Moving to a new home is something that we all do at least once in our lives. But there’s nothing worse when a friend, a colleague, a sibling, or someone in your life moves to a new place, invites you to the housewarming, and all you can think of bringing as a gift is a house plant that you just know will be dead in a week. You want to really wow them, and spend your money on something that’ll enhance their new home; not end up in the trash (like a dead house plant). So, what do you get them?

You get them one of these awesome housewarming gifts that will make Dorothy’s words, “there’s no place like home” truer than ever. We’ve rounded up 24 gifts that are all cool and stylish, yet functional; ensuring that anyone who’s moved to a new place will love AND actually use them. Plus, you’ll be the guest of honour not only at the housewarming but every time they invite you to their new humble abode.

And we promise, no house plants appear on this list!

GALLERY BEGINS AFTER THIS ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 24 Tom Dixon Diffuser This diffuser is a perfect housewarming gift as they’ll actually use it, because it’s both aesthetically pleasing AND functional. Set in a sleek black glass that’s reminiscent of a medieval chemistry potion bottle, Tom Dixon’s Elements Earth Diffuser has a charcoal reed that will fill a new home with a magnificent mint, guaiac wood and cedar wood scent for 12 magically fragrant weeks. Shop Now

2 of 24 Tom Dixon Whiskey Glasses No home is complete without a sophisticated set of whiskey glasses, and yet when moving to a new place, people get so caught up in buying the boring essentials (think knives & forks etc.) they don’t buy themselves a set. So, be the one who gets them a neat gift they’ll love: these Tank Whiskey Glasses by Tom Dixon are handmade in Poland with a modern faded black finish. Inspired by the functional shapes and volume of scientific glassware, these Whiskey Glasses will be refined additions to any new home.

Shop Now

3 of 24 White Possum Whiskey Tasting Set A major problem with buying a housewarming present is the potential dilemma of getting something they already have. If you’re unsure of what household items they may already own, get them something they definitely don’t have, but will appreciate greatly! This Australian Whisky Tasting Set by White Possum Craft Spirits comes with 12 Australian-made whiskies, and includes a tasting booklet complete with information about each whiskey, profiles of all 12 distilleries and a history of whisky making in Australia. Drink up! Shop Now

4 of 24 Lottie & Liv Personalised Serving Board The serving board is a traditional housewarming gift but you can add a personal and modern touch to it with Lottie & Liv’s Personalised Serving Board. Ideal for serving tapas, antipasto or any appetizing goodies, this high-quality rubber-wood board can be laser engraved with your choice of initials, putting an intimate spin on a classic housewarming gift, making it the ideal present. Shop Now

5 of 24 Flint and Tinder Waxed Apron Aprons are no longer reserved to only be worn by 1950s housewives; they’re a useful gift that can be used in the kitchen, the garage or even in the wild. The Brad Leone Waxed Apron by Flint and Tinder is made from Martexin Original Waxed Sailcloth and features durable cotton neck and waist straps, 4 large pockets, 2 pen pockets and a tool strap. Stress points are reinforced with metal rivets, so you know this apron will endure and be practical for any activity or project someone might take up in their new home. Shop Now

6 of 24 Smithey Ironware Co. Cast Iron Skillet Cast Iron is arguably the best type of cookware to be used in the kitchen; it’s naturally non-stick meaning it won’t release any harsh chemicals into your dishes, it’s easy to clean, it’s durable and provides even cooking temperatures. Smithey Ironware Co’s No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet will drastically improve any and all new homes, particularly the kitchen. Handcrafted in premium cast iron and polished with a satin-smooth finish on the interior, the No. 12 is large enough to tackle a vast variety of dishes, and comes with a lifetime warranty; perfect gift alert! Shop Now

