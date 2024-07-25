Vince Vaughn Is Back In Ted Lasso-Style Comedy In Apple TV’s ‘Bad Monkey’

Vince Vaughn is making his bringing his unique charisma to the small screen in Apple TV+’s latest hit comedy series Bad Monkey, where he becomes embroiled in a bizarre and thrilling mystery involving a severed human arm and one bad monkey.

Through the early noughties, you’d struggle to find any comedy movie that didn’t star Vince Vaughn. He was everywhere, lighting up the screen in hits like Dodgeball, Wedding Crashers, and Old School with his classic fast-talking, irreverent style.

The American actor became synonymous with the era’s comedy, making him a must-have staple for studios in the scene. Now, some two decades later, Vaughn is making his Apple TV+ debut in the streamer’s latest comedy hit Bad Monkey.

WATCH The Bad Monkey trailer starring Vince Vaughn below.

Adapted from Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel, this series is brought to life by award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs) and follows Andrew Yancy, a former Miami cop turned restaurant inspector after a scandal.

When tourists discover a human arm in the Florida Keys, Yancy’s curiosity takes hold, and the disgraced cop sees an opportunity to reclaim his badge by solving the case and ousting the murderer. The only problem? He must wade through a host of eccentric Floridians like corrupt developers, a voodoo queen, and, of course, one bad monkey.

Bad Monkey launches on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, 14 August.