Bali 2002 Series To Commemorate The Horrific Bali Bombings Is Coming To Stan

A new limited series arriving on Stan will be a dramatisation of the deadly Bali bombings of 2002, which recorded the greatest loss of Australian life due to a terror attack. Here’s when it will be released in Australia and how you can watch it.

When were the Bali bombings?

The Bali bombings occurred on the 12th of October 2002 in the district of Kuta in Bali, about a 10-minute drive from the Ngurah Rai International Airport. The bombings killed 202 people, which included 88 Australians – the highest number of casualties of any nationality – 38 Indonesians, 23 Britons, and people of more than 20 other nationalities. 209 others were injured as a result of the bombings.

How did the bombings occur?

Members of the Jamaah Islamiyah Islamist group were convicted as a result of the bombings, which saw three bombs in total being detonated. One carried inside a backpack by a suicide bomber, a large car bomb and a third that was detonated outside the United States consulate in Denpasar.

The first bomb, carried in a backpack by a suicide bomber, was detonated at 11.05 pm on 12 October 2002 inside the Paddy’s Club nightclub. Just 20-seconds later, the large car bomb, hidden inside a white Mitsubishi van was detonated outside the Sari Club.

The car bomb was so large – it weighed around 1,020kg – and so powerful that it left a one-metre crater in the road and destroyed many neighbouring buildings. Both bombs were detonated during one of Kuta’s busiest tourist periods.

The third bomb only caused minor injuries to one person and caused minimal property damage.

Aftermath of the Bali bombings

The Bali bombing memorial in Kuta. Image: The Bali Sun.

As a result of the Bali bombings, a permanent memorial was built on the site of Paddy’s Pub, which bears the names of all those who lost their life on the night, along with their nationality. Every year since the bombings, the Balinese people hold a 9-day-long event to pay their respects to all those who lost their lives.

Other memorials have been constructed around Australia. In Melbourne, a water fountain memorial can be found in Lincoln Square that features 88 jets of water to represent the 88 Australians who died. On the anniversary of the bombings each year, the fountain shuts off and becomes a reflecting pool.

In Perth, a memorial dedicated to the Western Australians who died is found on the ridge of Mount Eliza in Kings Park. The memorial frames the sun’s rays at dawn on the 12th of October each year and even faces the exact direction of Bali.

In Sydney, memorials for the Bali bombings can be found on the northern side of Coogee Beach and in Peryman Square in Cronulla dedicated to seven women from the Sutherland Shire who died.

A granite cube memorial has been built in the Eastern Formal Gardens of Parliament House in Canberra, and a stone memorial can be found in Allambe Memorial Park in Nerang on the Gold Coast, which includes a plaque with the names of the 88 Australians who died.

September 25th 2022

Only available to stream on Stan

The synopsis on Stan’s website reads,

“Based on the 2002 terrorist attacks on Bali’s tourist hotspots, Bali 2002 is an inspiring drama that explores how everyday heroes from Bali, Australia and beyond defied the odds to bring order from chaos and hope from despair.”

Bali 2002 will star Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton), Rachel Griffiths (Total Control), Richard Roxburgh (Rake), Sean Keenan (Nitram, a Stan Original film), Srisacd Sacdpraseuth (Mystery Road) and Sri Ayu Jati Kartika.

Each of the four episodes will be one hour long.

Bali 2002 Trailer

Bali 2002 is a co-commission between Stan and the 9Network and was developed in direct consultation with people who were directly impacted by the bombings.

Ahead of the series launch on September 25th, Stan has released a teaser trailer, which you can watch below.

Read Next