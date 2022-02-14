Avatar 2 Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

Avatar 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the record-breaking, Oscar-winning film Avatar, which was released over ten years ago in 2009. James Cameron has returned to direct, write, and produce the film, which will see Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles from the first Avatar film.

Avatar 2 will be released in Australian cinemas on the 16th of December.

The Cast & Crew

As mentioned above, Oscar-winner James Cameron is directing Avatar 2 and he also wrote and produced the film. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are reprising their respective roles, Jake Sully and Neytiri, and actors ​​Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald are also reprising their roles from the first film.

Kate Winslet, the Oscar-winner best known for Titanic and Mare of Easttown, is joining the cast as Ronal, a Na’vi character. New cast members also include Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Sigourney Weaver is also going to make an appearance in Avatar 2 but she isn’t reprising her character that (spoiler) died in the first Avatar film. Instead, she’s playing a new top-secret character.

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

The Plot

Not too many details about Avatar 2’s plot have been released but we do know the story will follow Jake Sully and Neytiri, who have formed a family on Pandora since the events of the first film, as they face a threat and have to once again protect their planet.

Producer Jon Landau told Entertainment Weekly that “ultimately, the [Avatar] sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe.”

What The Critics & Reviews Say

Avatar 2 is just too far away for any reviews to have been released yet but fans on Twitter can’t wait for the film to hit theatres.

Only 311 days until Avatar 2 — Leandra (@itss_Leandra) February 8, 2022

Avatar is LEGIT my fav movie of ALL TIME! I can't wait for avatar 2! — TRiggsMarie🖤🗝🛒☁️ (@Roony_Marie) February 10, 2022

Trailer

The trailer for Avatar 2 sadly hasn’t dropped yet, but we’ll put it here as soon as it’s released!

Read Next