55 Best Watch Brands In The World In 2023

Watch brands 101 – No matter how far we come with regard to technology, the mechanical movements of a timeless wristwatch will always be a fascinating work of art; an art that has been fine-tuned and perfected over centuries of passionate innovation, refined craftsmanship and relentless dedication.
Why do men love watches so much? It’s pretty simple, really. Watches combine the best of art, science, metallurgy, sports, engineering and fashion all in something small you strap to your wrist.
They’re also a potent expression of their wearer’s personality. They’re conversation starters, statement pieces, celebrations of achievement and deeply emotional totems… They’re something you can pass down to your kids and a rare example of a made-to-last product in a world that’s increasingly disposable. Similarly, what sort of watch brands you invest in says something about the kind of person you are.
While the quartz crisis of the 1970s saw many of the world’s watch brands go defunct, to this day there remain hundreds (if not thousands) of different watch brands out there. While Switzerland remains the world’s biggest watch exporter, it’s by no means the only country that produces watches – with some of the world’s top brands calling countries like France, Germany, Italy, Japan and even Australia home.
Whether you are new to the wonderful world of watches, or a prominent collector of timepieces, these are watch brands that you need to know.
A. Lange & Söhne
Founded: 1845
Origin: Glashütte, Germany
Price: $$$$
German luxury watchmakers A. Lange & Söhne craft their timepieces with one objective in mind: technical perfection. Exceedingly traditional yet incredibly innovative, A. Lange & Söhne timepieces boast a traditional German aesthetic that’s quite distinct from Swiss luxury timepieces, and feature incredibly complex movements characterised by design features like hand-engraved balance cocks, gold chatons and untreated German silver plates.
Alpina
Founded: 1883
Origin: Geneva, Switzerland
Price: $$
Alpina is a small Swiss watch brand with a long history, having been founded in 1882. It’s perhaps best known for its Alpiner 4 timepiece, which, when launched in 1933, was arguably the first Swiss sports watch, offering consumers a watch with antimagnetic, antishock and water-resistant properties in a stainless steel body.
Arnold & Son
Founded: 1764
Origin: London, England
Price: $$$$
With deep roots in English horology, Arnold & Son has produced prestigious timepieces for over 250 years. A company built on technical expertise, John Arnold constructed the first of his timepieces with a goal in mind of finding longitude at sea. Upon their global re-emergence in 1998, the British brand (now based in Switzerland) continues to innovate under the same technical guidelines as John Arnold himself.
Audemars Piguet
Founded: 1875
Origin: Le Brassus, Switzerland
Price: $$$$
One of the three so-called ‘Holy Trinity’ watchmakers alongside Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet is one of the world’s most coveted watch brands. AP is best known for introducing the Royal Oak wristwatch in 1972: the world’s first-ever luxury sports watch and a timepiece that would go on to revolutionise the Swiss luxury watch industry. To this day, the Royal Oak remains a household name as well as one of the most in-demand watches on the planet.
Ball
Founded: 1891
Origin: Cleveland, Ohio, USA
Price: $$
American-Swiss watch brand Ball was founded in 1891 to make watches for train engineers, and over 130 years later, they’re still making high-quality engineer’s watches that all feature tritium lume – which, unlike the Super-LumiNova that virtually every other watch brand these days uses, doesn’t require sunlight to activate and will be luminescent at all times.
Baume & Mercier
Founded: 1830
Origin: Geneva, Switzerland
Price: $$
The ‘entry level’ watch brand of the Richemont group (which is also home to brands as diverse as Cartier, Panerai and A. Lange & Söhne), Baume & Mercier is an underrated Swiss watchmaker that produces exceptional timepieces at a relatively affordable price. Their Riviera integrated bracelet sports watch has become something of a cult favourite. An everyday wristwatch for a man who appreciates contemporary style with classical watchmaking finishes.
Bausele
Founded: 2011
Origin: Sydney, Australia
Price: $$
Designed in Australia and made in Switzerland, every Bausele timepiece features a signature hollow crown that embeds an actual element of Australia into it, including red earth from the Outback, sand from one of the country’s finest beaches, or ‘Aussie diamond’: opal.
