.

Despite all of these accolades, he went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft but was given a chance by the Cleveland Cavaliers (and I bet they are glad that they did).

Dellavedova became an integral part of the Cavaliers’ rotation for their trips to the NBA finals in 2015 and 2016. In the latter, the Cavaliers became the first team in history to come back from 3-1 down to win the NBA championship.

After playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland once again, he eventually moved back to Australia to play for Melbourne United, winning the championship in 2021-22.

Clearly not content with his NBA career so far, Dellavedova signed with the Sacramento Kings in the summer, marking his return to the NBA. Since then he’s moved back to Australia.

An aggressive defender, Dellavedova has often been labelled as a “dirty player” by opponents but praised as “playing hard” by others. Regardless of what side of the coin you stand on, he may be exactly what the Kings need to improve their shoddy defence.

Dante Exum

Once a Jazzman. Image: Getty

Australian point guard Dante Exum returns to the NBA after signing a two-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2023/24 season.

A Melbourne native, Dante Exum was first introduced to America’s premier basketball league after being selected by the Utah Jazz in the 2014 NBA Draft. Exum would go on to feature in all 82 games for his new side in his debut season becoming only the 10th rookie in Jazz history to do so, averaging 4.8 points per game before suffering an ACL injury in his left knee while on international duty with the Boomers; Exum missed the entire 2015/16 season through injury.

A journeyman, Exum would continue with the Jazz for another five seasons, contributing sufficiently to his side’s points throughout the seasons although successive injuries would hamper his career progression.

In 2022, Exum won the Spanish Cup with FC Barcelona before moving to Partizan Belgrade, where he would lift the ABA League trophy as well.

On 14 July 2023, Exum signed with the Dallas Mavericks on a two-year deal.

Dejan Vasiljevic

Image: Getty Images

Canadian-born Aussie baller Dejan Vasiljevic moved to Melbourne from Serbia with his family aged just six years old. He showed an aptitude for a number of Australian sports at an early age, playing football, tennis and cricket, however, it was the allure of the hardwood that truly captured his heart, and at the age of 12, he embarked on his basketball adventure.

Fast forward to 2016, and Dejan made a life-altering decision to cross the Atlantic in pursuit of his hoop dreams, landing in the vibrant city of Miami. There, he honed his skills and earned his stripes on the college basketball courts over three thrilling years.

Amongst a talented roster, the young Australian baller was one of just three Hurricanes players to appear in all 31 games for the 2019/20 season and the only one to start each of them, before returning to Australia with the Sydney Kings. Vasiljevic was part of the back-to-back NBL-winning Sydney Kings side along with Xavier Cooks; the pair even moved to the Washington Warriors during the same window ahead of the 2023/24 season.

And before you stand to correct us – yes, we know Kyrie Irving was born in Australia, but he plays for the United States national team, so we chose not to include him.