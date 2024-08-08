This Australian Bag Brand Has Changed The Way I Travel Forever

It’s been over a decade since Bellroy revolutionised your daily carry, and we’re thrilled to say they’ve finally made the move into travel gear… with life-changing results.

This article was sponsored by Bellroy.

If you travel pretty often, you’ll know that there’s a right way and a wrong way to do things, a carefully curated set of unwritten rules and handpicked hacks that make the ever-stressful travel experience that little bit slicker. If you’re the kind of guy whose laptop is out of his bag long before he hits the front of the line at security… we’re talking to you.

Fifteen years since Bellroy brought a no-nonsense, streamlined approach to your daily carry with their inimitable slim wallets, they’ve finally taken the plunge into the world of full-scale travel gear… after much, increasingly desperate begging from diehard fans of the brand such as myself.

The Travel Collection

Bellroy’s product range is built around the concept of movement, how we transition from one place to the next and — more importantly — how we do so with the right things on hand at the right time. Travel is perhaps the perfect case study for this concept; the ill-prepared can all too easily get slowed down, stuck, or overwhelmed by clunky, disorganised carry.

If, however, you pack and carry well, these kinds of boundaries can seamlessly dissolve, enabling you to more easily enjoy the moments that matter. Suffice to say that thanks to its long and proud heritage in making movement easier, Bellroy is uniquely positioned to better outfit people for their adventures. Whether you’re at your destination or still making your way there, here’s how Bellroy’s travel collection can help you transition from timid traveller to local legend in the blink of an eye.

4 Days That Changed Everything

I just got back from a 4-day trip from Sydney to NYC and was lucky enough to be kitted out for my travels by Bellroy. Taking three bits of kit from the Travel Collection with me, here’s how each one had a distinct and defiant impact on my trip…

Venture Travel Pack

I know that hyperbole is hardly in short supply these days, but don’t think I’m understating my claim when I say that this bag might just be the single greatest travel companion I have ever laid my hands on. I’ll break down what made it such a special piece of kit into three separate sections but, if you can’t be bothered to read any further, this is the take-home message: the Venture Travel pack is GOATed.

First, pockets: not only is this bag boasting huge volume — 26 litres all in — but it is one of the most intuitively, intelligently partitioned backpacks I’ve seen. The main compartment is vast — perfect for clothes, cameras, wash kits, whatever you like — but it’s the pockets that really stand out. A padded laptop sleeve can carry devices with up to 16” screens and comes padded, so your device will be safe as well as snug. A document slip sits next door and there’s even an elasticated cross-clip to keep any unruly contents in order while you’re on the move.

These are complemented by a swathe of internal zip pockets — which I found were perfect for chargers and small books — as well as a large side zip pocket for your water bottle and what Bellroy calls an external ‘Brain Pocket’ that provides super-efficient access to those things you’ll need the most on your travels; think passport, boarding pass, travel cash, etc.

Second, security: Now you might be thinking “big whoop, a backpack has pockets”, but these are some of the most secure and tech-savvy pockets on the market. There’s a discreet side zip pocket with a very handy key chain that will stop them falling out of your trouser pocket on the subway or down the side of your plane seat.

Up front, there’s a hidden pocket (no, I won’t tell you where…) that not only allows you to hide your passport and credit cards from any unwanted attention but is also RFID protected, so even the most cutting-edge scammers don’t stand a chance. Round things out with an internal AirTag slip pocket, and you’ve just about got the safest bag in town.

Third, mobility: It’s all well and good having your stuff safely stowed away but it isn’t ready for the obligatory man-handling that comes with a long-haul journey then… what good is it to anyone, really? Thankfully, the Venture Travel Pack is made of pretty stern stuff. The top grab handle is super durable, the shoulder straps are padded for added comfort and — as a taller guy, I really appreciated this next feature — there’s an adjustable sternum strap, so you can distribute some of the carry weight across a preferred point on your chest.

On top of that, it’s made from a hardy 100% recycled nylon — which, I found out from grim personal experience, can handle a volcanic coffee spill, no problem — and even has a hidden, fully detachable, ultralight 15L tote bag tucked away in one of its many pockets should you find yourself unexpectedly needing to carry a little more than you planned. Whether you’re hopping on a flight, speeding to the hotel, or getting around your destination of choice, you simply need one of these by your side.

Sling Mini Premium & Venture Duffel

While there’s no doubt that the Venture Travel Pack stole both the show and my heart, the two other bits of Bellroy goodness that I took away with me were just as perfectly designed for their given purpose and meant that wherever the Venture Travel Pack couldn’t quite take me, my ‘one-plus’ bags had me covered.

For example, there are some days when you just don’t need or fancy taking a whole backpack out with you as you meander the streets; maybe you just need your wallet, keys, a bottle of water and a pair of sunnies on you… On those days, you need look no further than Bellroy’s Sling Mini – Premium Edition.

Made from environmentally certified leather, it brings all the practical benefits of your dad’s ugliest bumbag but elevates the aesthetic and brings the kind of forward-thinking features I’ve described at length above; a key clip, quick access pockets, padding for comfort and even a magnetic clasp for easy removal, this is the single best day bag this writer’s ever used.

At the other end of the spectrum, while the Venture Travel Pack is pretty darn big — likely big enough for any day out and most short breaks — you’ll likely need something larger for a long trip away. That’s where something like the 55L Venture Duffel is a godsend. Made from highly durable and water-resistant ripstop material, its ultra-wide shape makes that once-stressful packing experience an absolute joy while the plethora of pockets both inside and out mean even those last-minute extras can find a home.

The pièce de résistance, at least in this writer’s mind, was the fully detachable water-resistant stuff bag. While you can obviously use this for anything you fancy, its natural purpose for this solo-travelling male was as a much-needed dirty laundry bag; usually, my hotel room, no matter how luxe, becomes defined by a somewhat shameful pile of dirty laundry sitting ominously in the corner of the room. Bellroy saw me coming a mile off, and I — as well as the hotel’s long-suffering cleaning staff — will be forever grateful for this.

Final Thoughts

Bellroy’s nascent travel collection already offers a pretty full flight of travel-ready treasures, as the above tribute should make abundantly clear. But there are two things to say: first, rumour has it there’s a second collection in the works which may, as well as complementing the new collection just perfectly, take your travel game to a whole new level… so keep an eye out.

The second thing, however, is far more important: while all these bags are perfect additions to any trip, don’t relegate them to vacation time alone: Bellroy’s Travel Collection is so well designed — both inside and out — that it can seamlessly transition from being your favourite travel companions to your best friend back home… and that’s no mean feat.