Bell & Ross
Founded: 1992
Origin: Paris, France
Price: $$$
Iconoclastic French brand Bell & Ross originally started as a university project but has since grown to become one of the most distinctive independent watchmakers on the planet. Most of their watches feature square cases meant to resemble instruments found in aircraft cockpits – and fittingly, these days, the company is the official watch supplier to the French space program and armed forces.
Blancpain
Founded: 1735
Origin: Villeret, Switzerland
Price: $$$$
The oldest surviving watch brand in the world, Blancpain is an intriguing brand that is known equally for its exceptionally refined dress watches as well as for its exceptionally tough dive watches. Indeed, Blancpain arguably invented the modern dive watch back in 1953 with the release of the Fifty Fathoms.
Breguet
Founded: 1775
Origin: Paris, France
Price: $$$$
Founded in Paris by the legendary master watchmaker Abraham-Louis Breguet, Breguet is one of the most traditional yet surprisingly avant-garde watchmakers active today. Breguet has also been responsible for some of the most important developments in haute horlogerie: the tourbillon, the ‘pare-chute’ shock protection system, some of the very first self-winding movements as well as one of the world’s very first wristwatches, a commission from the Queen of Naples in 1810.
Breitling
Founded: 1884
Origin: Saint-Imier, Switzerland
Price: $$$
A sporty and adventurous brand, Breitling’s defining character is its long association with the world of aviation. Innovations produced by the firm include the first-ever watch with a circular slide rule (which would form the basis of their popular Chronomat watch family); the Cosmonaute, the first Swiss wristwatch that was worn in space; and the Emergency, a watch that contains a built-in distress beacon, as made famous by an episode of Top Gear.
Bremont
Founded: 2002
Origin: Henley-on-Thames, England
Price: $$$
Upstart British brand Bremont has quickly gained a dedicated following for its robust, aviation-inspired timepieces as well as its relationship with the British armed forces and commitment to reviving the British watchmaking industry. Bremont is the only luxury watchmaker with a partnership with the Ministry of Defence, and is particularly well-known for their partnership with ejection seat manufacturer Martin-Baker.
Bulgari
Founded: 1884
Origin: Rome, Italy
Price: $$$
Italian luxury house Bulgari might be better known as a jeweller, but they’re also a top luxury watchmaker. In fact, Bulgari has been responsible for breaking and holding a number of watchmaking records, such as the world’s thinnest minute repeater, perpetual calendar and mechanical chronograph. They’ve also consistently pushed the envelope when it comes to using novel materials in luxury watches: they were one of the first watchmakers to use aluminium and rubber for luxury watches, and have also innovated with materials like tantalum, forged carbon and marble for watch cases.
Cartier
Founded: 1847
Origin: Paris, France
Price: $$$
One of the world’s most prestigious jewellers, Cartier is also highly regarded for their timepieces – a unique status in the highly-competitive watch world. Models like the Tank, the Santos (the first modern watch meant to be worn on the wrist) and the Pasha de Cartier are icons, and their savoir-faire is legendary.
Casio
Founded: 1946
Origin: Tokyo, Japan
Price: $
One of the world’s biggest and most prolific watch brands, Casio has a specialised watch for any type of lifestyle. Tough yet affordable, most people’s first watch is a Casio – and the Casio F-91W ranks as the best-selling wristwatch in the world with an annual production of 3 million units. Casio’s G-Shock line of super-tough digital watches is particularly famous.
Chopard
Founded: 1860
Origin: Geneva, Switzerland
Price: $$$
Like Cartier, Chopard might be best known for their jewellery, but they make damn good timepieces too. From their world-famous Happy Diamonds collection to the sporty yet luxe Alpine Eagle or the elegantly refined L.U.C. series, Chopard has continued to shatter the watchmaking industry with innovation, precision and luxurious brilliance.
Citizen
Founded: 1918
Origin: Tokyo, Japan
Price: $
Citizen is another Japanese watch brand that’s known for their affordable, robust and diverse range of watches. They’ve also been responsible for launching the world’s first multi-band atomic timekeeping watch in 1993, and are well-known for their solar-powered timepieces, too.
