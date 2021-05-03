If you’ve got someone in the family, like your dad, or a friend, who fancies himself a bit of a handyman, you’re not alone. We all know someone who enjoys doing those odd jobs and repairs around the house, is somehow always working on a new DIY project, and just loves bragging about their huge and impressive tool collection. But it can be tough to come up with handyman gift ideas, especially if you’re not particularly handy yourself.

If you are looking for gifts for a handyman, you’re in the right place. Below is a guide featuring the 25 best gifts for handymen. Whether it’s his birthday, Christmas, Father’s Day; no matter the occasion, all of these gifts are guaranteed to impress a handyman and will absolutely make his day. Plus, there are options for both amateur and seasoned handymen on our list.

Trust us, you won’t screw up if you get any of the gifts featured below; all 25 gifts are perfect for the handyman in your life.

1 of 25 Heavy Duty Woodworking Apron Professionally crafted, this waxed canvas apron will protect any handyman from sawdust, stains, and sticky substances like varnish or wood glue. Designed to last, any handyman will be thrilled with this gift as it'll mean he won't have to throw out as many ruined pairs of jeans... Price: US$39.95. Shop Now

2 of 25 Tool Box While most handymen will already own a tool box, he won't a tool box as awesome as this one made by Trusco. Crafted with extremely sturdy & durable metal, and with significantly more storage space inside with it's two levels, any handyman will love how practical this gift is, and will instantly switch out his tool box for this one. Price: US$59.50. Shop Now

3 of 25 14-in-1 Multi Tool This convenient Multi Tool features 14 tools all in the one compact kit. It features a hammer, axe, pliers, knife blade, saw, wrenches, screwdriver, bottle opener and much more. Complete with a safety lock, your handyman can easily take this tool wherever he pleases and know that he's prepared at all times for any handy situation that may arise; which makes it the perfect gift. Price: US$23.99. Shop Now

4 of 25 Portable Magnetic Work Light Most handymen need impeccable light while they work, so this gift is perfect! Portable and with an adjustable stand, this work light can be positioned just about anywhere to give your handyman light at the perfect angle. Plus with a strong magnetic base, it can be stuck to metallic surfaces for hands-free operation. Price: US$40.99. Shop Now

5 of 25 Laser Level Tool Leveling will be easier than ever for your handyman once you give him this cool gift. With a self-leveling mode, this easy-to-use, high visibility laser will give impeccable accuracy ensuring all his future projects are measured and leveled to perfection. Price: US$47.59. Shop Now

6 of 25 Magnetic Wristband With super strong magnets embedded into a supportive wristband, you can't go wrong with this impressive gift. Handymen will be delighted at how easy the wristband makes his projects as it'll hold all of those small, fiddly tools such as screws, nuts, pliers etc in a convenient place for him. Plus, the wristband is not bulky and is designed to provide wrist support, meaning it can be worn all day with no strain. Price: US$17.97. Shop Now

7 of 25 Screwdriver Pen Multi Tool Any and all handymen will love this gift. This functioning pen can also double as a flathead & a Phillips screwdriver, a bubble level tool, and a 4 inch ruler. Made with extra strong aluminum, this pen can be taken anywhere and your handyman will be delighted to know he can handle small jobs no matter where he goes. Price: US$19.99 for a set of 6. Shop Now

8 of 25 Hand Cream Handymen use their hands a lot; that's why 'hand' is in the term 'handyman', right? In any case, all handymen tend to have extremely dry and cracked hands. Help them out with this gift, specially designed for working hands. This hand cream will heal, relieve and repair cracked and dry hands, and will also create a protective layer to prevent further damage. Price: US$10.98. Shop Now

9 of 25 Leather Tool Belt For a luxurious gift that handymen will cherish, look no further than this leather tool belt. With an abundance of pockets, he'll never run out of space for his tools, and crafted with top-grain genuine leather, this tool belt is durable and is built to withstand the wear and tear of a standard project. Price: US$119.99. Shop Now

10 of 25 Steel Tape Measure Portable, compact and heavy-duty, this steel tape measure is an excellent practical gift. Featuring a lockable blade for precise measurements and minimal slippage, any handyman will appreciate this gift. Price: US$10.59. Shop Now

