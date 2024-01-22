11 Best Eye Creams For Men: Our Guide To Vanquishing Fine Lines

You’d be forgiven for wondering whether eye creams for men were really worth your hard-earned dollars or just another overhyped gimmick for the grooming industry to make a quick buck. Well, we want to make it clear once and for all: eye creams are a must-have for the modern man and an all-too-often underrated part of your skincare regimen.
Not only are your eyes the window to the soul, but they’re also one of the fastest-aging parts of your entire body, with fine lines, wrinkles and dark eyes making you look old way ahead of your time. Let’s be clear: that’s not your fault. Modern life, with all the requirements of work and family life, can be more exhausting than ever before.
A good eye cream functions like a workout for your eyes, allowing you to elevate the way you look, the way you feel, and ultimately make you feel healthier and more refined. Lucky for you, we’ve done the legwork, figuring out which creams are best for battling puffiness, ageing, and dryness, so that you don’t have to.
Here’s our expert-backed guide on the best men’s eye creams in the market.
What To Look For
- Ingredient List: You can check for effective ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, retinol, peptides and vitamin C for anti-aging benefits.
- Texture: Depending on your skin type, you might prefer a lightweight serum, gel, or a heavier cream.
- Fragrance-Free: Perfumes can cause irritation or allergic reactions. Make sure you check whether the product is fragrance-free or not. You should do a patch test to make sure you’re not allergic.
- Price: Expensive doesn’t always mean better. Ensure you get a quality product that offers value for your money.
What The Experts Say
We asked Olivier Duvillard, a leading beauty industry expert who’s been in the business for over 20 years. He told us this:
- If you’re concerned about eye bags, puffiness and saggy skin, look for firming peptides and Vitamin C that will help increase collagen production in your skin, giving it a firmer appearance over time (it’s not magic, so patience and regular use will get you the results).
- If dark circles are your nemesis, look for Caffeine and brightening ingredients that will help thicken and even out skin tone in this delicate area.
- For fine lines and wrinkles, you can’t go past Retinol — the ultimate skin-perfecting ingredient that increases cell turnover and collagen production. Give it a few weeks and you will see a visible reduction in those dreaded crows feet.
- Another favourite is Hexapeptide-8 or Argireline, one of the best peptides around and one of the very few to have solid clinicals to prove its “botox like” efficacy by relaxing facial muscles.
- The dehydration lines of today are the wrinkles of tomorrow: make sure you have lots of hydration around the eye, adding Hyaluronic acid and Niacinamide in your routine.
Lab Series Energising Eye Treatment
ABOUT THE BRAND
Lab Series is a high-quality skincare brand for men. They create products for cleansing, shaving, anti-ageing, and more. The company aims to develop science-based solutions for all types of skincare needs, focusing on efficiency and effectiveness.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Ginseng rejuvenates and brightens the skin. Caffeine reduces puffiness and tightens the skin. Lycium chinense (Goji) provides powerful antioxidants. Glycerine moisturises and keeps skin hydrated.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Let’s be real – lots of guys wake up with bags under their eyes, looking like they’ve been on the grind forever. Now, if you’re tired of that morning saga, here’s something for you. This eye treatment is made just for guys. It’s got a gel-like feel that’s super light and soaks in real quick. Kinda like an espresso shot for your eyes. Packed with ginseng and caffeine, it works magic on tired eyes and works to repair that fatigued look.
After a few weeks of use in the office, the results spoke for themselves. Dark circles? Way less noticeable. Puffiness? Definitely took a nosedive. And the best part is no irritation or breakouts, which is a major win for those of us with sensitive skin! Seriously, the Lab Series Energising Eye Treatment went from being just a fancy idea to a staple in our morning routine. It is definitely not a quick fix but it delivers real, visible results. If you’re tired of dealing with under-eye issues, definitely give this a shot.
Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Interestingly, Clinique was born from an interview published in Vogue between a beauty editor and a dermatologist, which stressed the importance of good skincare. The brand is known for its allergy-tested skincare products and also offers a dedicated range for men.
WHAT’S INSIDE
CL1870 Peptide Complex™ promotes skin cell regeneration and reduces wrinkles. Sigesbeckia orientalis extract soothes skin and improves elasticity. Hyaluronic acid keeps skin hydrated, making it look plump and youthful.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Clinique’s Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream is a must have in the battle against wrinkles and crow’s feet. It’s skin-friendly, allergy-tested, and fragrance-free so it’s perfect if you’ve got sensitive eyes that react to the littlest thing.
Powered by Clinique’s ‘Smart’ tech, it blends active peptides, caffeine, and mulberry root extract for personalised skincare. The texture is slightly thick but absorbs well after a couple of minutes. While the Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream is a bit pricey, if it lives up to the promise of reducing wrinkles and tightening skin in three weeks, it might be worth the investment. Consider the benefits against the cost before deciding.
In a nutshell, with its sleek design, special formula, and Clinique’s skincare expertise, this cream definitely offers a tempting solution for ageing eyes. You can pair this with the Smart Clinical Repair™ Wrinkle Correcting Serum for a complete glow up!