Eterna
Founded: 1856
Origin: Grenchen, Switzerland
Price: $$
Little-known these days, Eterna is actually one of the most historically significant Swiss watchmakers – indeed, Eterna actually founded ETA, the largest manufacturer of Swiss watch movements, back in 1932. From designing the first integrated alarm system, to the clever ball-bearing-mounted rotor that’s formed the basis of their brand, Eterna is a criminally underrated watch brand.
F.P. Journe
Founded: 1999
Origin: Geneva, Switzerland
Price: $$$$
The only three-time winner of the Aiguille d’Or grand prize from the Fondation du Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), master watchmaker F.P. Journe’s namesake brand has become a byword for watchmaking perfection, as well as exclusivity. Journe only makes around 800 watches per year, making each and every piece very rare.
Franck Muller
Founded: 1992
Origin: Geneva, Switzerland
Price: $$$$
From a tinkering top-quality watch repairman to becoming the world-renowned Master of Complications, Franck Muller has made his place among global luxury watchmakers, and he’s staying there. Famous for his Cintrée Curvex case design and focus on high complications, Franck Muller is a favourite brand among celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Frédérique Constant
Founded: 1988
Origin: Geneva, Switzerland
Price: $$
Frédérique Constant was founded in 1988 by a Dutch couple who named it after the names of their great-grandparents. Since its founding (and subsequent takeover by Citizen), the Swiss watch brand has carved out a niche making classically-styled, robust and finely-crafted timepieces largely with in-house movements and at a fantastic price point.
Girard-Perregaux
Founded: 1791
Origin: La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland
Price: $$$
High-end watchmakers Girard-Perregaux‘s timepieces are bold in design, classically refined and offer a luxurious aesthetic unmatched by most traditional watchmakers. Over the years, Girard-Perregaux has helped revolutionise the industry with its high-frequency mechanic movements and speciality tourbillons. Highly recognized, their tourbillon with three gold bridges became emblematic for the company, celebrating the model’s redesign multiple times since patented in 1884. These days, their Laureato – an integrated bracelet-boasting luxury sports watch – is their best-seller.
Glashütte Original
Founded: 1994
Origin: Glashütte, Germany
Price: $$$
A. Lange & Söhne isn’t the only German watch brand of note. Glashütte Original, based in the eponymous German town that’s been a centre for watchmaking for hundreds of years, is also worth a look-in. Boast a unique mid-century aesthetic and powered by in-house movements, Glashütte Original offers a hell of a lot of refinement for the price.
Grand Seiko
Founded: 1960
Origin: Tokyo, Japan
Price: $$$
The luxury arm of Japanese watch giant Seiko, Grand Seiko was founded to realise Seiko founder Kintaro Hattori’s dream of creating the “ideal watch”: a watch that wasn’t just luxurious but precise, legible, durable, beautiful and that could be worn every day… As well as make watches that could beat the Swiss at their own game. Made by master craftsmen in Seiko’s two exclusive watchmaking studios, using exclusive movements and the highest grade materials, Grand Seiko is now regarded as one of the finest luxury watchmakers in the world. They’re well-known for their amazing dial finishes, as well as their signature Zaratsu distortion-free mirror polishing.
H. Moser & Cie
Founded: 2002
Origin: Schaffhausen, Switzerland
Price: $$$
Originally founded in 1828 by a Swiss watchmaker in St. Petersburg, Russia before moving back to Switzerland, going bankrupt and then being revived in its current form in 2002, H. Moser & Cie is the enfant terrible of Swiss independent watchmaking, known for their cheeky approach to watch design as well as their high complications. Each luxury timepiece is executed by hand, which is why H. Moser & Cie only manufacture around 1,200 watches per year.
