The Best Allbirds Shoes For Men Wanting Both Comfort and Style

New Zealand-American company, Allbirds is one seriously impressive brand. Founded in 2014, Allbirds is dedicated to creating eco-friendly clothing and footwear made from entirely sustainable resources. The brand is 100% carbon neutral and only uses natural renewable fabrics for their products, such as wool, trees, sugar, and trino. Plus, Allbirds plans to cut their footprint in half by 2025, and then reduce it to near zero by 2030.

However, despite being seriously committed to sustainability, so much so that Allbirds are a certified B Corp, they have not sacrificed style or performance as all of Allbirds’ products, particularly their shoes, are incredibly polished-looking and feature some seriously impressive properties and technologies.

All of Allbirds’ shoes are moisture-wicking, breathable, lightweight, machine-washable, and feature expertly cushioned low-density soles which will give the wearer ultimate support and comfort, and will mimic the foot’s anatomical flexibility as the wearer moves.

With a wide range of shoes on offer – everyday sneakers, runners, weather-repellent shoes, slip ons, and boat shoes, just to name a few – we’ve rounded up our favourite Allbirds shoes that’ll instantly elevate any man’s shoe collection.

All of these shoes are incredibly high-performing and stylish, but have also been sustainably made; meaning you’ll not only look good while rocking a pair of Allbirds’ shoes, you’ll feel good for supporting an eco-friendly brand.