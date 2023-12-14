11 Best Deodorants For Men To Smell Their Absolute Best All Day

Thanks to fresh takes and technology, deodorants have stepped up their game. From high-performing products to amazing scents, there’s something for every skin type, lifestyle and preference.
The trend is shifting more towards natural and aluminium-free deodorants as more and more people are being more cautious about what they’re putting on their skin. At the end of the day, what sets one brand apart from another is a combination of scent, efficiency and longevity. Some guys like it strong while others may want something mild that keeps the funk at bay without being overpowering.
Choosing the best one would depend on your lifestyle, skin type and fragrance preference. There are literally so many options out there. We’ve put together a bomb list of the best deodorants out there to help you make the best choice.
What To Look For When Buying A Deoderant
- Odour Control: This is the primary purpose of any deodorant, You wanna look for one that neutralises body odour. A great deodorant will keep you fresh and smelling good all day, everyday.
- Ingredients: Some people have sensitive skin that might react badly to certain ingredients like alcohol or even fragrance. Some simply avoid certain additions like aluminum so you might wanna check out the ingredient list before getting your next deodorant.
- Fragrance: Everyone has a preference when it comes to how they wanna smell throughout the day, especially with different activities. You might favour a strong scent if you’re headed to the gym or a more subtle one when it’s datenight.
- Price: Prices can vary, A LOT! You should go for something that’s sustainable for your pocket. The most expensive option isn’t always the best one for you. Make the smart choice.
ND1 | Natural Deodorant
The Best Ant Bacterial Deoderant
ABOUT THE BRAND
While Patricks have certainly earned a reputation mainly for quality haircare products, it turns out they’ve got an excellent range for skincare and bodycare too. Sure, their lineup can be a bit on the pricey side, but the splurge is totally worth it. You get effective and stunning products that’ll take your bathroom experience to the next level.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Niacinamide is included to soothe the skin while squalene offers much-needed hydration and boosts cellular regeneration. Sodium Hyaluronate also hydrates and plumps the skin, minimising fine lines in the process. Coconut oil can help neutralize odour and smell.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This natural deodorant has a standout ingredient, Niodor which absorbs sweat while also allowing your skin to breathe. The presence of niacinamide works wonders in repairing the skin barrier in cases of irritation or damage while squalene ensures soft, smooth underarms (provided there is no hair).
It does not contain aluminium, parabens and sulphates. So it’s not only easy on the skin, but it’s also a win for the planet cause it comes in 100% recyclable, vegan-friendly packaging. If that ain’t enough, it also smells great. The proof isn’t in the pudding, it’s in the pits. Get you one of these and make freshness a lifestyle.
Deodorant
The Most Unique Deododerant
ABOUT THE BRAND
Aēsop, now part of L’Oreal, adds a touch of Australia to your everyday routine. It’s skincare, haircare and fragrances all rolled up into one. They are definitely a luxury brand as those prices are not for everyone but their products sure make great gifts.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Zinc Ricinoleate acts as a neutraliser, removing body odour instead of just masking it. Witch hazel is included as an astringent to reduce underarm sweat. Glycerin moisturises and soothes the skin while also preventing possible irritation from other ingredients.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This deodorant is perfection if you want a fresh, clean and you’re also dealing with sensitive skin. It is so easy to use over and over again because it comes in a spray bottle so you just gotta pop it in your bag for quick reapplication. It also smells heavenly thanks to the essential oils. It might be much for some but I mean, if it gets the job done right?
But the Aēsop Deodorant does more than get rid of the nasty funk,it leaves your pits feeling refreshed without that itch that you might typically get from most normal deodorants. It does not contain Aluminium, instead it uses Zinc to combat moisture and sweat. Besides the price point, we really can’t complain about this one.
Deodorant Stick
ABOUT THE BRAND
Hitting the scene back in 2006, Terre d’Hermes is a luxe fragrance line from Hermes. Their signature scent is a mix of earthy and woody notes that gives string and masculine vibes. They’ve got bath and body care too with scents that last longer than most people’s new year resolutions.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Propylene glycol acts as a humectant that acts as a moisturiser while Ethylhexylglycerin is a natural preservative that also softens and conditions the skin. Evernia prunastri (Oakmoss) extract is another natural ingredient which adds a woody fragrance besides its antiseptic properties.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Get ready to break away from the ordinary with this one. It is specifically designed to give you a warm and charming scent that keeps you smelling amazing all day. Unlike many other deodorants, Terre d’Hermes Deodorant stick simplifies your daily routine cause there’s no need later so many other scents to get your signature smell.