7 of 24 Truff Black Truffle Hot Sauce Set If you want to really want to warm someone’s house, look no further than this Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce Set from Truff. Made from premium ingredients like ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle, and savory spices, this sauce won’t overpower meals but will wonderfully compliment them with its rich flavour. With modern and sleek packaging, this Hot Sauce Set is a great gift, ideal for spicing up new digs. Shop Now

8 of 24 Aarke Carbonator This polished sparkling water maker from Aarke will elevate new homes in more ways than one. The Black Chrome Carbonator 3 is finished in an elegant black stainless steel, and is compact and chic enough to sit beautifully on any kitchen bench. With an easy-to-use design, the lever both carbonates liquid and releases pressure, making the best sparkling water ever! This gift will make anyone feel fancy in the comfort of their new home. Shop Now

9 of 24 DMARGE Bond Girls Artwork There’s a reason James Bond has stood the test of time; men want to be him and women want to be with him. Any new home will be given an instant hit of cool with this Bond Girls On The Set Of ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ Artwork. Handmade to order, you can get the perfect sized print and give a housewarming gift that’s shaken, not stirred… Shop Now

10 of 24 Veark Kitchen Knives Another traditional housewarming gift is kitchen knives, but that’s because they are so practical and no house can ever have too many quality knives. The CK01 Double Deal is a set of two drop-forged stainless steel chef’s knives by Veark; known for their long-lasting, sustainable kitchen tools. This knife set is an excellent choice giftwise, as it’ll be appreciated for long after you give it. Shop Now

11 of 24 Tiipoi Copper Tray A beautiful and functional piece, Tiipoi’s Copper Sama Tray is a perfect addition to a new home. Made from copper and available in three different sizes, the Sama Tray is extremely durable, dishwasher safe, and suitable for everyday use. You’ll be thought of fondly every time this chic tray is used (and trust us, it’ll be used a lot!) making it a fantastic housewarming gift. Shop Now

12 of 24 House Babylon Bed Linen Set Comfort and softness are priorities when it comes to bed linen, but chances are when moving to a new place, most people settle for the same old set they’ve had for years. Refresh a new home (or rather, a new bedroom) with The House Babylon Collection Set. Made from premium 600 thread count Egyptian cotton, this bed set is remarkably soft, highly breathable and comes in five beautiful muted colours. This housewarming gift will be highly appreciated, as they’ll sleep easy in their new pad. Shop Now

13 of 24 Lottie & Liv Engraved Whiskey Set A whiskey decanter with matching glasses makes for a stunning centerpiece in any home, so go the extra mile and get a personalised set. From Lottie & Liv, this whiskey decanter set is made from high quality glass and can be engraved with your choice of initials! This is a perfect gift for a new home, especially if the person in question loves a good whiskey or scotch. Shop Now

14 of 24 Barebones Cast Iron Griddle You can never have too much kitchenware, especially when moving into a new home, as it's crucial to preparing and cooking the most important thing: food. So, if you need a housewarming gift for a mate who’s a bit of a foodie but maybe they don’t have a lot of kitchen essentials (or even if they do), this Cast Iron Griddle by Barebones is perfect. The Griddle is so versatile, thanks to it’s reversible cooking surface: a smooth side for making things like pancakes, and a grill side to make burgers and kebabs etc., it’ll become an asset to any kitchen. Shop Now

15 of 24 Everdure Barbeque There’s nothing better than having a good old barbeque with your mates, which basically means that no home is truly complete without said barbeque. The 3 Burner Gas BBQ from Everdure by Heston Blumenthal, is THE ultimate housewarming gift, especially as you'll be invited to many BBQ Parties for years to come. With fast ignition, simple convection cooking and a seamless design, the 3 Burner Gas BBQ provides you with a grill that’ll be ready-to-cook in just 5 minutes, 360 degree circulation around your food for infusing delicious flavours, and an easy-to-clean barbeque that won’t rust! You’ll truly be the guest of honour if you turn up to a housewarming with this present. Shop Now

