7 Best White T-Shirts For Men In 2022

A white t-shirt is an absolute essential in any man’s wardrobe. Crisp, clean and capable to be paired with absolutely anything, the white t-shirt reigns supreme in the capsule wardrobe. But, while it may be easy to recommend you buy a white t-shirt, buying the right white t-shirt for you can be easier said than done.

No white t-shirt is the same; you have to consider the fit, the weight, the style and of course, the price. To help you on your buying journey, we’ve put together this list of the very best white t-shirts for men currently available. We’ve worn – and still wear – many of the tees on this list, so we can recommend them with outright confidence.

What to look for in a white t-shirt

Fit

The fit of your white t-shirt will likely come down to personal preference, but it’s worth knowing the different fit types on offer.

Regular Fit: Most white tees will come in a regular fit. This means the t-shirt will be a little loose around the arms and in the body, but not as much a loose-fitting or oversized t-shirt.

Slim-Fit: Slim-fit t-shirts are as their name suggests, slim-fitting. These will be cut closer to the body, and are a good option for guys who want to show off their slim physique.

Oversized Fit: Oversized fit t-shirts are becoming more and more popular in recent months. Men seem to be ditching the slim and skinny fits in favour of looser, baggier options. They’re inherently more comfortable and allow more air-flow, so are a good option in the summer to help you avoid dreaded sweat stains.

Material

The majority of white t-shirts will be made from cotton or a cotton blend. In some instances, you’ll find manufacturers use organic cotton. Organic cotton doesn’t just feel softer on the skin, but it lasts longer and is farmed is more ethical ways.

Weight

The weight of a t-shirt is determined by the weave. A thicker weave results in a heavier t-shirt and a lighter weave, a more lightweight t-shirt. Lightweight t-shirts, naturally, can be beneficial in summer months as they’ll be slightly more breathable. But ultimately, the weight you choose will likely come down to personal preference.