The Best Click Frenzy Deals To Score A Bargain

Click Frenzy is almost here! What is Click Frenzy you may ask? It’s like an Australian version of Black Friday but it takes place solely online. Click Frenzy works with participating retailers to bring you all the best deals and exclusive offers from throughout the retail industry, meaning you can score some awesome stuff at incredible prices.

You can shop Click Frenzy without signing up, but we highly recommend it as it’s free, it’ll unlock special offers (such as Click Frenzy’s famous 99% off deal), and the first 1000 members who spend more than $250 will score $50 cashback.

Click Frenzy 2021 begins at 7 pm (AEDT) on November 9th. However, with so many retailers participating it’ll be a tad daunting knowing where to begin. To help you out, these are the best retailers that are having huge Click Frenzy sales.