Hamilton
Founded: 1892
Origin: Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA
Price: $$
Founded in the US but now made in Switzerland, Hamilton marries American spirit with traditional Swiss precision. From the first electric watch to LED time displays, Hamilton has periodically pushed the boundaries of traditional watchmaking, and is also well-known for its association with Hollywood. Some of its most famous on-screen appearances include Elvis Presley and Will Smith wearing the Ventura in Blue Hawaii and Men in Black; Matthew McConaughey’s Khaki Pilot Day Date and Khaki Field Murph in Interstellar; Roger Moore wearing the Pulsar while playing James Bond in Live and Let Die and Harrison Ford wearing a Hamilton American Classic Boulton in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Hermès
Founded: 1837
Origin: Paris, France
Price: $$$
Hermès is yet another luxury fashion house that also makes some surprisingly technical and delightful watches, which feature in-house movements, distinct designs and technical materials such as titanium, ceramics and even exotic composite materials such as aluminised glass fibre.
Hublot
Founded: 1980
Origin: Nyon, Switzerland
Price: $$$
When Italian entrepreneur Carlo Crocco founded Hublot in 1980, the brand was the epitome of a disruptor. Not only did Hublot introduce the first ever natural rubber strap in the history of watchmaking, but Hublot paired that rubber strap with a gold watch – an unthinkable combination back then. But it worked. Over the next four decades, Hublot has continued to be a disruptive and innovative brand, known for their bold skeletonised designs and experiments with case materials such as ceramic and sapphire crystal.
IWC Schaffhausen
Founded: 1868
Origin: Schaffhausen, Switzerland
Price: $$$
Founded in Switzerland by American watchmaker Florentine Ariosto Jones in 1868, IWC (which stands for International Watch Co.) is one of only a handful of watchmakers in the German-speaking part of Switzerland, and is well-known for their large and robust pilot’s watches. IWC has also been a pioneer in the use of ceramic and titanium in watchmaking, and ranks as one of the most sustainable luxury brands on the planet.
Jacob & Co.
Founded: 1986
Origin: New York, New York, USA
Price: $$$$$
An ultra-luxury watch brand founded by jeweller to the stars Jacob Arabo, Jacob & Co. produce some of the most complex and extravagant timepieces on the planet, featuring enormous numbers of jewels, high complications and automatons as well as high-profile brand collaborations.
Jaeger-LeCoultre
Founded: 1833
Origin: Le Sentier, Switzerland
Price: $$$
Founded in 1833 in the Vallée de Joux, the cradle of Swiss luxury watchmaking, Jaeger-LeCoultre has long been regarded as one of the finest and most innovative watchmakers on the planet. They’re often called “the watchmaker of watchmakers”; a reference to not only their status among watch aficionados but also because JLC has traditionally supplied movements to some of the world’s most prestigious watch brands, including Audemars Piguet and Vacheron Constantin.
Longines
Founded: 1832
Origin: Saint-Imier, Switzerland
Price: $$
One of the most prolific luxury watchmakers in the world, Longines produces a wide range of pieces ranging from sporty dive watches and modern dress watches to more vintage-inspired pieces. Longines also has more than a few firsts to its name, having introduced the first wrist chronograph in 1913 as well as the first-ever flyback chronograph.
MB&F
Founded: 2005
Origin: Geneva, Switzerland
Price: $$$$$
MB&F (which stands for Maximilian Büsser and Friends) are true innovators, shattering all ideas of what a timepiece should be. Büsser, who’s a bit of a mad scientist, doesn’t think of his pieces as watches, but rather as three-dimensional kinetic art that he calls “Horological Machines”. Featuring highly complex movements and creative case forms, MB&F watches are rare and very special.
Mondaine
Founded: 1951
Origin: Solothurn, Switzerland
Price: $
One of the most affordable Swiss watch brands, Mondaine’s pieces are inspired by the design of Switzerland’s iconic railway clocks. How much more Swiss can you get? Mondaine also place a big focus on sustainability, with all their designs available with vegan leather watch straps and even some designs with bioplastic cases.
Montblanc
Founded: 1906
Origin: Hamburg, Germany
Price: $$$
German luxury brand Montblanc is best known for its pens and leather goods, but they also make great watches – especially since they acquired famed Swiss watchmaker Minerva in 2007. Most of their pieces are themed around alpine exploration, and most boast a distinctly vintage aesthetic.
