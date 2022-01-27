Stan Australia 2022: 21 Best Movies On Stan

Whether you’re wanting to wind down with a film after a long day at work, or are planning a movie marathon all weekend long, it’s hard deciding what you actually want to watch. Especially now that we have access to literally millions of films thanks to all the streaming services available.

But if you have the streaming service, Stan, you’re in for a treat. We’ve gone through the entire platform and have listed the absolute best movies available to watch on Stan. No matter if you’re looking for a cult classic, a comedy, a thriller or a jam-packed action flick, we’ve got you covered.

So, sit back, relax, and open Stan on your television or laptop. Then hit play for any one of these awesome movies:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures

7.2 IMDb score, stars Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Steve Carell & Paul Rudd, Comedy, released in 2004

One of the earlier films that Will Ferrell wrote and starred in before he became a household name, is the cult classic comedy, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Set in the 1970s, Ron Burgundy, played by Ferrell, is San Diego’s top anchorman but things change when Veronica Corningstone, played by Applegate, comes to town wanting to be the first female news anchor.

If you like Frat Pack films such as Dodgeball, Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and Blades of Glory, or simply having a good laugh at ridiculous comedies, you’ll love Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

Blood Diamond

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

8.0 IMDb score, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Drama & Thriller, released in 2006

Blood Diamond follows the unlikely team-up of a smuggler, fisherman and American journalist in pursuit of an ultra-rare pink diamond. Set during the Sierra Leone Civil War in 1999, DiCaprio earned a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for playing the Rhodesian smuggler and mercenary, Danny Archer.

If you liked the films The Hurt Locker and American Sniper, you’ll highly enjoy Blood Diamond.

Days of Thunder

Image Credit: Getty Images

6.1 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman, Action & Drama, released in 1990

The film that first brought Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman together, Days of Thunder follows Cole Trickle, played by Cruise, a young hot-tempered racing driver who enters the NASCAR Cup series. The film’s plot isn’t overly nuanced; in fact, it’s quite basic but the incredible action and racing scenes more than makeup for it.

If you love cars and action films and want to watch a film that doesn’t require too much brainpower, Days of Thunder is the film for you.

Ex Machina

Image Credit: Susie Allnut

7.7 IMDb score, stars Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson & Oscar Issac, Drama & Sci-Fi, released in 2014

Ex Machina follows an employee at a high-tech company who wins the chance to interact with a highly advanced human-looking android that was built by the company’s CEO. The android, Ava, has been equipped with artificial intelligence and you’ll spend the whole movie not knowing who to trust. Thrilling and face-paced, Ex Machina is truly a brilliant film.

Whether you’re fascinated by the idea of artificial intelligence or are terrified by it, Ex Machina explores the concept so well that you have to give it a viewing.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Image Credit: Nordisk Film/NFP

7.8 IMDb score, Crime, Drama & Mystery, released in 2009

Based on the book of the same name, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo follows disgraced journalist Mikael Blomkvist as he tries to solve a cold case with the help of a talented young hacker, Lisbeth Salander. The film is captivating and thrilling, and the entire murder mystery is extremely well-written, but there are some graphic and gritty moments that may be too much for some.

If you enjoy dark but clever crime films, you have to watch The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo as well as its two sequels, which are also available on Stan.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Image Credit: Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

7.8 IMDb score, stars Matthew Broderick, directed by John Hughes, Comedy, released in 1986

Young Ferris Bueller, played by Broderick, is a popular teen who is incredibly skilled at cutting class and getting away with it. Before he graduates high school he decides to have one final last day off from school and the film follows the hilarious awesome day Bueller has while his principal is hot on his tail.

There’s a reason this film is considered a cult classic; it’s charming, clever, and genuinely funny. If you want to watch an extremely enjoyable film, you have to go with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Goldfinger

Image Credit: United Artists

7.7 IMDb score, stars Sean Connery, Action & Adventure, released in 1964

Considered one of the best James Bond films, Goldfinger is a classic must-watch. Connery’s Bond is charming and suave, and Goldfinger’s plot is thrilling with enthralling action sequences and touches of tongue-in-cheek humour. Plus, it was the first Bond film that had the 007 spy utter the famous line “martini; shaken, not stirred”.