Total Revitalizer Eye Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Shiseido is a high-end Japanese cosmetics company that makes skincare, makeup and fragrance products. For men, they offer grooming essentials like facial cleansers, moisturisers, and shaving creams.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Rice Bran Oil Complex boosts energy production in skin cells to help with skin renewal. Xylitol boosts skin hydration and protective barrier. Nicotinamide stimulates natural collagen production for firmness and cornflower extract supports the skin’s natural healing against damage.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Need a solution to tighten your skin? This cream could be just what you need. Filled with nourishing ingredients like rice bran oil, glycerin, and nicotinamide, you might start noticing a difference in about 4 weeks, maybe even sooner.
This cream is suitable for any skin type, and it’s thick enough to hydrate even the driest of skins. Don’t stress though, it won’t leave a residue, it absorbs pretty well. It revitalises and gives life back to dull, parched skin. That being said, if you’ve got ultra-sensitive skin, it might not be your best bet.
So, if your skin needs a bit of a boost, Shiseido Total Revitalizer Eye Cream might be worth trying. Use it for a while and you might find your under-eye feeling firmer and more hydrated than ever.
Age Defender Eye Repair
ABOUT THE BRAND
Kiehl’s is a skincare brand that was established in 1851. They specialise in premium products made with natural ingredients. Known for transparency, they were one of the first cosmetic brands to disclose ingredients list on their products, long before the FDA started requiring it in 1971.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Rye seed extract aids in firming up the skin and reducing wrinkles. Linseed extract improves the hydration and barrier function of the skin. Blurring minerals reflect light, minimising pores and imperfections to give your skin that soft, smooth appearance.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair cream is a total game-changer in skincare. It’s chock-full of stuff your skin is gonna eat up, like rye seed extract, glycerin, and shea butter, that help keep your skin moist and make the area around your eyes feel smooth.
If you’ve been a little tough on your skin in the past with harsh ingredients and strong stuff like retinol, this cream is probably what you need in your life. It works hard to fix up your skin, putting moisture back in and helping to heal any damage.
Just slap it on twice a day at the end of your skincare routine and stick with it. Don’t rush – great skin doesn’t happen overnight. Give the Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair the time it needs to do its thing, and you’ll be seeing fab results in no time.
Line-Control Eye Balm
ABOUT THE BRAND
ClarinsMen is a skincare brand that is specifically tailored for men. Renowned for their high-quality ingredients and formulations, they promise to nourish, hydrate and soothe the skin while fighting the common issues.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Glycerin draws moisture to the skin thereby reducing wrinkles. Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter hydrates and softens, fighting dryness. Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract calms the skin and reduces puffiness. Tocopheryl Acetate is a form of vitamin E that protects against environmental damage and reduces dark circles.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Renowned for their high-quality skincare and beauty range, Clarins is a trusted name in the skincare industry. The ClarinsMen Control Eye Balm is another excellent addition to their line of products. This eye balm is a must-have, especially for those who have experienced sun damage, as it works effectively by utilising moisture retention to reverse signs of ageing.
Clarins recommends a specific application method for best results. First, you need to slightly warm the balm by using the heels of your hand. This step helps to achieve better blending and absorption of the product. For an even better outcome, this process should be followed twice a day, preferably once in the morning and once before going to bed at night. This way, you can allow the balm to do its job, transforming your skin day after day.
Age-Repair Eye Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Grown Alchemist is an Australian skincare brand. They make natural beauty products using organic ingredients and they believe in promoting healthy skin without harsh chemicals. Some of their products include creams, oils, and cleansers.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Centella is a herb often used in skincare for its anti-ageing and healing properties. Vitamins A, E, and D are essential nutrients that help to promote skin repair, maintain skin moisture and protect against harmful UV rays. Phyto-amino acid peptides rejuvenate the skin by boosting collagen production and promoting skin elasticity.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Grown Alchemist has been a big time player in anti-aging skincare since 2008. One product that stands out is this eye cream. It reduces puffiness and tightens skin around your eyes. It’s all thanks to an ingredient called Centella asiatica, known for its antioxidant and hydrating qualities. For extra benefits, pair this eye cream with the Balancing Toner to achieve a soft and glowy look.
Grown Alchemist knows their stuff when it comes to skincare, and this potent remedy is a great example of that. So why wait? Start your journey to younger eyes with the Grown Alchemist Age-Repair Eye Cream. It’s time for your skincare routine to up its game.
RESIST Anti-Ageing Eye Gel
ABOUT THE BRAND
Paula’s Choice is a trusted skincare brand founded by Paula Begoun. Paula’s mission started from combating her own acne, now it has evolved into providing everyone with effective solutions for various skin concerns. Their popularity comes from quality, affordable prices, and a transparent approach that typically skips fragrance and harmful ingredients.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Niacinamide works to reduce redness, shrink pores, and improve the skin tone. Hyaluronic Acid hydrates skin and decreases wrinkles. Grape Seed Extract protects the skin from harmful UV damage and green tea reduces skin inflammation and fights off bacteria.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Paula’s Choice stands out when it comes to skincare, and besides their famous BHA toner and cleansing balm, you should check out the RESIST Anti-Aging Eye Gel. It’s not your typical eye cream; it comes pre-packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides for strong hydration.
