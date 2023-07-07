5 Best Moncler Fragrances For Men, Tried & Tested By Our Editors

The following article was produced in partnership with Moncler.
Are you on the lookout for the perfect fragrance that exudes sophistication and style in equal measure? Look no further. In this article, we bring you a curated list of the 2023 Moncler Les Sommets fragrance Collection, rated and ranked by our team of expert editors.
Moncler fragrances are rightly renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail, and unique blends that leave a lasting impression. Whether you’re heading to a formal event, a romantic date, or simply want to make a statement wherever you go, a Moncler fragrance can elevate your every move.
In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the world of Moncler fragrance and showcase a diverse range of scents to suit every taste and occasion. From classic and timeless fragrances to more modern and daring compositions, we’ve only included the best of the best.
In particular, we take a closer look at their brand-new Les Sommets Moncler collection that draws inspiration from the materials found in Moncler boutiques. Featuring a luxurious and clean design that reinterprets traditional apothecary bottles with a modern twist, the semi-transparent amber-brown glass that defines this collection offers a glimpse of the precious contents inside.
Each eau de parfum in the collection is a unique creation centred around the theme of wood, reflecting Moncler’s alpine roots and the comforting ambience of traditional chalets. With the talent of six perfumers, the collection explores a rich palette of woods, embodying the House’s olfactory signature and letting each fragrance’s personality shine through their subtle but meaningful names.
Join us as we take you on an olfactory journey, exploring the captivating notes, unique accords, and overall character of each Moncler fragrance, all of which we’ve carefully scrutinized for their longevity, projection, versatility, and overall appeal amongst a whole host of other criteria.
Whether you’re a connoisseur of fine fragrances or new to the world of fragrance, this article is your ultimate guide to finding the perfect Moncler fragrance in 2023.
Moncler Le Bois Glacé
Price: $295.00 for 100ml
Tagline: A Spiced Vetiver Breeze
Moncler’s Le Bois Glacė is an undeniably captivating scent. A woody amber eau de parfum that embodies the brand’s long heritage of excellence, this fragrance is inspired by the pioneering spirit of the mountains and infuses a modern twist into the Haitian Vetiver wood.
As smoky but delicate inflections ignite, they intertwine with the dazzling freshness of Calabrian Bergamot, creating a daring olfactory interpretation known as “Fire beneath the ice.” Crafted by the esteemed perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin, Le Bois Glacė captures the essence of Moncler’s innovative and visionary spirit.
Equally at home in the office, out on the town, and away from it all in the rolling hills of yore, this fragrance is the ultimate breath of fresh air.
Moncler Les Roches Noires
Price: $295.00 for 100ml
Tagline: A Glow of Amber Woods
Another of Moncler’s famous woody amber eau de parfums, Les Roches Noires embodies the brand’s hard-won air of exclusivity. Like the pure moon glow shining into the darkness of the night, this fragrance reveals the full potential of Indonesian Patchouli that greet you in this fragrance’s first wave.
All this before warm and sensual notes of amber Labdanum come to gently tame the wild and woody Patchouli. Crafted by master of the craft Nathalie Lorson, Les Roches Noires pays homage to Moncler’s longstanding heritage and deep authenticity.
If you like a hint of darkness if your smells, evoking that priceless air of mystery, then this is the designer fragrance for you.
Moncler Haute Montagne
Price: $295.00 for 100ml
Tagline: A Burst of White Woods
If it’s an exhilarating odour you’re hunting for, then Moncler’s Haute Montagne is for you. A woody, musky eau de parfum that encapsulates the brand’s spirit of innovation, this fragrance replicates the thrill of high-altitude blonde woods and envelops you in a warming blast of gourmet spiced Madagascar Vanilla.
Moncler has always embraced the simple majesty of the natural world, and this is your chance to immerse yourself — and the lucky ones around you — in all its beauty. Perfumer Antoine Maisondieu has masterfully crafted Haute Montagne, capturing the essence of white woods and the brand’s innate propensity for pushing boundaries.
If you’re one for the outdoors, adventure, or even just making a powerful impression, consider this your final destination.
Moncler Le Solstice
Price: $295.00 for 100ml
Tagline: A Breath of Iridescent Sandalwood
Playing to their long history and rightful association with snowy mountaintops and alpine vistas, Moncler’s Le Solstice is a woody, floral eau de parfum that exudes a comforting warmth like the fire in a log cabin.
Transporting you to your mountain refuge, this fragrance draws inspiration from the fresh notes and powdery accords of Iris before wrapping itself in a creamy and comforting Sandalwood cocoon. Reflecting the brand’s uniquely plush feel, this is Moncler to its core.
Perfumer Daniela Andrier’s creation not only captures the essence of iridescent Sandalwood and embodies Moncler’s commitment to luxury, but takes you right back to your happy place.
Moncler La Cordée
Price: $295.00 for 100ml
Tagline: At the Top of the Cypress
Cliche as it may sound, Moncler’s La Cordėe really does take you on an olfactory journey. A woody citrus eau de parfum that explores elegant verticals and keynotes of Cypress, deeply addictive, almost sensual Black Tea leaves mingle with Bergamot in a scent that captures the essence of Moncler’s pioneering spirit.
Perfumers Ane Ayo and Nathalie Lorson have expertly crafted La Cordėe, crafting a scent that echoes the brand’s heritage of excellence and its long connection to the mountains.
If silky, seductive sensuality is what you want out of your fragrance, then this is the one for you.