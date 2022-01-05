Tech & Gear

The 10 Best Sleeping Bags For Extreme Warmth and Comfort

Stay as snug as a bug this camping season!

5 January 2022 by

Tech & Gear

The 10 Best Sleeping Bags For Extreme Warmth and Comfort

Stay as snug as a bug this camping season!

5 January 2022 by

Ensuring you have a good night’s rest is crucial for any camping trip, as poor sleep can break even the most enthusiastic of outdoor lovers. If you get the wrong sleeping bag, you’re in for an unpleasant, icy cold rest; a night full of tossing and turning. Luckily, many innovative designs serve many functions promising ultimate versatility and comfort for every kind of adventure.

When heading out for your next expedition, ensure your bag offers a high level of insulation, guaranteed to retain the body’s heat, keeping you toasty warm. Also, you’ll want to make sure your sleeping bag has fill power and is compressible, making it easy to stuff into backpacks without adding too much bulk. Additionally, look out for sleeping bags that are lightweight and durable, especially for those long days out in the mountains.

Sleeping Bag FAQs

How many layers should you wear in a sleeping bag?

Make sure you dress smart for a sleeping bag, as you want to ensure you stay warm without overheating. Though it depends on the temperature, generally for cold climates, make sure you wear one or two mid base layers that are highly breathable to allow your body’s heat to disperse throughout the bag. However, if you find you get too hot, you can also unzip the sides of the sleeping bag for it to act as a quilt or blanket instead.

Can you sleep in just a sleeping bag?

Again, it depends on the weather; however, in colder climates, it’s recommended you bring a blanket, a sleeping bag liner or a quilt to throw over your sleeping bag as well. Though most sleeping bags offer great warmth, if you’re looking for additional insulation, make sure you bring a few extra layers too.

What temp rating sleeping bag should I get?

This all depends on the weather conditions of where and where you decide to camp. Generally speaking, you’ll want to get your hands on at least a 10° bag or, most likely, a 0° or lower bag. The lowest temperature is designed to keep you warmer, so make you assess the temperature rating before purchasing. Also, if you become too overheated, look for something with dual side zippers so that the sleeping can act as a blanket.

You May Also Like:

Quality camping equipment is an absolute must, and to ensure you get your hands on the right gear, we’ve rounded up the best brands that offer sleeping bags guaranteed to give you ultimate warmth and comfort. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight bag, a mummy bag, a double bag, or even a budget sleeping bag, these designs will keep you sleeping like a baby.

1/10

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean was founded by Leon Leonwood Bean in Freeport, Maine, in 1912. Leon Leonwood Bean was inspired to launch his own business after returning from a hunting trip with cold, damp feet and a revolutionary idea to combine leather upper and rubber bottoms, forever changing outdoor boots. Now a global; empire, this company has launched 54 stores worldwide while building a reputation for serving the best outdoor garments and accessories that are high performing and protective in extreme climates.

Here, you can expect to find sleeping bags guaranteed to keep you warm in even freezing, cold temperatures. If you're looking for a double sleeping bag, a down bag or even a sleeping pad, L.L Bean has an extensive range to satisfy every camper. Also, if you're looking for a sleeping bag offering superior warmth, they have many designs that come with high lofting insulation lined with premium cotton flannel.
Shop Now
2/10

The North Face

Named after the coldest, unforgiving side of the mountain, The North Face is a sure thing when looking for leading outdoor clothing and equipment. This go-to brand provides the best outerwear, boots and bindings, footwear, and accessories that all have insulating properties installed guaranteed to keep you warm in the coldest of winters, including their sleeping bags too.

The North Face supplies some of the best when it comes to sleeping bags as their range is made with premium materials and advanced technology. If you're looking for an eco-friendly design, The North Face creates synthetic bags that provide warmth even in wet weather. However, if you're looking for a down sleeping bag, they have many designs offering natural down insulation and a waterproof finish. Not to mention, these sleeping bags are highly compressible.
Shop Now
3/10

Marmot

Marmot founders Eric Reynolds and Dave Huntley initially ventured into fashion design to ditch college classes at Santa Cruz. The friends first began creating their own parkas and sleeping bags from their dorm room, which soon led to the launch of Marmot Mountain Works. Marmot has always been ahead of the curve, as they were the first to build Gore-tex into its products.

At Marmot, you can find sleeping bags that have received rave reviews from customers, cultivating a reputation for creating high quality set sustainable products. Whether you're looking for a lightweight sleeping bag, a down bag or a 0-degree sleeping bag, this collection has it all. Also, Marmot is known for infusing Warm Cube technology by putting cosy down cubes next to the body, with waterproof breathable materials around the head and feet areas, securing optimal warmth.
Shop Now
4/10

Mountain Hardware

Performance apparel for every outdoor athlete, American brand Mountain Hardware prides itself on creating revolutionary outdoor clothing and accessories. Introduced in 1993 by a band of mountain enthusiasts and outdoor lovers, Mountain Hardware offers an extensive range that highlights quality and innovation, all for an affordable price.