However, if you prefer Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, or George Lazenby as Bond, Stan has all of the James Bond films available.

Horrible Bosses

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

6.8 IMDb score, stars Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Aniston & Jamie Foxx, Comedy, released in 2011

Three friends, played by Bateman, Day & Sudeikis, all have horrible bosses (hence the film’s title) and as none of them can quit for financial reasons, they conspire to murder each other’s bosses. This film is hilarious with many laugh-out-loud moments and is arguably Aniston’s best role to date.

If you’re after a good laugh, you have to watch Horrible Bosses as it’s a comedy with a well-written plot and fantastic performances from all of the actors involved.

Inception

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

8.8 IMDb score, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Marion Cotillard & Michael Caine, directed by Christopher Nolan, Action, Sci-Fi & Thriller, released in 2010

A skilled man who can steal secrets from people’s dreams is given an impossible task that will give him the redemption he desperately seeks: implant an idea into someone’s subconscious. Inception is considered one of the best films of all time due to its fresh yet brilliant multi-faceted plot, breathtaking cinematography, and impeccable acting performances.

If you haven’t already seen Inception, you must watch it immediately; and if you have seen it… watch it again. You’re guaranteed to pick up on things you didn’t the first time round.

The King’s Speech

Image Credit: Momentum Pictures/Paramount Pictures

8.0 IMDb score, stars Colin Fifth, Geoffrey Rush & Helena Bonham Carter, Drama & Biography, released in 2010

Based on a true story, The King’s Speech follows King George VI and how he overcame a stammer thanks to an unorthodox speech therapist. Colin Firth won Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his brilliant performance as King George VI, and the film was critically praised for its storytelling, visual style, direction, and score.

If you’re after a heartwarming film, The King’s Speech is the perfect film for you.

Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

Image Credit: PolyGram Filmed Entertainment/Gramercy Pictures

8.2 IMDb score, stars Jason Statham, directed by Guy Ritchie, Action, Comedy & Crime, released in 1998

Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels was the film that gave Guy Ritchie international acclaim and made former-diver Jason Statham (yes, seriously; he even competed for England at the Commonwealth Games) an action movie star. The film is constantly described as a British twist on a classic Quentin Tarantino gangster film.

You have to watch Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels if you’re a fan of Tarantino or if you simply enjoy films involving heists and crime-orientated plots.

Mad Max

Image Credit: Roadshow Film Distributors/Warner Bros. Pictures

6.9 IMDb score, stars Mel Gibson, Action, Adventure & Sci-Fi, released in 1979

Set in post-apocalyptic Australia, a police officer sets out to stop a vicious biker gang after they murder his wife and son. Mad Max is considered a cult classic because of its great storyline, impressive stunts, and Gibson’s outstanding performance. Plus, it launched a successful and critically acclaimed franchise.

If you’re a fan of dystopic sci-fi films, such as Blade Runner, you’ll enjoy Mad Max.

Mean Girls

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

7.0 IMDb score, stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler & Amanda Seyfried, Comedy, released in 2004

A superb screenplay written by Tina Fey paired with excellent performances from the ensemble cast is what made Mean Girls an instant classic. The film follows Cady, played by Lohan, a teenager who’s spent her whole life being home-schooled, as she goes to high school for the first time and somehow befriends the cool yet evil girls named ‘The Plastics’.

Mean Girls is filled with quotable dialogue and non-stop funny moments and is a comedy that you can watch over and over again.

Minority Report

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox/DreamWorks Pictures

7.6 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise, Colin Ferrell & Samantha Morton, directed by Steven Spielberg, Action, Crime & Mystery, released in 2002

Set in the not-too-distant future, Minority Report follows a specialised police department that’s allowed to arrest and convict ‘criminals’ before their crime has even been committed due to psychic technology. However, the plot thickens when the technology predicts that the department’s commanding officer, played by Cruise, will commit a murder.

