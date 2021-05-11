We all find ourselves standing on our feet all day at some point during the week; whether it’s a part of your work and you’re standing for long periods of time on most days, or you’re running around after energetic kids on the weekends, standing all day can be exhausting. Especially, if you’re not wearing comfortable shoes that’ll protect you from blisters, shin splints, and joint pain.

If you’re after a pair of suitable shoes for standing all day, that’ll support you and keep your feet cushioned, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated a list of the best men’s shoes for standing all day that will keep your feet happy with arch support, foam cushioning, slip-resistant, and shock absorption features.

Whether you’re after a casual shoe, smart-casual shoe, dress shoe, or formal shoe, that you can wear while standing all day, you’ll find the perfect option below on our guide. All of the brands featured will keep any foot, from the heel to the toe, comfortable and cushioned all day long.

1 of 14 Casca When it comes to finding comfortable shoes that you can wear whilst standing all day, Casca is a brand you can't ignore.



All of Casca's footwear is designed with orthotic experts and are constructed with a triple-thick cushioning with Everest-grade rubber, to ensure premium comfort and long wearability. Casca believes that every foot is more unique than a fingerprint, which is why they launched Smartfit, in 2020. What is Smartfit, you ask? Made to order custom insoles tailored to your exact foot measurements, to provide optimal cushioning and arch support.



Any of Casca's shoes, especially when you upgrade them with a Smartfit insole, will keep your feet feeling happy, supported, and ever so comfy, even if you do stand all day. Casca's shoes are available in a huge range of styles, materials, and colours, including leather upper, suede upper, and knit upper sneakers.



Oh, and did we mention the added bonus? All of their shoes are ridiculously stylish. Seriously, Casca's shoes are perfect for walking or standing throughout the day. Shop Now

2 of 14 Allbirds New Zealand-American company, Allbirds is dedicated to creating eco-friendly shoes made from sustainable resources, but that doesn't mean that Allbirds' shoes don't deliver in the comfort department.



The Tree Runners are made from renewable materials that unsurprisingly have amazing benefits; the body of the shoe is crafted from eucalyptus tree fibres for breathability, and the insoles are made from castor oil layered with ZQ Merino wool to cushion, moisture-wick, and odour reduce your feet while you're wearing these shoes.



The lightweight and breezy Tree Runners are also flexible and will conform to your movements while your standing or moving on your feet for long hours. Plus, they're machine washable, meaning they're easy to clean even if you wear these shoes all day, every day; which you will because they're one of the best shoes for standing all day. Shop Now

3 of 14 Clarks British company, Clarks, may invoke a flashback to schoolyard days and handball courts, but trust us, Clarks makes comfortable and stylish shoes for adults too (even though you most likely know the brand for their 'school shoes').



Their Men's Ortholite range features a wide variety of shoes, from boots to sandals, that all have cushioned footbeds and moisture-wicking technology to keep feet comfortable all day long. In fact, Clarks boasts that, with their cushioning technologies, their footwear will provide you with comfort and support 24/7, 365.



No matter what kind of work or activity you're involved in where you're required to stand all day, for instance, if you need a more formal-looking shoe as opposed to a basic sneaker design, Clarks is the perfect option for you. Their cushioned footwear is guaranteed to keep you comfortable while standing all day. Shop Now

4 of 14 Cole Haan For a sophisticated looking shoe that you can wear while standing all day, Cole Haan's Original Grand range is the perfect option.



The Original Grand range features leather oxfords all with extreme cushioning that was inspired by walking on the moon. Featuring a smart design and engineering, Original Grand footwear mimics the foot's natural movement, so you can move smoothly with less fatigue.



The shoes are all lightweight, exceptionally comfortable, and are packaged in a timeless & resplendent design that can be worn to the most formal of occasions. Available in a variety of colours, with rubber outsoles, and with the option of leather or knitted uppers, these are some of the best shoes for standing. Shop Now

5 of 14 Camper For over forty years, Camper has looked to technology to engineer footwear that'll provide the wearer with the most comfortable shoe that'll keep your feet healthy and supported.



For a shoe that you can wear while standing all day, Camper's Lightweight range is an excellent option. With a huge range of shoes to choose from, with everything from running shoes to hiking boot styles and everything in between, all of the Lightweight range provides advanced everyday performance in terms of mobility.



Plus, with cushioned insoles for arch support and EVA rubber outsoles that'll make you feel like you're going barefoot, the Lightweight range will definitely provide you with all day comfort whether you're just standing or constantly on the move. Shop Now

6 of 14 Tropicfeel Created to fill a gap of versatility present within the men's sneaker market, Tropicfeel is dedicated to creating travel gear that is lightweight and sustainable, and above all can be worn for almost any and every situation or adventure.



