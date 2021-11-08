Buyers Guides

The Best Click Frenzy Deals To Score A Bargain

9 November 2021 by

Click Frenzy is almost here! What is Click Frenzy you may ask? It’s like an Australian version of Black Friday but it takes place solely online. Click Frenzy works with participating retailers to bring you all the best deals and exclusive offers from throughout the retail industry, meaning you can score some awesome stuff at incredible prices.

You can shop Click Frenzy without signing up, but we highly recommend it as it’s free, it’ll unlock special offers (such as Click Frenzy’s famous 99% off deal), and the first 1000 members who spend more than $250 will score $50 cashback.

You May Also Like:

Click Frenzy 2021 begins at 7 pm (AEDT) on November 9th. However, with so many retailers participating it’ll be a tad daunting knowing where to begin. To help you out, these are the best retailers that are having huge Click Frenzy sales.

Adidas

For sportswear & gear…

Buy Now adidas.com.au
Adidas, the second-largest sportswear manufacturer in the world, has everything you could ever need when it comes to sports; high-performance activewear and clothing, sneakers, and gear. No matter what sport you play, Adidas will have what you need.

Bose

For sound technology...

Buy Now bose.com.au
Bose, founded in 1964, is best known for its headphones; especially its noise-cancelling wireless earphones. Bose has products for the home, in the car, on the go, and in public spaces, all of which are high-performing, changing the way people listen to music.

Calvin Klein

For clothing & underwear...

Buy Now calvinklein.com.au
A global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive, and often minimal, aesthetic, Calvin Klien is most famous for its soft and comfortable underwear. However, the brand also produces high-quality t-shirts, jeans, outerwear, and more

Crocs

For comfortable slip on shoes...

Buy Now crocs.com.au
Founded in 2002, Crocs make the most comfortable shoes in the world. Constantly developing new technologies and materials, Crocs make shoes that are lightweight, soft, and flexible.

De'Longhi

For home appliances...

Buy Now delonghi.com.au
Founded in 1974, De’Longhi is renowned for its innovative appliances for comfort, home cleaning, and kitchen. De’Longhi is most famous for its coffee machines that can create cafe-quality coffee easily at home.

Dyson

For homeware technology...

Buy Now dyson.com.au
British technology company Dyson is best known for its vacuum cleaners. The brand makes excellent high-performing vacuums, air purifiers, heaters, bladeless fans, hairdryers, and more.

Helly Hansen

For outdoor clothing & gear...

Buy Now hellyhansen.com.au
Helly Hansen is globally known for its professional-grade gear and apparel for outdoor activities such as hiking, boating, and skiing. The brand also produces premium workwear.

HP

For laptops & tech...

Buy Now hp.com.au
HP has been one of the leading technology brands globally since it was founded in 1939. HP has a huge range of high-quality laptops, desktop computers, printers, toners, monitors, and more.

Hush Puppies

For comfortable sneakers & dress shoes...

Buy Now hushpuppies.com.au
Hush Puppies, founded in 1958 sell both casual and dress shoes that are exceedingly comfortable and supportive. With hundreds of different shoe styles available, Hush Puppies have comfy shoes to suit everyone’s tastes.

Hype DC

For cool sneakers...

Buy Now hypedc.com.au
Australia’s leading sneaker destination, Hype DC offer a carefully curated collection of sneakers from the best brands in the world, specialising in premium, short-run releases as well as timeless classics that never go out of style.

Lovehoney

For sex toys...

Buy Now lovehoney.com.au
The global leader in “sexual happiness”, Lovehoney has a huge range of sex toys for both men and women. The brand also stocks lingerie, bondage, and contraception accessories, and is committed to making customers happy.

MJ Bale

For smart & formal clothing...

Buy Now mjbale.com
Australian-owned gentlemen’s clothier, MJ Bale makes garments of integrity for men of character. With suits, shirts, trousers, and so much more on offer, MJ Bale makes sophisticated men’s clothing.

New Balance

For sports & gym shoes...

Buy Now newbalance.com.au
American sports footwear and apparel brand, New Balance was founded in 1906. Most famous for its sneakers, which are specifically designed to give the wearer the best support for various different sports and activities.

Ray-Ban

For sunglasses...

Buy Now ray-ban.com.au
Ray-Ban, founded in 1936, is a luxury sunglasses and eyeglasses brand. Famous for its Clubmaster and Aviator styles, Ray-Ban has a large range of well-made glasses in different styles and colours.

Superdry

For cool clothing...

Buy Now superdry.com.au
A contemporary brand, Superdry offers high-quality products that fuse vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics with a British style. The brand’s distinctive and cool clothing is characterised by quality fabrics, authentic vintage washes, and unique detailing.

The Iconic

For the latest fashion...

Buy Now theiconic.com.au
The Iconic is the leading online fashion and sports retailer in Australia and was founded in 2011. The Iconic is home to over 1000 iconic brands including Nike, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Adidas, and many more.

Under Armour

For activewear...

Buy Now underarmour.com.au
Founded in 1996, Under Armour is renowned for its activewear and sporting goods. The brand is committed to using innovative technology to create products that inspire athletes with performance solutions they never knew they needed.

2XU

For compression & training gear...

Buy Now 2xu.com
2XU creates high-performance training and compression gear designed specifically for triathlons, however, the gear is suitable for any type of workout. Designed with innovative technology, 2XU’s garments can help improve preparation, performance, and recovery.

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Buyers Guides

Best Men’s Fragrances To Keep You Fresh For Under $100

The Best Black Friday 2021 Men’s Clothing Sales

The Best Leather Fragrances For Sophisticated Gents

The Shoes Of James Bond & Where To Buy Them

Cool Leather Jacket Brands You Need To Know

Classic Men’s Fragrances & Colognes That Have Stood The Test Of Time