Maximum Range, Minimum Dollars: The Best Value Electric Cars In Australia

When it comes to shopping for electric cars, range is generally speaking the number one figure shoppers are concerned about – range anxiety still plays on people’s minds, after all. But sometimes range figures don’t tell the full story.

Another potentially valuable point of comparison is how much range you get per dollar spent. Electric cars are still rather expensive in Australia right now, so any savvy consumer wants to maximise their dollar when it comes to range.

EV blog The Driven recently broke down the best value electric cars per range in Australia, and their findings paint a rather interesting picture – one that might be at odds with your perception of what’s the best electric car on the market.

So, what’s the answer? Well, the car that delivers the best driving range per dollar is actually the new BYD Atto 3. This Chinese-made car doesn’t have the world’s best total useable range, at 420km, but because it only costs AU$47,381 (which works out at about $112.81 per kilometre of range), it represents great value.

The BYD Atto 3 is one of the cheapest new electric cars on the market in Australia. Image: BYD

In second place, you have the Hyundai Kona Electric, which at $60,900 and with 484km of range, represents $125.83/km.

Perhaps less surprising is third place, the Tesla Model 3, which has the third-longest range out of any EV on the market (602km). At $76,200, it works out at $126.58/km.

The worst-value EV? The Mazda MX-30, which despite its $65,490 sticker price only gets you an abysmal 200km of range (so $327.45/km), which is less than half of the similarly-priced and appointed Kia EV6 (which gets $169.50/km).

It’s worth pointing out that The Driven’s comparison exercise only included EVs from mainstream brands and no vehicle more expensive than $77,000, which excludes many EVs with impressive total range figures from premium marques such as the BMW iX or the Porsche Taycan.

The MX-30, Mazda’s first all-electric car, might be stylish but it doesn’t deliver good value for money as far as range is concerned. Image: Mazda

It also doesn’t include the vehicle with the longest range figure on the market, the Tesla Model S, which is priced from AU$147,990 and boasts 652km of range in Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive guise ($226.97/km).

Still, it’s a worthwhile shopping exercise – especially while charging infrastructure in Australia still has a long way to go…