Mr Jones Watches
Founded: 2007
Origin: London, England
Price: $
Mr Jones Watches is a cult British brand known for its whimsical designs that are designed “to make you think differently about time”. Fittingly, most of their watches feature novel time-telling mechanisms, vibrant colours and a potent sense of humour. If you’re looking for a statement piece or something that’s just a bit more fun and quirky, Mr Jones Watches is the brand for you.
NOMOS Glashütte
Founded: 1990
Origin: Glashütte, Germany
Price: $$
Another watchmaker from Glashütte, the fiercely independent NOMOS Glashütte is the master of Bauhaus cool, known for their distinctly minimalist aesthetic, in-house movements and typically Teutonic uncompromising approach to watchmaking. Their more affordable models such as the Club Campus are also available in a wide range of dial colours rarely seen in luxury watchmaking.
OMEGA
Founded: 1848
Origin: Biel/Bienne, Switzerland
Price: $$$
One of the world’s best-known watchmakers, OMEGA specialises in elevated sports and tool watches. Of course, their biggest claim to fame is being the first watch worn on the moon, with the OMEGA Speedmaster Professional ‘Moonwatch’ ranking as one of the most iconic watches in history – although there’s more to OMEGA than Moonwatches… OMEGA’s other big claim to fame is that it’s the watch of choice for James Bond himself, with the brand’s watches featuring consistently on 007’s wrists since 1995’s GoldenEye.
Oris
Founded: 1904
Origin: Hölstein, Switzerland
Price: $$
Independent Swiss brand Oris is beloved by watch fans for its exceptional value proposition and willingness to do things their own way. They’re also not afraid to dabble in interesting complications, such as mechanical altimeters for their pilot’s watches and depth gauges for their dive watches.
Panerai
Italian precision engineers Panerai are known for their legendary nautical instruments and watches. Over the years, the brand has produced prestigious and functional equipment for the Royal Italian Navy, including watches, aiming devices, depth gauges and mechanical calculators. What sets Panerai from other watchmakers is the use of “Radiomir”, a luminous substance which allows their pieces to be read in water and low-light settings.
After being acquired by luxury goods powerhouse Richemont, Panerai became a leader in the sports luxury watch industry. Landmark designs like the Luminar Submersible and the Radiomir Tourbillon GMT provide credibility to the excellence of their craftsmanship. Be sure to check out their 2017 special edition Lab-ID Luminor 1950 Carbotech for a modern, sleek and luxurious wristwatch worn by gentlemen under any circumstance.
Parmigiani
Ingenuity, precision and a whole lot of acquisitions have come together to create the company Parmigiani is today. After becoming an in-house manufacturer, the brand began to dominate the luxury watch industry with complications, movements and cooperations. Most notably, the Bugatti calibre represents the sheer brilliance of their craft engineering.
Reflecting a car gear, this innovative design boasts a transversal arrangement with eclectic construction. Expensive, limited, and a horological rarity. A year later, the brand released the first watch made from palladium 950, being first in the industry to manipulate such a precious metal. The most defiant models of Parmigiani lie in the collections of Toric, Kalpa and more specifically, the Bugatti Type 370.
Patek Philippe
A timepiece crafted by Patek Philippe depicts a story of timeless innovation. Being a leader of significant inventions since 1845, the company owns over 70 patents related to fine watchmaking. From modern crown winding to the annual calendar, the succeeding complications allowed Patek Philippe timepieces to be recognised as horological masterpieces.
In 1989, the brand finished developing the Calibre 89, a design with 1728 components and 33 complications. In 2002, a Patek Philippe wristwatch was auctioned off for 6.5 million Swiss Francs, the most expensive in history. For their 175th anniversary in 2014, the company released a series of complicated watches engineered by their innovative team.
Opulent, elegant and ageless, the decorative workings of a Patek Philippe timepiece radiates through their dynamic models, the World Time Moon, the Multi-Scale Chronograph and the Chiming Jump Hour.
Piaget
Improvements and advancements are what gets you ahead of competing Swiss watchmakers. For Piaget, their mastery in extra-flat watch movements characterised their distinctive timepiece stylings. A major player in the luxury watch industry, Piaget has become one of the highest-priced brands in the market. For the gentlemen of elegance, indulge in the Piaget Altiplano. A refined design, characterised by ultra-thin manual winding and simple dial. Looking for a luxe watch with edge?
