The 8 Best Aprons For Men Wanting To Cook Up A Storm

Get ready to be the master of your kitchen with the best aprons for men.

8 December 2021

Looking for kitchen apparel can be incredibly overwhelming, and when you’re tackling your next culinary challenge, the last thing you want is to be held back by your clothing. Finding the perfect apron for you is the first step to becoming a great chef or a skilled home cook, as you want a super functional design, making the task at hand that much easier.

Being a skilled chef involves a lot more than tempering chocolate or perfecting your scaling technique, as it’s also about armouring yourself with the right equipment. Finding a practical men’s apron depends on pockets, adjustable belts, neck straps and whether it has a soft yet durable construction. You want something straightforward without comprising its style.

Aprons For Men FAQs

What is a bib apron?

A bib apron covers your chest, torso and knees that ties around the neck, providing you with little more coverage. They also come with multiple pockets making them highly versatile and the perfect apron for cooking, gardening and catering.

What are half aprons for?

Half aprons provide less coverage providing you with more mobility, making them ideal for the hospitality industry, especially for servers and baristas who are on their feet all day. This apron usually comes with a large pocket so that you can store all your belongings securely. If you’re looking for a men’s apron to provide you with easy movement, then half aprons are the best way to go.

Whether you’re on your way to becoming the next Gordon Ramsey or you’re merely learning how to fry up a mean egg, we’ve curated the best aprons for men geared to make you feel super confident regardless of your skillset. No matter if you’re after a strong leather apron or a soft cotton design guaranteed to be incredibly cosy, these men’s aprons will have you feeling protected and looking sharp, pun intended.

Flint & Tinder

Flint & Tinder is a US-based in-house line at Huckberry known for its rugged yet refined menswear. Offering a range of great everyday pieces for the best competitive prices, Flint & Tinder is ideal for building your casual wear wardrobe.

Along with providing high performing casual wear range for men, Flint & Tinder also supply some of the best men's aprons on the market. If you're planning to spend a little more time in the kitchen, then you'll definitely want to get your hands on their whiskey coloured waxed canvas apron. This apron is incredibly practical, as it offers a huge chest pocket, three large waist pockets and reinforced stress pockets, promising extra durability, making it one of the most functional aprons for men on the market.
Puebco

Puebco is a Japanese brand that provides highly sought after home and lifestyle items cut from recyclable material, helping to reduce your carbon footprint. Founded in 2007 by Tokyo-based designer Hirotaka Tanak, Pebco creates sustainable products and even products that had been re-purposed, supplying an incredibly unique range. Their collection fuses a retro style with a Japanese minimalist aesthetic guaranteed to never go out of style.

Being a leading lifestyle brand, you know Puebco creates some of the best men's aprons. This innovative Vintage Tent Fabric Apron has been cut from old tent shelters, giving its highly durable feel while protecting you from food stains. This men's apron is the perfect way to capture a little nostalgia in the kitchen while learning old cooking techniques passed down from your Nonna (or the internet).
Moore & Giles

Moore & Giles is said to have the world's largest leather collection. For almost 100 years, Moore & Giles has been crafting the best products out of fine leather materials, promising to provide you with products geared to last. Founded in 1933, amid The Great Depression, Moore & Giles set to create a range catering to those working in high-end hospitality, aviation/automotive and residential interior design industries. Moore & Giles continues to be a top-tier brand with its ever-evolving collection rooted in simplicity and elegance.

Their Reclaimed Apron is one of the best men's aprons going around, and with its naturally rugged look/feel it's easy to see why. This men's apron was cut from recycled leather capturing a vintage and worn-in aesthetic that screams, 'I bake my own bread.' This men's apron also comes with multiple pockets, providing a safe place to store your kitchen utensils.
Hedley & Bennett

Hedley & Bennett have always been ahead of the curb for great kitchen wear, with world-class chefs and home cooks fashioning this brand. If you're looking for premium men's aprons to get your hands dirty with, then you've come to the right place, as Hedley & Bennett only use the most delicate fabrics and materials.

Make sure you visit their website, as they supply an endless collection of the best men's aprons. Whether you're looking for a more classic design geared to last or one with a bold print to add a little colour to your culinary experience, Hedley & Bennet have it all. With a collection catering to every cook, you're sure to find the perfect chef's apron.
Hudson

Hudson always promises to provide highly durable goods available for the most affordable prices. With an endless range of the best men's aprons, this collection is cut from premium materials that will help you take your culinary skills to the next level. Whether you're looking for a half apron or one with an adjustable belt, Hudson creates it all.

Hudon's Heavy Duty Canvas Work Apron is one of the brand's bestsellers, as it comes with multiple pockets, an adjustable neck strap and waist straps, making it exceptionally practical. This rugged waxed canvas design also includes stitched tool pockets and thick hems for extra strength, making it one of the best men's chef aprons around.
Risdon & Risdon

Risdon & Risdon is a British family run company based in Shrewsbury, Shropshire. Combining two generations of mother and sons, Risdon seamlessly blends old school techniques with fresh modern ideas, providing you with the best men's aprons. However, what makes Risdon & Risdon is unique, is how they create luxury workwear that's the perfect balance of style and functionality.

Make sure you check out this collection, as Risdon & Risdon have some of the best men's aprons available in every style and colour. From classic silhouette denim aprons to monochromatic tones with leather straps, you can find just about every men's apron here. Also, these aprons for men come in varying lengths, catering to every job at hand.
Chef Works

Chef Works is a leading culinary apparel brand creating some of the best aprons for men. Chef Works dates back to the early nineties by Dale Gross, whose dream was to provide a diverse range of apparel suitable for chefs, caterers, waiters, baristas and home cooks. These men's aprons are high quality and durable without ever comprising style.

Their Chef Works Chalk Stripe Bib is one of the best men's aprons on the market currently. Cut from extremely soft cotton, this design is set to extremely comfortable while you cook up a storm. Also, this men's apron comes with waist straps, kangaroo pockets and is machine washable.
Caldo

Caldo is a high-end lifestyle brand that delivers impressive kitchen wear and appliances built to make life a little easier. Their Caldo Linen Kitchen apron is one of the best men's aprons around. This item comes with insanely soft yet protective linen, an adjustable cotton belt and is machine washable for extra convenience. Also, its linen construction is stain resistant, making it one of the best aprons for men on offer right now.
