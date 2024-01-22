11 Best Eye Creams For Men: Our Guide To Vanquishing Fine Lines

You’d be forgiven for wondering whether eye creams for men were really worth your hard-earned dollars or just another overhyped gimmick for the grooming industry to make a quick buck. Well, we want to make it clear once and for all: eye creams are a must-have for the modern man and an all-too-often underrated part of your skincare regimen.

Not only are your eyes the window to the soul, but they’re also one of the fastest-aging parts of your entire body, with fine lines, wrinkles and dark eyes making you look old way ahead of your time. Let’s be clear: that’s not your fault. Modern life, with all the requirements of work and family life, can be more exhausting than ever before.

A good eye cream functions like a workout for your eyes, allowing you to elevate the way you look, the way you feel, and ultimately make you feel healthier and more refined. Lucky for you, we’ve done the legwork, figuring out which creams are best for battling puffiness, ageing, and dryness, so that you don’t have to.

Here’s our expert-backed guide on the best men’s eye creams in the market.

What To Look For

Ingredient List : You can check for effective ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, retinol, peptides and vitamin C for anti-aging benefits.

: You can check for effective ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, retinol, peptides and vitamin C for anti-aging benefits. Texture : Depending on your skin type, you might prefer a lightweight serum, gel, or a heavier cream.

: Depending on your skin type, you might prefer a lightweight serum, gel, or a heavier cream. Fragrance-Free : Perfumes can cause irritation or allergic reactions. Make sure you check whether the product is fragrance-free or not. You should do a patch test to make sure you’re not allergic.

: Perfumes can cause irritation or allergic reactions. Make sure you check whether the product is fragrance-free or not. You should do a patch test to make sure you’re not allergic. Price: Expensive doesn’t always mean better. Ensure you get a quality product that offers value for your money.

What The Experts Say

Olivier Duvillard

Cosmetic Industry Expert, Strategic Consultant to Brands, Retailers and PE funds.

We asked Olivier Duvillard, a leading beauty industry expert who’s been in the business for over 20 years. He told us this: