Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic And Lorenzo Musetti Compete For Best Watch At The Olympics

Novak Djokovic emerged as one of the greatest to ever do it, seeing off the young up-and-comer to realise an Olympic dream and cement his legacy in the tennis history books. Alongside him, rising stars also made their marks to win the first medals of their flourishing careers, but they captured the attention of more than just sports fans inside Roland Garros with their impeccable taste in timepieces.

In an Olympic Games that saw Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal bow out and call time on their illustrious tennis careers, the inevitability of Novak Djokovic, the most decorated tennis player in history, was on full display.

Novak Djokovic won his first Olympic gold medal during his fourth Games. Image: @djokernole

The Serbian pro dramatically recovered from knee surgery to compete at this year’s Games, seizing what was likely his last opportunity to win an Olympic gold medal during his fourth participation. For Djokovic, who has won every Slam available to him, this was the final mountain to climb.

He came up against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish heir to the Grand Slam crown, buoyed by his recent achievements at the Wimbledon Championships this year, downing Djokovic in the final to defend his title on Centre Court… and Djokovic was ready to exact swift revenge.

Novak Djokovic’s Hublot Big Bang

Novak Djokovic’s first-ever Olympic gold was crowned with a Hublot Big Bang. Image: Getty / Hublot

Djokovic beat Alcaraz by the finest of margins, taking both sets to tiebreaks to win 7-6, 7-6. On a court that was so used to seeing a Spanish champion over the last decade, Djokovic’s victory was a poignant reminder of his god-like status in the modern era; his dominance reaching staggering new heights.

So when he went to collect his final prize, you can be sure he wanted to make an impression, wearing the striking Hublot Big Bang MECA-10 in blue ceramic. Priced at around $34,300 AUD, this bold timepiece is loud, complex and inherently powerful; the perfect instrument for a player of Djokovic’s reputation then.

Presented in a 45mm ceramic case, the Hublot Big Bang MECA-10 Titanium is a marvel of modern watchmaking. Its skeletonised dial reveals the intricate in-house-made Manufacture HUB1201, a manual-winding movement that boasts a remarkable 10-day power reserve.

Carlos Alcaraz wore his Rolex Day-Date as he received his silver medal. Image: Getty / Rolex

For every winner, there must be a loser. So when Carlos Alcaraz arrived on the court to receive his silver medal, the Spanish star knew he needed a statement piece on the wrist. Often referred to as the “President’s Watch,” Alcaraz was seen sporting an 18k yellow gold Rolex Day-Date with a black diamond dial.

At 40mm, it’s a prestigious timepiece, valued at around $64,300 AUD, and features a sunray-finished black dial, the brand’s signature fluted bezel and a President bracelet. Under the hood, the watch boasts a Manufacture 3255 Calibre, a perpetual, mechanical, self-winding movement with a power reserve of approximately 70 hours.

Lorenzo Musetti’s Rolex Daytona Cosmograph

Lorenzo Musetti received his bronze medal wearing the Rolex Daytona. Image: Getty / Rolex

Finally, Italy’s rising star Lorenzo Musetti finished in the medals for the first time in his burgeoning career, beating Canada’s Felix Auger Alassime in the bronze medal match. The 22-year-old captured the attention of the watch enthusiasts looking on with his impeccable taste, rocking a stainless steel Rolex Daytona Cosmograph featuring a black dial, reference 116500LN.

The new models are priced at around $24,250 AUD, and feature the brand’s proprietary Oystersteel bracelet and case with a black Cerachrom bezel and tachymetre scale.

Despite being discontinued, the Daytona Cosmograph takes its inspiration from the 1965 original and remains a coveted piece among watch enthusiasts, celebrated for its enduring association with motorsports and its precise chronograph functionality. This piece houses the COSC-certified Rolex Calibre 4130, an in-house-made self-winding automatic movement that delivers a formidable 72-hour power reserve.

Each watch reflected the unique personality and style of its tennis-playing wearer, making a statement that extended far beyond the paradigms of the courts. Djokovic may have won the Olympic medal, an achievement that has eluded him throughout his career, but I’ll leave you to decide who won the wrist check in Paris this weekend.