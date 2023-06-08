The Best Moisturisers For Men In Australia: Tried & Tested By Editors

Moisturiser for men – There’s nothing more important than a high-quality daily moisturiser to fight off the effects of the Australian sun, aging and everyday yuks. The team here at DMARGE have long been big fans of brands like Lab Series, Skinstitut and Aesop but today we’ve decided to put 10 of the best men’s moisturiser to the test and picked our favourites.
Why Moisturising Is Important For Men?
Moisturising is important for both men and women because it helps keep the skin healthy and hydrated. Here are some reasons why moisturising is particularly important for men:
Skin hydration: Men’s skin tends to be thicker and oilier than women’s skin, but it still requires hydration to maintain its health. Moisturisers provide the necessary hydration and prevent the skin from becoming dry and flaky. Dry skin can feel uncomfortable, tight, and itchy, and it may lead to other skin issues such as redness, irritation, or inflammation.
Shaving effects: Many men shave their facial hair regularly, which can cause irritation, razor burn, and ingrown hair. Moisturising the skin after shaving helps soothe and calm the skin, reducing the chances of post-shave irritation. A moisturiser can also create a protective barrier on the skin, preventing moisture loss and promoting faster healing.
Environmental factors: Men, like women, are exposed to environmental factors that can damage the skin, such as sun exposure, pollution, wind, and harsh weather conditions. Moisturisers often contain ingredients like antioxidants and SPF protection, which help shield the skin from harmful UV rays and environmental pollutants. This can prevent premature aging, sunburn, and other skin damage.
Aging and wrinkles: Although men’s skin tends to age slower than women’s skin, it is still susceptible to the signs of aging. Regular moisturising can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. Moisturisers with ingredients like retinol or hyaluronic acid can boost collagen production, improve skin elasticity, and promote a more youthful appearance.
Overall skin health: Moisturising is not only about aesthetics but also about maintaining the overall health of the skin. It helps strengthen the skin’s natural barrier function, which protects against external irritants, bacteria, and pollutants. A well-moisturised skin is less prone to inflammation, infections, and other skin conditions.
It’s important to note that men’s skin may have specific needs and preferences, so choosing a moisturiser suitable for their skin type is essential. Men with oily skin may prefer lightweight, oil-free moisturisers, while those with dry skin may benefit from richer, more hydrating formulas.
Method
Our method for choosing the best moisturisers for this article is simple. We purchased every single one and tried them. Mecca, Clinique, Patricks and Lab Series were kind enough to send us some samples but the rest were purchased with DMARGE monies.
Ultra Facial Cream
Best Moisturiser For Dry Skin
ABOUT THE BRAND
Kiehl’s is a renowned skincare and beauty brand that was founded in 1851. It started as an old-world apothecary in New York City’s East Village and has since grown into a global brand known for its high-quality skincare products. Kiehl’s focuses on formulating products with natural and effective ingredients to address various skin concerns.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
This product was sent to us by the team at Mecca cosmetics. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is one of the brand’s most popular products, and is designed to provide intense hydration and nourishment. The formula is suitable for all skin types, including dry and sensitive skin. After using this product it’s more suitable for those (like me) with slighty dry skin. We felt like it offered a but more nourishment than the other ones we’ve reviewed. We found Ultra Facial Cream was good at calming irritated skin due to excessive rubbing too.
Mecca sent us the 125ml to use which comes in a big tub. Not as easy to use as the pump pack, so smaller is maybe better.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Antarcticine, imperata cylindrical, squalane, glacial glycoprotein.
Daily Rescue Hydrating Emulsion
Best Everyday Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Lab Series is a renowned skincare brand that specialises in men’s grooming products. It was founded in 1987 and has since gained a strong reputation for its high-quality skincare solutions tailored specifically for men’s needs. Lab Series is owned by The Estée Lauder Companies, a global leader in beauty and cosmetics.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
We purchased this product in Sydney Duty Free after running out of Skinstitute in early 2023. We were pleasantly surprised by its refreshing and quick-absorbing feel, perfect for everyday use. The product contains moisture locking ingredients and help prolong hydration for up to 72 hours. This has become my daily moisturiser, three pumps and away I go. The only downside is the packaging, if you don’t have your finger in exactly the right place, it wont work. However, the product is great but, and worth the pain.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydrolyzed Rice Extract
Moisture Defence Normal
Best Moisturiser For Normal Skin
ABOUT THE BRAND
Skinstitut is a popular Australian skincare brand that offers a wide range of professional-grade skincare products. The brand focuses on formulating effective and affordable skincare solutions that target various skin concerns and conditions. Skinstitut aims to provide high-quality products that deliver visible results without compromising on safety.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
We discovered this a few years ago after visiting Laser Clinics in Sydney. This is a great moisturiser for people whose skin is normal or a touch dry. We were using it for years and have only recently switched to Lab Series but it’s worth a shot. There are a few active ingredients but not enough to cause irritation. Nice smell too.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Vitamin E, Kakadu Plum Extract and Mountain Harvest Mix
Anti-Age Moisturiser
Best Anti Age Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Clinique for Men is a skincare and grooming line specifically designed for men, launched by the beauty brand Clinique. It offers a range of products tailored to address the unique needs and concerns of men’s skin.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
Another great everyday moisturiser that’s good at fighting the signs of aging. Combats lines and man-wrinkles. This means you need to use it twice a day, morning and night if you want to experience its full benefits. Mostly fragrance-free.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Isononyl Isononanoate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Octyldodecyl Neopentanoate.