With a phenomenal performance from Cruise, great action scenes and stunning visuals, if you’re a fan of thought-provoking sci-fi films, you’ll love Minority Report.

Nightcrawler

Image Credit: Open Road Films

7.8 IMDb score, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Crime, Drama & Thriller, released in 2014

Gyllenhaal stars as Lou Bloom, a con artist who falls into L.A. crime journalism and becomes a ‘nightcrawler’ — going to dangerous crime scenes to get a money shot for the news. Nightcrawler is a brilliant and thought-provoking social commentary and features splendid visuals as well as a formidable performance from Gyllenhaal.

If you like thrilling films such as Prisoners, Drive, and Gone Girl, you’ll love Nightcrawler.

Now You See Me

Image Credit: Lionsgate

7.2 IMDb score, stars Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman & Michael Caine, Crime, Mystery & Thriller, released in 2013

A group of magicians, called the Four Horsemen, manage to heist various banks and bank accounts during their live shows and gives all the money to their audiences, while an FBI and Interpol agent try to stop them. Now You See Me is extremely clever with its constant plot twists and reveals, and every actor in this stellar cast provides impressive performances.

If you’re a fan of mysteries and heist films, you’ll be captivated by Now You See Me and will instantly want to watch its sequel, which is also available on Stan.

Parasite

Image Credit: CJ Entertainment

8.6 IMDb score, won 4 Academy Awards, Comedy, Drama & Thriller, released in 2019

A poor family, the Kims, trick a wealthy family, the Parks, into hiring them in various positions — tutor, art teacher, driver, and housekeeper — but things take an interesting turn when the Parks go away on a holiday and the Kims experience a strange encounter while they stay at the Parks’ massive mansion.

Parasite explores themes of class conflict, social inequality and wealth disparity in an intriguing and gripping way; seriously, this phenomenal film will stay with you long after you watch it.

Seven

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

8.6 IMDb score, stars Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey & Gwyneth Paltrow, Crime, Drama & Mystery, released 1995

Seven follows two detectives, played by Freeman & Pitt, as they try to hunt down a serial killer, whose victims represent the seven deadly sins. The ending of the film is considered as one of the most haunting endings of all time, and the lead up to it is smartly told with sharp dialogue and skilful performances from the cast, especially Freeman, Pitt and Spacey.

Seven is thrilling and a definite must-watch; and even if you’ve seen it, rewatch it as you’ll pick up details you didn’t notice during your first viewing.

Top Gun

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

6.9 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise & Val Kilmer, Action & Drama, released in 1986

A classic film, Top Gun is a great action flick that you can watch again and again. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, played by Cruise, is a hot-head pilot competing against Iceman, a level-headed pilot played by Kilmer, to win the prestigious ‘Top Gun’ award.

Top Gun has a simple plot but fantastic action scenes and unbelievable aerial sequences as well as an awesome 80s soundtrack.

Wake In Fright

Image Credit: United Artists

7.6 IMDb score, Drama & Thriller, released in 1971

After losing all of his money gambling, a school teacher is forced to stay in a town in outback Australia in Wake In Fright. The film is a psychological thriller and is considered an Australian masterpiece.

Be warned, while Wake In Fright is poignant and well-worth a viewing, it is also brutal and shocking; definitely not for the faint of heart.

War Dogs

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

7.1 IMDb score, stars Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Ana de Armas & Bradley Cooper, directed by Todd Phillips, Comedy, Crime & Biography, released in 2016

War Dogs, is loosely based on the true story of two young men who won a contract with the US Army worth $300 million to supply ammunition to America’s allies in Afghanistan. Enjoyable, intriguing, and slightly goofy, War Dogs will really make you think about war from a perspective that’s not often explored.

If you liked the films Lord of War and The Wolf of Wall Street, you’ll definitely enjoy War Dogs.