16 of 24 Jacobsen Salt Co. Black Garlic Salt With all the stress that comes with moving to a new place, most people end up without basic necessities, like salt. Meaning if you gift this Oregon hand-crafted Black Garlic Salt made by Jacobsen Salt Co. they’ll be forever thankful. Pure, clean saltwater from Netarts Bay is pulled and processed into high-quality salt and when dried, fermented garlic is added, the result is a sweet AND savoury blend perfect for chicken, mushroom, tomato and sweet potato dishes. Although, this salt is so good it really can be added to any meal for an unexpected depth of flavour. Shop Now

17 of 24 Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine Coffee; the elixir of life... that usually costs $5+ every time you want a quality brew. Enter the Nespresso Essenza Mini, a small coffee machine that makes an excellent cup of joe. It’s easy to use and minimalistic but stylish (meaning it’ll look great on a kitchen top, but won’t take up space). This is the housewarming gift that’ll keep on giving, as it’ll provide perfect coffee without the hefty cafe prices. Shop Now

18 of 24 Sonos One Speaker When moving into a new home, it takes forever to get everything unpacked, and even longer to then find the perfect place for every, single possession. It’s an arduous task, but you can be a saviour by giving this Sonos One Speaker as a housewarming gift. With two class-D digital amplifiers, this speaker produces top-notch quality sound for all music, podcasts, radio and audiobooks, and with built in wifi it’s easy to wirelessly stream from your phone. Plus, it’s compact so it can fit into any space, even the bathroom as it’s humidity resistant! This housewarming gift will be greatly appreciated as your mates can listen to whatever they please, in whatever room is being unpacked and organised, ultimately making a hard task enjoyable. Shop Now

19 of 24 Missoni Towel Set Towels are an essential item in a home, but when moving to a new one, people tend to take their ratty old towels with them and don’t think of buying new ones until they’re long settled in. So, treat them to a new set immediately for a housewarming present that’ll be cherished. These Italian-made, 100% cotton towels from Missoni Home come in a set of 5 and come in a colourful and modern geometric print, so they’ll go great in any new home, no matter the colour scheme. Shop Now

20 of 24 Smythson Trinket Tray The Panama Trinket Tray from Smythson is a perfect housewarming gift as it’ll take center stage in any home, thanks to being crafted in a timeless navy crossgrain calf leather and iits unique triangle shape. But this trinket tray will also provide effortless organisation, as you can easily home your keys, watch, jewellery, or any treasure into it, making it an ideal blend of decorative and functional. Shop Now

21 of 24 Byborre Wool Blanket Sometimes, it takes a while before a new house feels like a home. So, help speed things up by giving this cosy blanket from Byborre as a housewarming gift. Available in a soothing navy blue, and made from a knit merino wool-blend, the Makers Unite Edition Wool 3D Blanket is luxuriously soft and will make a homely addition to any new place. Shop Now

22 of 24 Saintwoods Ashtray Ashtray’s are traditionally used with smoking, either cigarettes or cigars, so if you need a housewarming gift for a smoker, this elegant ashtray by Saintwoods will be greatly appreciated. However, ashtrays don’t have to be exclusively used in relation to smoking. They can be used as a chic spot to put keys, or even make resplendent home decor pieces just on their own; especially the Saintwood ashtray, with its white, blue, yellow and black graphic pattern printed on quality ceramic bone china. Shop Now

23 of 24 Yamazaki Bar / Kitchen Cart A bar cart can add sophistication to any home, especially when using this simple yet elegant Yamazaki 3-Tier Kitchen Cart. Made in durable steel and with three-tiered shelves, this cart will easily support a stylish display of all alcohol and alcohol-related paraphernalia. By giving this Yamazaki Cart as a housewarming present, you’re helping said new home ooze elegance. Alternatively, if they’re not the biggest drinker, the Yamazaki Cart will help eliminate cluttered cabinets and will come in handy when transferring things from the kitchen. Shop Now