Sage & Zinc Facial Hyadrating Lotion
Best SPF Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Aesop is a contemporary Australian skincare brand known for its unique approach to product formulation, minimalist packaging, and commitment to using high-quality ingredients. Founded in Melbourne in 1987 by Dennis Paphitis, Aesop has grown into a globally recognised brand with a presence in many countries around the world.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
If you like a moisturiser that smells nice, then this is your perfect daily with the added benefit of SPF15. It goes on with a bit of thickness but dries clear so it’s good for blokes working outside or those who just want added protection. FYI – This is my personal daily SPF moisturiser in Summer.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Zinc Oxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sage Leaf
Daily Moisturising Lotion
Best Natural Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Nude by Nature is an Australian cosmetics brand that specialises in creating natural and cruelty-free makeup products. The brand was founded in 2008 with the mission of providing high-quality cosmetics that enhance natural beauty while using ingredients that are good for the skin.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
Simple and effective. Perfect for sensitive guys who like puppies and want to save the earth. No fragrance too which is our preferred type of moisturiser. Don’t let the chicks on the website fool you, it’s a solid product for blokes.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Cloudberry, Shea Butter Esters and Vitamin E
Oil Clearing Matte Moisturiser
Best Moisturiser For Oily Skin
ABOUT THE BRAND
Dermalogica is a well-known skincare brand that specialises in professional-grade skincare products. Founded in 1986 by Jane Wurwand, a trained skin therapist, Dermalogica has become a globally recognised brand used by skincare professionals and enthusiasts alike.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
A great product with no fragrance if you’re a greasy kind of bloke. Has the added benefit of SPF which is good for those sweaty outdoor kind of days. You won’t look ‘oil slicky’ with this moisturiser.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Zinc Gluconate, Caffeine, Niacinamide, Biotin, and Yeast Extract
Rejuvenatae Intensive Body Balm
Best Body Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Aesop is a contemporary Australian skincare brand known for its unique approach to product formulation, minimalist packaging, and commitment to using high-quality ingredients. Founded in Melbourne in 1987 by Dennis Paphitis, Aesop has grown into a globally recognized brand with a presence in many countries around the world.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm by Aesop is enhanced with soothing aromas of vanilla and sandalwood, this rich balm boasts nourishing botanicals to hydrate all skin types. Apply it after a shower and use it in conjunction with their body wash.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond ) Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Citrus Tangerina (Tangerine) Peel Oil
Daily Advance Ultra Hydrating Lotion
Best Moisturiser For Sensitive Skin
ABOUT THE BRAND
Cetaphil is a well-known skincare brand specialising in gentle and effective skincare products. The brand was developed in 1947 by a pharmacist named Mr. Geir Helliesen, who wanted to create a soft, non-irritating cleanser for sensitive skin.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
The most boring moisturiser you will ever own BUT it works. Designed for sensitive skin, this no-frills moisturiser will keep you moist (teehee) and flake-free for the entire day. The only downside is it won’t wow people looking inside your bathroom cabinet.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Nothing. Niacinamide (vitamin B3), panthenol (Pro-vitamin B5) and hydrating glycerin
SL1 Superleggera Moisturiser
Best Lightweight Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Patricks was founded by Patrick Kidd and his wife Amy. Both are a couple of local legends living in Bondi Beach. Patrick knew he was in the wrong business when he saw how much brands were charging for hair products so he decided to make his own. We’ve been using them for years now.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
SL1 Superleggera Moisturiser is a no fuss premium everyday moisturiser that’s perfect for men everywhere. Comes in a cool silver canister so it will look very masculine in your bathroom, even if you’re a wet blanket.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Butylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Di- caprate
Crème de la Mer
Most Expensive Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
La Mer is a luxury skincare brand known for its high-quality and prestigious products. The brand is famous for its iconic moisturiser, Crème de la Mer, which has gained a cult following worldwide.
ABOUT THE BRAND
This is the duck’s nuts of moisturisers… Horrifically expensive but said to be one of the very best in the world if you want to maintain your youthful glow. My mum uses this so it must be good.
WHAT’S INSIDE IT
Miracle Broth, Lime Tea
Formulated Without Parabens, Phthalates
Sensitive Pro Anti Skin Stress
Best Moisturiser For Stressed Skin
ABOUT THE BRAND
Nivea For Men is a brand of personal care products specifically designed for men, manufactured by the German skincare company Nivea. The brand offers a wide range of grooming and skincare products tailored to meet the specific needs of men’s skin.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
If you’re a stress head like me, this Nivea could be the right moisturiser for you. It minimises skin stress for visibly healthy-looking skin and lasts for 24 hours. Perfect for everyday for people who are in the elements or constantly touching their face from anxiety and stress.
WHAT’S INSIDE
The light formula with 100% Plant Based Hemp Seed Oil and Vitamin E