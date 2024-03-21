‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Release Date Australia, Plot, Cast, Trailer And More

Will Smith and his partner-in-crime Martin Lawrence return to the silver screen in the highly-anticipated fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise.

Our Miami detectives are back on the beat but then their late captain gets accused of being involved in a drug cartel. Right after deciding to clear up their captain’s name, they’re plunged into a dangerous web of underground crime.

Unknown to the duo, therein lies a trap that will test the limits of their skills, friendship, and morals. To get to the bottom of the case, working against the same laws they’re sworn to uphold seems to be the only way out…

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Cast & Production

Will Smith is set to front line Adil & Billal’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, reprising his role of Mike Lowrey, alongside Martin Lawrence as Marcus Barnett. Basking in the success of her recently released comedy flick, French Girl, Vanessa Hudgens will also retain her role as Kelly, weapons expert of AMMO, with Alexander Ludwig as Dorn, tech expert of AMMO.

We’ll be seeing the return of favourites like DJ Khaled, Paola Núñez, and Jacob Scipio, all reprising their roles from previous films.

Image: Sony Pictures

However, joining the cast will be Joyner Lucas, Tiffany Haddish, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn, Ioan Gruffudd and Eric Dane. Tasha will be taking over the role of Theresa Burnett previously played by Theresa Randle in the last three films. Rhea Seehorn is best known for playing Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul.

Accomplished Moroccan directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah — known for successfully spearheading Image, Black, Gangsta and of course, the Bad Boys series — will for the fourth time direct this long-anticipated blockbuster. It promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in our beloved franchise.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Will Smith

Barely 2 years after starring in the star-studded Emancipation, Will Smith remains a leading figure in Hollywood.

However, Smith has opted out of the publicity campaign for the new movie citing concerns that he’d be asked about the infamous 2022 Oscars ‘incident’. He’s also wary of the media probing into the current state of his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Trailer

As the anticipation for Ride or Die reaches a fever pitch, fans worldwide have been treated to a sneak peek. The trailer opens with a hilarious scene involving Mike and Marcus exchanging their regular jabs. Danger looms as the cop pair must fight to prove that their late Captain wasn’t involved with drug cartels.

Determined to clear Captain Howard’s name, Mike and Marcus come across a huge conspiracy which paints a target right on their backs. The trailer also reveals the exciting visuals and interesting colour palate that we absolutely can’t wait to enjoy in the latest action epic.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Eric Dane

Image: Sony Pictures

Dane, who is known for his role as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, (or McSteamy in Grey’s Anatomy, for the older readers…) joins the cast as ‘Banker’. The plot details have been kept under wraps so there is little additional information on his role. We do know that he is expected to bring a menacing presence to the screens as the movie’s villain.

Based on presumptions, detectives Mike and Marcus team up and rise up to the challenge when a dangerous new threat is introduced via Dane’s character.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Plot

Details surrounding the movie have been closely guarded. However, movies directed by Adil & Billal have consistently satisfied audiences so we can confidently say this won’t be another high-budget flop.

Written by Chris Bremner, this Summer, the Bad Boys will be back with their daring mix of action lined with outrageous comedy but this time with a twist. With Will Smith on the production team alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Doug Belgrad, we can expect quite the cinematic experience.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is set to hit Australian cinemas on 6 June 2024.