Coffee, AKA the elixir of life, is something we all like to indulge in from time to time (or morning to morning). But there are people out there who enjoy a cup of joe on a whole other level: ‘coffee lovers’; those who revel in drinking glorified bean juice and claim they wouldn’t function without it. We all know someone obsessed with coffee, so naturally, we all wonder what to get them when it comes to their birthday or Christmas or any other occasion where you need a gift. That’s where we come in.

If you’re struggling with gift ideas for coffee lovers, or just want to get the best gift for a coffee lover, we can help. We’ve rounded up 21 cool gifts that’ll perk coffee lovers right up. From different types of coffee machines that’ll allow your coffee lover to enjoy cafe-quality brews at home, to soap and skincare that’s fragranced with the rich scent of their favourite beverage, all of the gifts below are guaranteed to be a success.

Trust us, these gifts for coffee lovers are nothing but fabrewlous.

1 of 21 Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine A high-quality drip filter coffee machine is a must-have for a coffee-lover, so give them the best of the best: Smeg. This stylish machine with a 50s aesthetic will elevate kitchen tops but also produce the most delicious, aromatic and richly-flavoured coffee, and the machine allows them to select the flavour intensity they prefer. Price: US$239.95 Shop Now

2 of 21 Albertine Baronius Artwork For a coffee-lover there's no better moment than that first cup of coffee of the day (preferably drunken in bed). Help them relive that moment over and over throughout their day with this gorgeous print, that'll enrich whatever room they choose to hang it in. Prices start at US$84. Shop Now

3 of 21 Barisieur Coffee Alarm Clock This alarm clock by Barisieur features stainless steel components and glassware that sit on a walnut timber tray, and will brew a cup of coffee at the time of alarm; meaning this awesome contraption will make a cup of coffee and then wake them up when their favourite beverage is ready. The Coffee Alarm Clock is not just functional, it’s also sleek and sophisticated looking and will add elegance to any bedroom’s night stand. This gift is a coffee-lover's dream. Price: US$481. Shop Now

4 of 21 Fellow Pour Over Set Fellow's Pour Over Set is a simple yet effective system that'll allow your coffee-lover to easily make coffee, that'll rival their favourite cafe, at home. Featuring a stagg dripper, customised filters and a double-walled carafe, coffee-lovers will love this gift. Price: US$99. Shop Now

5 of 21 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker Coffee-lovers who enjoy their cup of joe cold will be thrilled with this gift, as it'll save them a lot of money. This Coffee Maker will make creamy cafe-quality nitro cold brew from the comfort of their own home, plus it's incredibly easy to use. Your coffee-lover won't be buying expensive cafe cold brews anymore, and for that they'll thank you. Price: US$200. Shop Now

6 of 21 Ajiri Coffee Beans These Kenyan coffee beans will produce coffee with rich burgundy undertones and citrus notes, which will delight any coffee-lover. But the real appeal of this gift is that the proceeds go towards helping orphaned school children in Kisii with supplies, books and uniforms. Your coffee-lover will feel overjoyed every time they brew a cup because they'll know these beans are benefiting underprivileged children, plus the beans really are delicious. Price: US$24. Shop Now

7 of 21 Driftaway Coffee Sampler Set Coffee-lovers know that there is so much more to coffee than just caffeine. Beans can produce a wide variety of flavours and coffee-lovers will love this World Explorer's Coffee Sampler Set, as it'll allow them to experience different coffee flavours from around the globe. Each set is complete with four types of roast, Balanced, Bold, Classic & Fruity, and coffee-lovers will enjoy the experience greatly. Price: US$32. Shop Now

8 of 21 Self Warming Mug & Charger Unfortunately, time inevitably slips away and many coffee-lovers find themselves with a cold cup because they forgot about it. Help a coffee-lover never have this problem again with this Self Warming Mug. The warming base keeps coffee at an optimal 130 degrees all day with electromagnetic energy. Plus, when your coffee drinker's finished their cup, the warming base doubles as wireless phone charger. They'll truly cherish this practical gift! Price: US$75. Shop Now

9 of 21 Charles & Lee Coffee Soap This Australian made soap set are crafted with arabica beans for exfoliation and a luxurious coffee fragrance. Coffee-lovers will enjoy this soap set immensely as a gift, as it's another way to get coffee into their daily routine, and will make showers & baths much more exciting for them. Price: US$14.29. Shop Now

