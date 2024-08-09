Bali Bids To Become Asia’s Las Vegas With Controversial Casino Plans

Bali is never far from controversy. Whether it’s the renaming of villages to better suit the massive influx of Russian tourists or the dark secret behind the swathes of Ralph Lauren stores, there’s always some good gossip on the island. However, all of this could be blown out of the water if hotly debated plans for a new casino come true…

Long known for its serene beaches and, shall we say, ‘vibrant’ tourist culture, Bali’s identity could be set for a total overhaul should the proposal to develop a high-end casino in the island’s Northernmost regions ever get off the ground… but that’s a very big ‘if’, with many resisting the idea that the so-called ‘Island of the Gods’ should be looking to rebrand to Asia’s Las Vegas.

The Big Gamble

The proposal is the brainchild of Agung Bagus Pratiksa Linggih, Chairman of the Bali branch of Indonesia’s Young Entrepreneurs Association, who wants to bring a world-class casino to the Buleleng Regency, one of Bali’s most economically deprived areas. He argues that the casino would bring offer a pretty hefty financial boon for the region and force longstanding infrastructure issues like waste management and traffic congestion to finally be addressed.

Many argue that the Buleleng Regency would welcome the investment. Image: Wikimedia

Speaking to reporters, Linggih suggested that the casino wouldn’t generate cash from gambling alone, but rather instigate a ripple effect as smaller businesses would pop up to service the guests that the casino brings in:

“The potential income for PAD that could be received by Bali can reach IDR 12-13 trillion per year… We haven’t talked about the gambling side yet, hotels, restaurants, the economy around casinos, and tax taxes from employees who work in casinos, of course.”

Given a casino’s potential to attract high-rollers, Linggih also made the case that it could help elevate Bali’s international reputation and attract wealthier visitors, bigger brands, and ultimately reimagine the island as a high-end travel hotspot.

It Won’t Be Easy

While Linggih is probably right about the economic potential, he doesn’t seem to have much time for the many cultural and legal sensitivities that the proposal butts up against. Indonesia has very strict gambling laws — it is currently illegal in all forms right across the country — and a casino would certainly mark a turning point in the island’s rich and largely protected cultural heritage.

Sandiaga Uno doesn’t like the vibe. Image: UMSU

Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economies, Sandiaga Uno, came down pretty hard on the idea:

“There is no such thing as plans for building a casino…”

Bali’s Head of Tourism, Tjok Bagus Pemayun, piled in behind him, making it clear that the plans don’t align with the government’s broader initiatives around sustainable and cultural tourism. The debate looks set to roll on for some time, but it will be interesting to see whether the appeal of a big influx of foreign cash will ultimately tip the scales away from the island’s undeniably noble policy aims.

Would you cancel your next Vegas trip and head to Bali instead? Or would you rather its beautiful temples be left to their own devices?