Doesn’t matter if you’re off to an important meeting or coming back from a super intense workout, it can quickly become your go-to deodorant. Made with ingredients that keep your skin healthy and moisturised it is more than ideal for anyone who wants to smell great and keep sweating to a minimum with one single product. It’s just all-round impressive and it certainly delivers on its promise.
Roll On Deodorant
The Best Natural Deodorant
ABOUT THE BRAND
Straight outta Oz, Grown Alchemist is a popular skincare brand that creates organic, chemical-free products that promotes healthy skin and combats ageing. With their sustainable packaging and plant-based formulas, you’re getting products that are good for both you and the planet.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Icelandic Moss extract inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria. Glycyrrhizinic Acid, gotten from licorice root is added to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. Tamanu seed oil keeps this underarms soft and smooth.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This vegan, cruelty-free formula fends off unwanted funk by helping to maintain the microbial balance of your skin. It uses these powerful bioactive ingredients to neutralise odour from within.
It’s also Aluminium-free and comes in recyclable packaging making it a wholesome product when you think about all the benefits. While the Grown Alchemist Roll On Deodorant does a bomb job at keeping the nasty stuff at bay, we do recommend pairing it with the Body Cleanser for the full experience. Overall, it’s also an exceptional product for those with sensitive and heavily pigmented underarms cause it’s all natural!
Sauvage Deodorant Stick
The Best Luxury Deoderant
ABOUT THE BRAND
Owned by LVMH, Dior was born in France in 1946, thanks to Christian Dior. The brand originally focused on high-end couture but they later expanded into body and skincare. In addition to chic clothes and skincare products, Dior is known for exceptional fragrances, beauty products and much much more.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Tapioca starch is a hydrating ingredient that softens and soothes the skin. Triethyl citrate keeps the funkiness away by blocking the enzymes that cause smelly sweat. Tocopherol aka Vitamin E protects the skin from free radicals and UV damage.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This deodorant is amazing for many reasons. It carries the classic Dior Sauvage scent but gentler on the skin. If you’re a fan of the perfume then you probably want something that doesn’t compete with your scent but compliments it.
It doesn’t contain any alcohol so no stinging or irritation. Yes it’s pricier than regular deodorants but in our book, it’s worth every penny. Lots of folks feel the same way, giving it major props for being long-lasting and non-irritating. We say the Dior Deodorant Stick is a solid choice if you wanna up your deodorant game without compromising on comfort or scent.
Essenza Deodorant Stick
The Best Smelling Deoderant
ABOUT THE BRAND
Founded in Parma, Acqua di Parma first made waves with its iconic Colonia fragrance. This luxury brand has evolved since then dishing out popular scents, skincare, candles, bathrobes and even leather goods.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Glycerin attracts moisture to the skin and traps it, kinda like a magnet. Tocopherol or Vitamin E nourishes and protects the delicate areas while Limonene infuses a citrusy scent.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
If you’re after a deodorant that won’t let you down even on your busiest days, check out the Colonia Essenza Deodorant Stick. With its woody fragrance, similar to its perfume counterpart, this is the go-to choice for so many. It does not contain alcohol, good news for folks with dry and sensitive skin. This controversial ingredient has been known to cause irritation and skin discoloration so you’ve clearly got a winner here.
What’s more, you’ll have that confident feeling as you go about cause you’ll know you smell just great. This stuff sticks around, believe me. Get you one and you’ll never look back.
Clinical Antiperspirant Cream Stick
The Best For Heavy Sweaters
ABOUT THE BRAND
Known as Sure in the UK and Degree in the US, Rexona is a leading deodorant brand owned by Unilever. Renowned for its innovative body-response technology, Rexona boasts a men’s line that includes a sports-focused range that features anti-sweat and anti-odour qualities.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Cyclopentasiloxane makes it easy to spread and dry quickly. Dimethicone is there to soothe the skin by preventing any irritation and Caprylic Triglyceride works as a skin conditioner to keep the underarms soft.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
The Rexona Antiperspirant Stick has upped the anti-sweat game, packing three times the power of your basic deodorant. With the MotionSense technology, it keeps you fresh with every move you make. No midday touch-ups needed, just swipe it on once and you’re good to go.