The Emperador model with their square and rectangular shapes have got you covered. The Upstream model by Piaget boasts a folding clasp and self-winding calibre, an element that sparked a buzz throughout the community.
Rado
At the crossroads of modern alchemy and traditional watchmaking, you’ll find a high-end Rado watch. These Swiss manufacturers are highly-recognised for their use of unique hard metals and “high tech ceramics”. In the average Rado watch, you can discover the timeless elements of tungsten, titanium carbide, lanthanum and sapphire crystal.
Their refined colour palettes embody a sleek yet robust design complemented by matte and metallic surfaces. The brand’s innovation was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records for the hardest watch on earth, the V10K. We recommend the complications of the Centrix collections or the minimalist designs with the True Thinlines. Other extraordinary models are the swipe-friendly Esenza Touch and the travellers HyperChrome Dual Timer wristwatch.
Rolex
Ranked the 64th most powerful global brand by Forbes, Rolex is the largest luxury watch brand in the world. Seeped in heritage, Rolex consistently innovated off the classics, earning them a plethora of “firsts” in the industry. Their accolades include the first automatic changing date and day on-dial, first to display two time zones at once and the first chronometer to be certified as a wristwatch.
The brand has developed watches for rough terrain and extreme sports, including famous Mount Everest expeditions and polar exploration. Counterfeits are everywhere. Ensure you are purchasing your Rolex from an official retailer when you decide to buy. Well-appointed models of Rolex are the Daytona, Cellini Date, the Yacht-Master 40, Submariner and the Datejust Oyster.
Roger Dubuis
Sometimes mastering the art of horology doesn’t have to take a century to pursue.
For Roger Dubuis, old world knowledge was expressed through their luxury watches since day one in 1995. An unusual marriage between avant-garde designs and mechanical expertise with exceptional calibres, handcrafted by the finest watchmakers in Geneva, Switzerland. Roger Dubuis has given the industry flawless masterpieces like the Excalibur line.
A line characterised by bold appearances, intricate mechanisms and architectural brilliance. The Velvet line, where precision timekeeping is expressed through elegance and precious stones. On your journey, explore the inner workings of the Hommage Double Flying Tourbillon for a true expression of the finest horological pursuits Roger Dubuis has conquered.
Richard Mille
The master of experimental designs, Frenchman Richard Mille continues to shatter the notions of traditional horology with his timepieces.
Sophisticated complications and avant-garde craftsmanship trademark the brand, which released the baffling luxury model RM 012.
A timepiece containing a stunning platinum tourbillon, vivid transparency and tubular movement composition…talk about complexity. After awarded the prestigious “Golden Hand” at the Grand Prix D’horlogerie de Genève 2007, the innovation failed to cease.
Watches characterised by a futuristic design, unusual materials and skeleton dials separated a Richard Mille watch from the rest. Watch collectors should own the 004-V2 Split Seconds, the highly-regarded 012, or the RM 018 “Hommage a Boucheron”.
SEIKO
Japanese for precision, SEIKO is an affordable luxury watch which has made it’s place over the years. They are known for their kinetic energy movements, innovation amongst traditional mechanics.
The brand has received awards like “Best Mechanical Wristwatch Chronometer” and “IEEE Milestone Award” for their quartz wristwatches, specifically the SEIKO Quartz Astron. Today, they are popular for their SKX781 “Orange Monster”, SKA366 Kinetic Black Ion and SNA411 Flight Alarm Chronograph.
Swatch
The story behind Swatch is relevant to the historical nature of Swiss watchmakers, deserving respect for their trendy, cheap watches. During the quartz crisis, Japanese companies began to widely distribute their watches at fractions of the price of a Swiss mechanical watch.
To counteract and reestablish the Swiss watchmaking spirit, Swatch pumped inexpensive, cool watches into the markets. An impressive marketing strategy which lead to over 3.5 million Swatches sold in the first 21 months.