11 of 25 Protective Cut Resistant Gloves Protect your handyman with these cut resistant gloves. Featuring a PU coating on the palm to ensure the highest level of cut and abrasion resistance, and a knitted back for lightweight ventilation and breathability, these gloves make an awesome practical gift. Price: US$9.98. Shop Now

12 of 25 The Handyman's Guide A thorough guide to traditional woodworking, any handyman, whether he's an amatuer or a master craftsmen, will enjoy this gift. Written by woodworking guru, Paul N. Hasluck, this book will provide your handyman with detailed information on wood types, common and unusual hand tools, and tips on how to better use these tools with his own projects. Price: US$14.95. Shop Now

13 of 25 Screws, Nuts, and Bolts Kit Handymen can never have too many screws, nuts or bolts as they are constantly using them. This kit comes with 1700 assorted hardware pieces, all packed into a professional stackable case. Your handyman will love the endless possibilities for future projects that this gift will provide. Price: US$39.12. Shop Now

14 of 25 Personalised Hammer There's nothing better than a personalised gift, so give your handyman his very own custom hammer. The 16 oz hammer is constructed with quality woods and materials and then can be laser etched with a engraving of your handyman's name. He'll love this gift. Price: US$39.99. Shop Now

15 of 25 Power Tool Organiser This stylish storage rack will keep your handyman's power tools neatly organised. Made with quality pine wood, and featuring two shelves, 3 drill hanging slots, and a power strip so the tools can charge whilst stored on the rack. Handymen will love this gift. Price: US$57.99. Shop Now

16 of 25 Air Compressor If your handyman is more into fixing up cars or bicycles, he'll be thrilled with this gift. The AstroAI air compressor can quickly and easily inflate car , truck, SUV, motorcycle, bicycle tires, as well as much more. Most handymen will love this gift, as it's a useful tool to add to their collection. Price: US$29.99. Shop Now

17 of 25 Framed Artwork A framed artwork featuring the patent art design of a hand drill is an awesome gift for a handyman. This stylish artwork can be hung in his garage, house, office, or wherever he pleases, and it'll remind him of what he enjoys doing most. Price: US$89.95. Shop Now

18 of 25 Tool Backpack While tool boxes are traditional, they can be rather bulky. So, if your handyman tends to take his tool set with him to places other than home, get him this tool backpack! With 39 pockets for storage, this backpack will easily store all of his tools, and will allow him to conveniently carry them; especially with its extra padded shoulder straps. Price: US$89.97. Shop Now

19 of 25 Cordless Power Tool Kit Make your handyman's favourite hobby easier with a cordless power tool kit. Complete with a drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light, your handyman will be able to move easily while working on projects without worrying about the length of the cords, or tripping on the cords of his power tools. This practical gift will greatly please any handyman. Price: US$148.52. Shop Now

20 of 25 Rolling Tool Cabinet Help organise your handyman's workspace with this sophisticated tool cabinet. Made with high quality durable steel, and with a huge storage capacity, his scattered tools can be stored in an orderly fashion, which will make finding different tools a breeze. Plus, with lockable wheels he can move it anywhere or keep it stationary in one spot. A truly excellent gift. Price: US$169.99. Shop Now

21 of 25 Handyman Socks These soft, comfortable socks make a playful gift for any handyman. Featuring images of hammers, nails, screws, saws etc. these socks will subtly remind your handyman of the hobby they love, even when they're stuck in the office. Price: US$11. Shop Now

22 of 25 Custom Workshop SIgn Your handyman's workspace will never look better once you give them this custom sign. Crafted from premium quality pine and finished with a two-toned stain, this rustic looking sign can be personalised with your handyman's name. This awesome gift will be cherished by any handyman as it'll elevate their workspace. Price: US$74.99. Shop Now

23 of 25 Stanley Knife Set Premium heavy-duty stanley/utility knives will always come in handy for a handyman. With retractable & adjustable blades, rubber grip for easy handling, and a wide array of uses, this stanley knife set is an extremely practical gift any handyman will be appreciative of. Price: US$12.98 for set of 2. Shop Now

24 of 25 Utility Tape Forj's Utility Tape is the world's most adaptable material with thousands of uses. The sole purpose of this product is to repair broken things; it's waterproof, strong as steel, and can be molded to fix almost anything. All handymen need this utility tape in their collection, making it an awesome gift. Price: US$18.99. Shop Now