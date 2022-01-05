The 10 Best Sleeping Bags For Extreme Warmth and Comfort

Ensuring you have a good night’s rest is crucial for any camping trip, as poor sleep can break even the most enthusiastic of outdoor lovers. If you get the wrong sleeping bag, you’re in for an unpleasant, icy cold rest; a night full of tossing and turning. Luckily, many innovative designs serve many functions promising ultimate versatility and comfort for every kind of adventure.

When heading out for your next expedition, ensure your bag offers a high level of insulation, guaranteed to retain the body’s heat, keeping you toasty warm. Also, you’ll want to make sure your sleeping bag has fill power and is compressible, making it easy to stuff into backpacks without adding too much bulk. Additionally, look out for sleeping bags that are lightweight and durable, especially for those long days out in the mountains.

Sleeping Bag FAQs

How many layers should you wear in a sleeping bag?

Make sure you dress smart for a sleeping bag, as you want to ensure you stay warm without overheating. Though it depends on the temperature, generally for cold climates, make sure you wear one or two mid base layers that are highly breathable to allow your body’s heat to disperse throughout the bag. However, if you find you get too hot, you can also unzip the sides of the sleeping bag for it to act as a quilt or blanket instead.

Can you sleep in just a sleeping bag?

Again, it depends on the weather; however, in colder climates, it’s recommended you bring a blanket, a sleeping bag liner or a quilt to throw over your sleeping bag as well. Though most sleeping bags offer great warmth, if you’re looking for additional insulation, make sure you bring a few extra layers too.

What temp rating sleeping bag should I get?

This all depends on the weather conditions of where and where you decide to camp. Generally speaking, you’ll want to get your hands on at least a 10° bag or, most likely, a 0° or lower bag. The lowest temperature is designed to keep you warmer, so make you assess the temperature rating before purchasing. Also, if you become too overheated, look for something with dual side zippers so that the sleeping can act as a blanket.

You May Also Like:

Quality camping equipment is an absolute must, and to ensure you get your hands on the right gear, we’ve rounded up the best brands that offer sleeping bags guaranteed to give you ultimate warmth and comfort. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight bag, a mummy bag, a double bag, or even a budget sleeping bag, these designs will keep you sleeping like a baby.