From extreme frosty weather to the perfect lightweight sleeping bag for the summer, Mountain Hardware has a vast selection of sleeping bags suitable for every climate. Many of these designs offer synthetic insulation that maintains loft with maximum compressibility and seamless construction, ensuring no details are missing. However, if you're looking for an extremely warm sleeping bag, they have sleeping of down-insulated bags that come with an incredibly durable shell.
Shop Now
5/10

Fjallraven

Founded in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, where the mountains and forest meet the sea, Fjallraven initially rose to fame with their Kånken bag - a durable stuff sack that's super easy to fill. Since then, the brand has expanded to create a range of highly versatile outdoor gear that will keep you protected in a range of weather conditions. At Fjallraven, they focus on innovation and sustainability to help preserve the environments we love to explore.

You have to check out this collection, as Fjallraven produces the best backpacking sleeping bags in the industry. Here, they have plenty of down sleeping bags that offers incredible insulation and compressibility. Also, these bags supply extra down on the top and bottom of the sleeping bag to ensure your body's core and feet stay warm.
Shop Now
6/10

Feathered Friends

When Peter and Carol Hickner moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1972, they envisioned creating leading outdoor gear available for the best price. Enter Feather Friends, initially starting in their basement, Carol and Peter began making their line of sleeping bags with a Union Special Sewing machine. This business has grown into a global empire shipping its products worldwide. These are some of the best on the market, highlighting craftsmanship and quality fabrics.

These down sleeping bags offer ultimate comfort and versatility without comprising weight. Also, many of these designs can be left unzipped to act as a blanket on warmer nights; however, they provide a waterproof finish ensuring you stay dry in wet climates. If you're looking for something that offers extra coverage, Feathered Friends also supplies a range of mummy bags promising to keep you toasty from head to toe.
Shop Now
7/10

Stoic

Stoic is Backcountry's in-house brand, primarily known for creating excellent sleeping bags. Stoic has a versatile selection of waterproof sleeping bags that are durable and geared to last a lifetime. Stoic has single and double sleeping bags with synthetic insulation promising to retain heat to keep you warm. These sleeping bags are cut from the softest fabrics, ensuring they are super cosy against the skin.

Shop Now
8/10

Big Agnes

Big Agnes is all about inspiring you to get moving while exploring the backcountry and enjoying all that nature has to offer. Though they may be a small company, they're only minutes away from the mountains, allowing them to test all their products in their backyard, making an incredible reliable range of outdoor equipment.

Big Agnes produces the best mummy bags designed to keep you warm all over. These sleeping bags are super lightweight without comprising durability or warmth. Also, many of these bags come with dual slide zippers to help expand the width if you require a double bag. With this endless collection, you're sure to find the perfect sleeping bag for your next upcoming outdoor expedition.
Shop Now
9/10

Rab

Rab has delivered premium outdoor equipment geared to keep you comfortable in every climate for over thirty years. Its founder Rab Carrington is an outdoor lover himself, and all of Rab's products are inspired by his experience in the mountains, supplying a range that meets every camper. This brand creates products designed by climbers for climbers, with items honing in on form and function to make your camping trip a memorable one.

Make sure you check out this collection, as Rab create the finest and highly insulated sleeping bags. These bags offer all the more minor details to offer something exceptionally comfortable while promising longevity. These down sleeping bags provide superior warmth in a range of temperatures, ensuring you stay well protected in the cold. Also, they offer the most competitive prices; you'll struggle to find a better down sleeping bag for this price.
Shop Now
10/10

Therm-a-Rest

Therm-a-Rest launched in the early seventies with a mix of engineers, a gardening pad and the vision to change how campers slept in the outdoors. Its founders Jim Lea, Neil Anderson and John Burroughs, were outdoor lovers themselves and knew firsthand how great days on the mountains could be comprised with a horrible night's sleep. This led them to create a collection of sleeping bags that were the perfect intersection of science and design. Therm-a-Rest were even the first to introduce the world's self-inflating air mattress.

With that impressive resume, you know you're in good hands when it comes to finding a quality sleeping bag. If you're looking for a highly versatile sleeping bag, then you've come to the right place; these lightweight bags are suitable for every camping adventure. These sleeping bags offer synthetic insulation, making them super warm and compressible. Also, these bags provide extra fill power on areas you'll need it for most, including your head and feet, ensuring you'll stay incredibly snug.
Shop Now

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Tech & Gear

Dmarge best-cycling-watches Featured Image

Cycling Watches 2021: 10 Best Cycling Watches To Get More From The Road

Best Pocket Knives For Every Outdoor Adventure

Dmarge best-smartwatches Featured Image

Best Smartwatch: 17 Best Smartwatches In 2021 For Men to Buy

Dashcasm Featured Image

Best Dash Cam Australia 2021: 5 Dash Cams To Drive With Peace of Mind

Dmarge best-fitness-watch Featured Image

Fitness Watch Australia: 15 Best Fitness Watches To Monitor Your Health Goal

Dmarge best-garmin-watch Featured Image

The 11 Best Garmin Fitness Watches & Smartwatches To Buy In 2021