This allowed a comeback for Swiss watchmakers and Swatch to acquire some of the most prestigious brands in Switzerland. Popular Swatch models are the Sistem Fly, Once Again and New Gentleman.
TAG Heuer
This watch manufacturer began its journey in 1860 out of Saint-Imier, Switzerland. Over the years, they released an unparalleled amount of popular timepieces and movements ranging from chronographs to stopwatches and more. After being taken over by Louis Vuitton, the company began releasing replica editions of legendary classics like the Carrera, the Monza and Monaco.
In this time, they constructed the Monaco V4, a bold watch with mechanical movements whose workings reflected a power transmission. In 2016, TAG Heuer released the Carrera Calibre 5 “Ring Master”, a token of their appreciation for Mohammad Ali at his first official tribute since his death. Through innovation and functionality, TAG Heuer has remained a staple amongst luxury and high-end watch enthusiasts.
Tudor
A subsidiary of Rolex, the Swiss brand Tudor offers sophisticated timepieces in the price range below their parent company. Don’t mistaken their price to lack of quality, for Tudor has notably became the more progressive brand of the two. From chronographs, to dive watches and luxury models, Tudor has a timepiece for any style. For a feel of refinement, explore the Classic models with diamond-set or white dials as everyday wear. Looking for distinct features?
The Fastrider and Heritage Chronographs will captivate the wrists of those fascinated by technological expertise.
Ulysse Nardin
Starting out specialising in marine chronometers, Ulysse Nardin has evolved into a highly sought after luxury watch brand. Impeccable mechanical engineering, timeless aesthetics and innovation are key characteristics of their timepieces.
They have continued to win over 4,300 awards, as well as hold the highest amount of mechanical patents in watchmaking, a thought leader in the Swiss luxury watch community. Their series of watches are bold, elegant and reliable. Experience sheer excellence with their Marine Annual Calendar Chronometer, the Classico Automatic or one their phenomenal, and utterly inspiring astronomical models.
Urwerk
The Urwerk timepieces are unlike any traditional Swiss watchmaker we’ve seen yet. For these avant-garde watches will have you looking twice with their futuristic design. They are absolutely incredible. Combining nanotechnology with mechanical perfections, Urwerk has pushed the boundaries of watchmaking with their innovation. Every piece, defiant and bold. Their collections are extremely limited and value at 6 figures easily. Notable models are the UR 101, 202, 203 and CC1.
Vacheron Constantin
“Do better if possible, and that is always possible”
The grandfather of Swiss horology, Vacheron Constantin has been manufacturing watches for over 250 years. In those years, they’ve introduced benchmark designs to the industry with everything from perpetual calendars to retrograde displays and skeletonized refinements. In 2005, they released their 250th anniversary watches. Various complications, elegantly designed and valued at nearly 2 million francs, these are more than just timepieces. They are timeless masterpieces from their inner mechanics to outward appearance. Unique appearances which can be seen in their astonishing key models, Homage to The Great Discoverers, Metiers d’Art and Quai de l’Ile.
Victorinox
Victorinox Swiss Army became famous for their high quality military and utility knives, notably in the United States.
Riding on the enthusiasm, Victorinox released the no-frills Original wristwatch into the market with many successes. The brand has gone on to manufacture renowned watches for pilots, businessmen, casual and sports utility. The Alliance Chronograph is a clean-cut, high performance watch with reputable mechanics. Their more recent I.N.O.X. collection is a play on titanium for robust designs, lightweight features and unmatched strength. Although not a luxury watch brand, they offer high-quality, stylish watches for all to experience.
Zenith
Zenith made a name for themselves with the release of “El Primero”, their first automatic chronograph. To this day, the model timepiece is continually produced and regarded by connoisseurs as one of the best chronograph movements. After merging with TAG Heuer, they grew as a Swiss luxury watch brand and supplier of manufacture movements. Their style emulates bold refinements complemented by mechanical complications. For a vintage timepiece, the El Primero Triple Calendar Chronograph is an attractive design. Their Captain Elite Center Seconds 40mm sports a clean, simple and elegant design. An adventurous gentleman may opt for the more robust features of the Type XX GMT.