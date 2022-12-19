The Best 4WD Accessories For Your Next Australian Off-Road Adventure

We Australians love our four-wheel drives. Australia’s a big place: distances between major urban centres are huge, and road surfaces vary wildly throughout the country. Of course, we also love road trips and off-roading – making four-wheel drive vehicles a virtual necessity for many Aussies.

4WDing has always been popular but the last three years during the COVID-19 pandemic have seen a huge increase in interest in 4x4s, road trip holidays and off-roading. With overseas travel off the cards for many of us during COVID, Aussies have instead invested the money and time they’d otherwise have spent on overseas trips on buying or upgrading their cars.

Performance bits, van conversions and of course, off-road modifications are being seen more and more often on Australian roads. It’s never been easier to purchase and install 4WD mods, accessories and gear – but with so much on the market, it can be hard to find a good deal (or find products that are tough enough to withstand Australian conditions).

You May Also Like:

Kings Kwiky MKII Rooftop Tent 1/11 Australia is without a doubt one of the best countries for road trips and camping. With plenty of campsites in the outback or by the coast, you’re never short of places to pull up the car and get amongst Australia’s great outdoors. But one of the biggest hassles of camping is setting up your tent. Nothing’s worse than getting to a campsite after a long drive and having to faff around setting up a tent in the dark. That hassle will be made a thing of the past with the Kings Kwiky MKII Rooftop Tent, however, which can be erected in a matter of seconds. Once up, it can withstand rain and wind thanks to a waterproof membrane and solid internal bracing, and the included 50mm mattress means you only need to allow pillows and a doona. Nice. Price: $969. SHOP NOW Mean Mother Air Compressor 2/11 An air compressor is another 4WD accessory you really can’t live without. Obviously, they’re invaluable for filling up tyres, but they’re also super helpful for filling up camping mattresses as well as cleaning your car after a big muddy trail. This Mean Mother air compressor is designed for serious off-road use: capable of delivering an incredible 180L per minute of air delivery, it also boasts thermal overload and circuit breaker protection, as well as a wireless remote control. Price: $276. SHOP NOW Kings Portable Jump Starter 3/11 To be honest, we can’t think of anything else that would as valuable to keep in the car at all times as this portable jump starter. While it’s unlikely your car’s battery is going to die when you’re out on the road, it’s not impossible. And, if you don’t have jump leads, or there aren’t any other motorists going past wherever you’ve broken down, only a portable jump starter such as this one from outdoor gear specialists, Kings, is going to save you. Not only does it have enough power to bring V8 petrol engines or powerful diesels back to life, but it can also be used to charge devices such as tablets and phones. An in-car essential, if you ask us. Price: $79. SHOP NOW Outboard Boat Motor Cover 4/11 For many Aussies, the most important road trip accessory is a boat. Nothing beats getting out on the water after a long drive and just taking in the serenity. But if you’re towing a boat – especially if you’re going off-road – you don’t want to bugger up your boat’s motor before you’ve even got to the water. That’s why this outboard motor cover is a great accessory. Suitable for 15-20HP boat motors, this cover will effectively protect them from water, dust, sunlight and even the cold. Without it, a boat’s outboard motor is left susceptible to the elements, all of which can drastically impact its longevity and ability to function as normal. It’s a cheap investment that really makes a difference. Price: $25. SHOP NOW Kings Car Side Awning 5/11 Another simple upgrade for your car that’s perfect for off-roading and road trips is a side awning. Definitely one of those products that you’ll never know how you went without, a car side awning provides shade in the sun and protection in the rain, allowing you to continue BBQ-ing, drinking or doing whatever else you want to do at a campsite. Incredibly easy to attach to your car (you will need roof racks) this particular Kings car side awning provides a 2.5m x 2.5m area of protection, and even comes with an included light bar, keeping you illuminated well after the sun goes down. And, if you want to take things up a level, it has the ability to have extra walls attached to it, providing what is essentially an entire room on the side of your car. Price: $154. SHOP NOW YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler 6/11 A high-quality esky or cooler is a total road trip essential, and no one makes coolers better than YETI. Built to last, YETI’s Tundra 45 cooler is virtually indestructible – it’s actually grizzly bear-proof (not that you’ll find too many grizzlies in the Aussie Outback, but you get the picture). Anyway, it’ll stand up to the rough and tumble of even the roughest off-road tracks, while keeping your drinks icy cold thanks to three inches of YETI’s PermaFrost Insulation. Price: $450. SHOP NOW Prorack EXP360 Roof Pod 7/11 Having extra storage when hitting the open road for an adventure of a lifetime is only going to give you greater peace of mind. This Prorack roof pod has a whopping 360L of luggage capacity and is made in Italy from a durable ABS plastic, meaning all your goods will be perfectly protected. Accessible from either side of your vehicle, it features spring-assisted opening/closing and a lockable lid for extra security. Price: $429. SHOP NOW Kings Roof Top Storage Bag 8/11 Roof pods are great, but then comes the issue of finding somewhere to store it when you no longer need it… For greater versatility, only a rooftop storage bag will do and this one from Kings is perfect. Fully waterproof, made from heavy-duty material and offering a heap of extra space to store whatever you need, you’re going to wonder how you ever did without one. Plus, when you no longer need to use it, you can roll it or fold it up to store it away. Price: $79. SHOP NOW Garmin Dash Cam 47 9/11 Whether you’re on or off-road, a dash cam is an essential accessory. This Garmin unit is particularly nifty: compact, extremely easy to use thanks to the Garmin Drive smartphone app and featuring a built-in GPS, the Garmin Dash Cam 47 can record and save incidents in 1080P HD video with a 140-degree field of view. It’s also got voice control, and using the app, you can check on your car remotely. It’s also very compact, so it won’t get in the way whilst you’re driving. Price: $250. SHOP NOW Umbrella Sun Shade 10/11 Here’s a clever one. This 2-in-1 umbrella sun shade is a great summer road trip accessory. UV-resistant and reflective, its unique foldable shape – the same as a traditional folding umbrella – is super easy to open and close. Like an umbrella, it can fold down and be stored in a sleeve: just throw it in your glovebox and extend it out when you need it. You can also use it as a normal umbrella in a pinch during rainy weather. What will they think of next? Price: $27. SHOP NOW X-BULL 4WD Recovery Kit 11/11 Even the most seasoned wheelers need a helping hand sometimes… And it’s important to be able to lend a hand when you’re out on the trails. This X-BULL 4WD Recovery Kit has everything you could possibly need to recover your stuck 4WD – no matter if it’s mud, sand or snow. It includes an 8000kg tow strap, two 4.75 tonne shackles, a snatch block, recovery damper, foldable survival shovel, shackle hitch receiver, trailer hitch lock, a tyre deflator and two heavy-duty recovery tracks. All you need now is a winch and you’ve got it all. Price: $219. SHOP NOW

Never fear: we’ve rounded up a shortlist of must-have 4WD accessories that you shouldn’t leave home for a great Aussie road trip without. These are the best 4WD accessories for your car in Australia.