It also contains grape seed oil to fight off free radicals. But, if you’re tackling very dark circles, you might need something stronger, as Paula’s Choice doesn’t quite pack that punch. Still, if you want real and consistent anti-aging results, this eye gel is worth considering. It promises to gently soften your under eye area, giving the middle finger to ageing signs.
Peptide Eye Renewal
ABOUT THE BRAND
Hunter Lab is another Australian skincare brand for men. They offer products that combine natural ingredients and science to nurture and improve skin health, prioritising results and environmental sustainability.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Acetyl Octapeptide-3 smooths out those expression lines and wrinkles. Bladderwrack Extract and Antarcticine aid in skin regeneration and hydration. Caffeine depuffs the eye area by improving blood circulation. Centella Asiatica helps to stimulate collagen production, firming up the skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Why are peptides a big deal in skincare? It’s simple – they’re amazing. Peptides don’t just help prevent fine lines, they also boost collagen production, giving your skin a lively, youthful glow.
Here’s a perk not everyone talks about: peptides can also improve blood circulation around the eyes. This means bye-bye to dark circles and those humongous bags – no more looking like you stayed up all night!
Hunter Lab Peptide Eye Renewal is a fantastic mix of these miracle peptides, bladderwrack extract, and more amazing ingredients. Together, they create a strong formula to tackle the sleepy, dull look that tends to cast a shadow on the eyes. It’s science and skincare working together for real results. If you’re tired of tired-looking eyes, you’d better give this a shot!
Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Eye Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Aesop is an Australian skincare brand that started out in 1987. They create high-quality, plant-based products for all, including a specific range for men’s skincare needs like facial cleansers, shaving serums and aftershave lotions.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (Vitamin C) helps to protect and brighten your skin. Tocopherol (Vitamin E) is great for moisturising and healing. Sodium Lactate hydrates and gently exfoliates your skin to give you that healthy glow.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This one’s especially great if your skin has seen a bit more life. It works well on textured and mature skin, tackling those dark circles that are sometimes caused by poor circulation.
Loaded with antioxidants and Vitamin C, it fights hyperpigmentation and tones down melanin production. If the pigmentation is quite stubborn, consider adding a product with retinol or alpha arbutin to the mix, but keep the concentration mild to avoid making it worse.
The cream is a bit thick, so a small amount, like a pea-sized dab, is plenty for your eyes. Gently massage it in. It has a subtle floral smell, but if fragrance doesn’t bug you, it’s no biggie. Overall, Aēsop Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Eye Cream is a good, nourishing product for the eyes
Dichotomy Eye Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
Triumph & Disaster is a skincare company that is based in New Zealand. They create natural, eco-friendly products like face cleansers, moisturisers, shaving creams, and even hair care essentials.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Norwegian Kelp hydrates the skin, boosts collagen production, and aids in skin elasticity. Persian Silk smoothens the skin texture and reduces wrinkles. Gotu Kola helps heal the skin and also boosts antioxidants to reduce signs of ageing.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This serum looks like a real game-changer. Tired of puffiness and well, bags? This stuff is the closest thing to magic. It builds up the skin’s elasticity – lifting dull, saggy eyes like a dream. It even helps with sun damage around your peepers, but remember – you still gotta slap on that sunscreen for full protection. Sleep more too, trust us, it makes a big difference.
This serum, plus a little more shut-eye, you can kiss that bog-eyed look goodbye. We know it isn’t always the easy option but it makes a world of difference. The Triumph & Disaster Dichotomy Eye Serum is also fragrance-free, so if you’re not into scented products, this one’s for you. Just a friendly, effective, no-nonsense product. So give it a try and let your eyes do the talking.
Moisturising Eye Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Horace is a Parisian skincare brand for men that focuses on naturally sourced ingredients. It was founded by two friends, Marc Briant-Terlet and Kim Mazzilli, who were passionate about simple and efficient skincare products.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Caffeine tightens the skin and improves dark circles. Aloe vera juice hydrates, soothes inflammation and accelerates skin healing. Hyaluronic Acid promotes moisture retention, reduces fine lines and wrinkles to create a plumper, smoother look.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Forget the simple name, this product is anything but basic. It’s actually great at hydrating the area around your eyes. Packed with caffeine, it’s your go-to for reducing inflammation and sag, giving your face a more defined look by narrowing the blood vessels.
It’s also got a healthy dose of aloe vera, which contains proteins and antioxidants to shield your skin from damage and dryness. It is especially handy if you’re often out, soaking up the sun, cause it targets those wrinkles from sun exposure. Of course, remember your sunscreen too. Use the Horace Moisturizing Eye Cream twice daily and you can bid those age lines adieu. It’s also pretty affordable so get on with it.