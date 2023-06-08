The Best Moisturisers For Men In Australia: Tried & Tested By Editors

Written by Luc Wiesman

Moisturiser for men – There’s nothing more important than a high-quality daily moisturiser to fight off the effects of the Australian sun, aging and everyday yuks. The team here at DMARGE have long been big fans of brands like Lab Series, Skinstitut and Aesop but today we’ve decided to put 10 of the best men’s moisturiser to the test and picked our favourites.

Why Moisturising Is Important For Men?

Moisturising is important for both men and women because it helps keep the skin healthy and hydrated. Here are some reasons why moisturising is particularly important for men:

Skin hydration: Men’s skin tends to be thicker and oilier than women’s skin, but it still requires hydration to maintain its health. Moisturisers provide the necessary hydration and prevent the skin from becoming dry and flaky. Dry skin can feel uncomfortable, tight, and itchy, and it may lead to other skin issues such as redness, irritation, or inflammation.

Shaving effects: Many men shave their facial hair regularly, which can cause irritation, razor burn, and ingrown hair. Moisturising the skin after shaving helps soothe and calm the skin, reducing the chances of post-shave irritation. A moisturiser can also create a protective barrier on the skin, preventing moisture loss and promoting faster healing.

Environmental factors: Men, like women, are exposed to environmental factors that can damage the skin, such as sun exposure, pollution, wind, and harsh weather conditions. Moisturisers often contain ingredients like antioxidants and SPF protection, which help shield the skin from harmful UV rays and environmental pollutants. This can prevent premature aging, sunburn, and other skin damage.

Aging and wrinkles: Although men’s skin tends to age slower than women’s skin, it is still susceptible to the signs of aging. Regular moisturising can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. Moisturisers with ingredients like retinol or hyaluronic acid can boost collagen production, improve skin elasticity, and promote a more youthful appearance.

Overall skin health: Moisturising is not only about aesthetics but also about maintaining the overall health of the skin. It helps strengthen the skin’s natural barrier function, which protects against external irritants, bacteria, and pollutants. A well-moisturised skin is less prone to inflammation, infections, and other skin conditions.

Method

It’s important to note that men’s skin may have specific needs and preferences, so choosing a moisturiser suitable for their skin type is essential. Men with oily skin may prefer lightweight, oil-free moisturisers, while those with dry skin may benefit from richer, more hydrating formulas.

Our method for choosing the best moisturisers for this article is simple. We purchased every single one and tried them. Mecca, Clinique, Patricks and Lab Series were kind enough to send us some samples but the rest were purchased with DMARGE monies.