Best Horror Movies On Netflix Australia: 13 Scary Must-Watch Films On Netflix

There’s nothing quite like the adrenaline a good horror film gives you. If you’re in the mood for a scare, there’s a ton of horror flicks on Netflix Australia perfect for a spooky movie night. Whether you’re into slasher, gory, supernatural or psychological horror films, we’ve got you covered.

These are the best horror movies on Netflix Australia:

Bird Box

Image Credit: Netflix

6.6 IMDb score, stars Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich & Sarah Paulson, Horror & Sci-Fi, released in 2018

An unknown and unseen phenomenon is driving people to kill themselves and all that humanity knows is that if you see ‘it’, you’ll die. A woman and her two children, therefore, try to make their way to a place where they’ll be safe; but it’s a treacherous journey to get there and they must do it blindfolded.

Bird Box isn’t the best horror film of all time but it does have some genuinely chilling moments and Bullock’s performance is top tier.

The Conjuring

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

7.5 IMDb score, stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga & Ron Livingston, Horror & Mystery, released in 2013

Set in the early 70s, The Conjuring follows the Perron family as they move into an old farmhouse in Rhode Island. Soon, the family realises there’s a dark presence in the house so they seek the help of paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren.

This film was actually based on a true story and is extremely grounded (a rarity for paranormal horror films); those two facts alone make The Conjuring one of the best horror films from the last twenty years.

The Exorcist

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

8.0 IMDb score, stars Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair & Max von Sydow, Horror, released in 1973

Considered one of the scariest films of all time and loosely based on a true story, the classic film The Exorcist follows a worried mother who seeks help when her 12-year-old daughter starts acting strange. Two priests attempt an exorcism on the young girl when they suspect that she’s been possessed by the devil.

Considering it was made in the 70s, The Exorcism has some great special effects and is still quite scary for those that don’t handle horror films well.

Gerald’s Game

Image Credit: Netflix

6.5 IMDb score, stars Carla Gugino & Bruce Greenwood, Drama, Horror & Thriller, released in 2017

A couple travels to a remote lakehouse to spice up their marriage… and their sex life. The husband playfully handcuffs his wife to the bed during foreplay but when he unexpectedly dies, the wife is left to fight for her freedom and survival.

Sure, it’s a slightly weird premise but it is based on a novel by iconic horror writer Stephen King. Plus, Gugino’s impressive performance makes Gerald’s Game a must-watch for horror fans.

His House

Image Credit: Netflix

6.5 IMDb score, stars Sope Dirisu, Wunmi Mosaku & Matt Smith, Drama, Horror & Thriller, released in 2020

After escaping from South Sudan which has been ravaged by war, a refugee couple is granted to live in the outskirts of London. However, the couple struggle adjusting their new life especially as they can both sense something evil in their house.

Complete with an underlying social commentary and a devastating twist, His House is a rather refreshing horror film that doesn’t follow all of the cliched tropes of the genre.

Hush

Image Credit: Netflix

6.6 IMDb score, stars John Gallagher Jr & Kate Siegal, Horror & Thriller, released in 2016

Hush follows a deaf woman who lives alone in a remote wooded area. She must fight for her life when a mysterious masked man turns up and attempts to break into her house and kill her. Full of tension, Hush is a fantastic modern slasher film.

If you’re a fan of Stephen King, he highly praised and recommended Hush on Twitter, so it must be good.

I See You

Image Credit: Saban Films

6.8 IMDb score, star Helen Hunt & Jon Tenney, Crime, Drama & Horror, released in 2019

A small-town detective investigates the mysterious disappearance of a young boy but a series of strange events begin to occur to the detective and his family. I See You is definitely more of a thriller rather than a horror film, but it will keep you on the edge of your seat.

If you enjoy horror films that are more psychological than gore, I See You is for you.

The Invisible Man

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

7.1 IMDb score, stars Elisabeth Moss, Drama, Horror & Mystery, released in 2020

When an abusive scientist takes his own life, his wife Cecilia suddenly becomes plagued by an invisible entity that stalks and attacks her. However, because no one can see it, no one believes her, leaving Cecilia to take matters into her own hands.

Moss’s performance is incredible and this remake is an extremely modern and horrifying take on the original 1933 The Invisible Man film.

Orphan

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

7.0 IMDb score, stars Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard & Isabelle Fuhrman, Horror & Mystery, released in 2009

A truly chilling film, Orphan follows a married couple who adopt a nine-year-old girl after losing their unborn baby. However, when a series of dark and dangerous events unfold, the couple begins to suspect that the seemingly angelic child they adopted, may be evil.

Orphan is gripping, extremely well-directed, and child actor Fuhrman gives an outstanding acting performance; this is a must-watch for horror fans.

The Platform

Image Credit: Festival Films/Netflix

7.0 IMDb score, stars Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor & Antonia San Juan, Horror, Sci-Fi & Thriller, released in 2019

Set in the distant future, The Platform follows the inmates of vertical prison where the inmates on higher levels are fed while starving inmates watch from below. The film is grim and violent and has a wonderful social commentary underlying its plot.

If you’re after a horror film that’s well-written and will really make you think, The Platform is a must-watch.

The Ritual

Image Credit: Entertainment One/Netflix

6.3 IMDb score, stars Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali & Robert James-Collier, Horror, Mystery & Thriller, released in 2017

Four old college friends decide to reunite for a hiking trip but, unbeknown to them, an ancient evil lurks in the forest. An intriguing story with an eerie and creepy soundtrack, The Ritual will make you feel tense.

If you liked The Blair Witch Project you’ll highly enjoy The Ritual.

Verónica

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing International

6.2 IMDb score, stars Sandra Escacena, Horror, released in 2017

During a rare solar eclipse in 1991, a young teenage girl, Verónica, and her two school-friends conduct a seance using an Ouija board. The seance goes horribly wrong and Verónica becomes tormented by an evil supernatural force.

Verónica is moderately scary, more so when you learn the film was based on a true story and has a wonderful ‘haunted house’ feel to it.

1922

Image Credit: Netflix

6.3 IMDb score, stars Thomas Jane, Molly Parker & Dylan Schmid, Crime, Drama & Horror, released in 2017

Based on a Stephen King novella, 1922 follows a farmer who decides to kill his wife for financial gain. The farmer convinces his teenage son to assist him with the murder but shortly after they succeed in killing her, the two are plagued by strange, supernatural events.

1922 is more unsettling than scary but will still be immensely enjoyed by horror fans.

