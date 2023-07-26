55 Best Watch Brands In The World In 2023

Written by Jamie Weiss

Watch brands 101 – No matter how far we come with regard to technology, the mechanical movements of a timeless wristwatch will always be a fascinating work of art; an art that has been fine-tuned and perfected over centuries of passionate innovation, refined craftsmanship and relentless dedication.

Why do men love watches so much? It’s pretty simple, really. Watches combine the best of art, science, metallurgy, sports, engineering and fashion all in something small you strap to your wrist.

They’re also a potent expression of their wearer’s personality. They’re conversation starters, statement pieces, celebrations of achievement and deeply emotional totems… They’re something you can pass down to your kids and a rare example of a made-to-last product in a world that’s increasingly disposable. Similarly, what sort of watch brands you invest in says something about the kind of person you are.

While the quartz crisis of the 1970s saw many of the world’s watch brands go defunct, to this day there remain hundreds (if not thousands) of different watch brands out there. While Switzerland remains the world’s biggest watch exporter, it’s by no means the only country that produces watches – with some of the world’s top brands calling countries like France, Germany, Italy, Japan and even Australia home.