The Sunset, another one of the best shoes for standing all day, is an all-terrain sneaker; it's water resistant and features the same benefits as aqua shoes, sports shoes, and hiking boots, all in the one incredibly comfortable sneaker.



These sneakers can be worn either with or without socks, as the Agion technology will keep the shoes breathable & odourless for their entire life. Plus, because these shoes are specifically designed to tackle any terrain, they can be worn all day even if you're standing for long, long hours without causing any blisters or pain in your feet. Shop Now

7 of 14 Johnston & Murphy Another great option shoes wise if you're on your feet all day is Johnston & Murphy's Activate collection.



Crafted with memory foam, the EVA rubber outsole is flexible, durable & improves traction, and the dual-density cushioned but removable insole ensures arch support and all day comfort. The interior of all Activate footwear also have a temperature-regulating polymer lining that activates in both cold and hot temperatures, so your feet will stay at the perfect temp all day.



Available in both leather upper and knit uppers, in a variety of colours, these lightweight sneakers are fantastic shoes for standing all day, and keeps your feet feeling good. Shop Now

8 of 14 On Running On Running is well-known for its running shoes, and its technology CloudTec is designed specifically for running; however, the CloudTec range will also work wonders if you're just standing (not running) all day.



The highly adaptive sole reduces muscle fatigue and lowers your heart rate thanks to its multi-directional cushioning that ensures that your feet feel supported but never restricted.



The insoles of all CloudTec footwear have fantastic arch support, and the laces come down rather low on the toe to reduce the chance of shin splints. If you're after all day comfort, these casual running shoes are available in several styles, and playful colours, and will make standing all day a breeze. Shop Now

9 of 14 Sperry For a versatile shoe, that'll support your feet while standing all day look no further than Sperry's Plushwave range.



The cushioning technology provides lightweight comfort, flexible grip and all day wearability.



All of the footwear in the Plushwave range are either leather upper or suede uppers and are casual enough to be worn with denim, but can be easily dressed up with chinos or trousers for a more sophisticated style. If you stand on your feet all day, the Plushwave range from Sperry keeps your feet comfortable, and cushioned, and will support you from heel to toe. Shop Now

10 of 14 Merrell American company, Merrell is a brand that means business when it comes to shoes you can wear for all day comfort, even if you spend your entire day on your feet standing.



When Merrell first came onto the scene in the 80s, they mainly manufactured hiking boots, but now they have expanded into producing both footwear and clothing. They even have a large selection of shoes specifically designed for all day wear. Features of the all day wear shoes include a contoured footbed with odour control, molded nylon arch shank for support, and the signature Merrell Air cushioning in the heels to absorb shock and add stability.



Available in a moccasin, boot, and sneaker style, all of Merrell's all day wear shoes are low-maintenance, breathable, and above all supportive and comfortable; the perfect shoes for standing on your feet all day.



Also check out their new Cloud Knit collection for more casual vibes. They're like walking on air. Shop Now

11 of 14 Columbia The Tamiami sneaker by Columbia is one of the best shoes for standing all day, especially if you're going to be standing near or even in water.



With water resistant technology, the Tamiami also features midsole ports for air ventilation and cooling, a Techlite lightweight midsole for long lasting comfort, superior cushioning, and shock absorption, and a wet grip outsole with razor siping, meaning these shoes are completely slip resistant.



The timeless grey colour added with a classic running shoes silhouette makes these an excellent casual option for when you're standing all day, and you want to do so comfortably. Shop Now

12 of 14 Timberland Dedicated to creating outstanding products made with environmentally conscious products and crafted to last for years, Timberland is a truly remarkable company.



The TrueCloud range is comprised of stylish slip ons, high-tops and low-top sneakers, that are all lightweight, breathable, and durable. The features of the TrueCloud range include a midsole made from an EVA blend memory foam for high-rebound cushioning, rubber traction pods, and a comfort foam footbed.



You are guaranteed to feel comfortable in these shoes, even if you're standing all day. Shop Now

13 of 14 Ecco When a company's vision is "to be the leading premium brand for shoes and leather goods" you know you're in the right place to find comfortable shoes for standing all day.



Ecco prides itself on innovation and providing improvements to the footwear and leather industry. Their Soft 7 range is comprised of footwear suitable for a variety of occasions such as a running shoe, work shoes, a casual sneaker, etc., but all Soft 7 shoes can be worn while standing all day.



This is thanks to the highly comfortable, hard-wearing, light and flexible outsole that'll keep feet cushioned, absorb shock, and give great arch support. Shop Now