10 of 21 Areaware Coffee Puzzle A classic activity shaped like a coffee-lovers favourite thing: a cup of coffee. Coffee-lovers will enjoy this gift during their downtime, as well as reaping the many benefits of completing a puzzle such as, mental exercise and improved memory. Plus, it's a fun reminder of the beverage they love so much. Price: US$15. Shop Now

11 of 21 Tom Dixon Stove Top Coffee Maker If your coffee-lover prefers their brew made on a stove top, they'll love this stylish coffee maker by Tom Dixon. Finished with a high-gloss copper tone, and made from durable stainless steel, the coffee maker can be used on gas or electric ranges to produce 4 delicious cups of coffee. Price: US$240. LINK

12 of 21 Dr. Botanicals Coffee Facial Exfoliator This Superfood Renewing Facial Exfoliator makes an excellent gift for a coffee-lover. The exfoliant will be a welcome addition to their skincare routine, as it'll smooth & brighten skin and nourish skin with antioxidants & fatty acids, but it also carries the wonderful fragrance of coffee. Coffee-lovers will enjoy having a new way to add coffee into their daily routine, and they'll also enjoy getting a radiant complexion as an added benefit. Price: US$24.90. Shop Now

13 of 21 Outerknown KeepCup While coffee-lovers obviously love enjoying a few cups throughout the day, if they're getting takeaway, they are sending a lot of single-use cups into landfill. By giving them this awesome KeepCup from Outerknown, they can still enjoy cafe-made coffee without the guilt of takeaway cups. Plus, it's minimalistic design is stylish, and will make coffee-lovers feel proud for enjoying their brew without damaging the planet. Price: US$26. Shop Now

14 of 21 Tayst Coffee Gift Set Sometimes there's no better gift than an awesome gift basket. This set from Tayst includes a variety of fresh roasted coffee pods in six different flavours, a coffee mug, a coffee jar and a canvas tote bag. Coffee-lovers will love the assorted contents of this gift, especially the exposure to new coffee flavours. Price: US$75. Shop Now

15 of 21 Lexington Hill Espresso Martini This ready made cocktail by Lexington Hill is a creamy delicious espresso martini made with Melbourne-roasted cold drip coffee. Coffee-lovers can enjoy their favourite drink mixed with quadruple distilled grain vodka, what could be a better gift than that? Price: AU$136.90 for a case of 12. Shop Now

16 of 21 The World Atlas of Coffee Coffee-lovers will devour this book by champion barista & coffee expert, James Hoffman. The books details everything from beans to brewing and will teach your coffee-lover all the nuances and possibilities their favourite beverage has to offer. Price: AU$39.99. Shop Now

17 of 21 Portable Coffee Grinder By giving a coffee-lover this Portable Coffee Grinder, you're ensuring they can enjoy coffee no matter where they go. With 50 grind settings to allow for precisely prepped beans to your coffee-lover's liking, and made from durable aircraft-grade aluminium this grinder can go literally anywhere; even camping in the outback. Shop Now

18 of 21 Tom Dixon Coffee Table Coffee tables are named that for a reason. They are absolutely the perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee. Gift a coffee-lover this beautifully crafted offcut oak coffee table from Tom Dixon for a truly magnificent piece of a furniture that'll not only enhance their living space but also their cup of coffee. Price: US$488. Shop Now

19 of 21 Fellow Tasting Glasses This set of two uniquely shaped tasting glasses have been crafted to ensure drinkers get the most flavour and aroma out of coffee. Coffee-lovers will love the way the outward flared lip delivers coffee across their tongue for extra flavour, and the double-wall constructed body that insulates and keeps coffee warm. This gift is perfect for coffee-lovers as it'll enhance their favourite brew. Price: US$30 for set of 2. Shop Now

20 of 21 Nespresso Capsule Coffee Machine The Essenza Mini is easy to use, and minimalistic but stylish; meaning it’ll look great on a kitchen top, but won’t take up space. Plus, it's guaranteed to create a perfect cup of coffee every time. The Essenza Mini is a perfect gift for a coffee-lover as it'll make quality cups of their favourite drink easily from the comfort of their own home. Price: US$149. Shop Now