Offering protection that can withstand anything that life throws your way, this is one product you won’t wanna leave the house without. Overall standout product. Despite the triple protection, it is still easy on the skin and perfect for daily use. It’s also Aluminium-free so keep that in mind.
12H Protection Deodorant
ABOUT THE BRAND
Horace is a leading French skincare brand that was established in 2015 by three entrepreneurs. Despite being a newcomer, Horace has been praised for their clear practices and simple designs. It’s a brand that strongly supports sustainability, creating safe, paraben-free products.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Kaolin clay works to suck up sweat and oil while Zinc Ricinoleate absorbs odour and smell. Menthoxypropanediol provides that cool, refreshing feel.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
If you’ve searching for something that’s kind to the skin but still kicks sweat to the curb like a champ, this is the one. Seriously, it’s a treat for your pits. No residue, no nasty rash, just pure bliss.
Packed with sweet almond oil, eucalyptus and more natural goodness, it smells as good as it sounds. After putting it to the test for weeks, my underarms are always smooth and stink-free. Plus can we take a moment to talk about the sleek packaging? Horace 12 H Protection Deodorant is definitely into something good here. Who else is giving it a shot? Trust, you won’t be disappointed.
Deodorant
The Best Ethically Sourced Deodorant
ABOUT THE BRAND
Specialising in reducing single-use plastic, By Humankind offers a unique line of skincare made with ethically-sourced, natural ingredients. Their sustainable packaging reflects their commitment to environmentally friendly personal care.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Zinc oxide is a popular favourite for reducing odour and for soothing sensitive skin. Maranta Arundinacea aka Arrowroot keeps you dry by soaking up moisture. Eucalyptus oil leaves you smelling good all day.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This deodorant is made with stuff that’s good for you and comes in packaging that you can easily recycle. It works so well to keep you fresh and leaves no sticky residue. It’s safe for all skin types even if you have super sensitive skin. Our staff here at DMARGE swear by it.
There’s a bunch of different scents to pick from, or no smell at all if that’s what you prefer. By Humankind Deodorant also works to get rid of the nasty bacteria Staphylococcus hominis which produces that odour that we all hate. It’s just an overall win.
Spearmint and Pine Deodorant
The Best Cruelty-Free Deodorant
ABOUT THE BRAND
STUFF is an Aussie skincare brand that makes vegan, cruelty-free products in recycled packaging. With minimalist designs, they’re all about making the grooming process more straightforward for gents.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Coconut hydrates and dedorises the armpits. Aloe vera calms the skin and Lactic acid helps to balance PH levels and eliminate odour.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
The Fresh Pits Deodorant by STUFF has totally changed our perspective on natural deodorants. The Fresh spearmint scent makes you feel alive and kinda tingles your senses. Besides giving you a kickstart to your day, it literally stays out for hours and hours.
I think what I appreciate the most is the long-lasting formula that isn’t necessarily marketed as 72-hour protection. Instead, it promises gentle but persistent coverage making it hard to beat. Without a doubt, this ain’t your typical gimmick product. The STUFF team really did stuff with this one with greatness. Simple, yet so effective.
Whole Body Deodorant
The Best Natural Deodorant
ABOUT THE BRAND
Acquired by Henry’s Labs in 2021, Lume offers natural deodorants for underarms and private parts. While customers have criticised the scents and prices, Lume has generally enjoyed great reviews worldwide.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Mandelic acid combats smell while Arrowroot powder absorbs sweat. Aloe vera heals and soothes sensitive skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
A whole body Deodorant is super handy for tackling odour, not just underarms but everywhere sweat happens. It doesn’t just target men, it works fine for everyone. The easy application makes it perfect for the feet and private areas where sweat tends to accumulate.
Lume Whole Body Deodorant also scores high on natural, skin-living ingredients that reduce the risk of irritation and inflammation. With its very targeted approach, Lume clearly outshines your typical deodorants.