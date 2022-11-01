7 Best White T-Shirts For Men In 2022

A white t-shirt is an absolute essential in any man’s wardrobe. Crisp, clean and capable to be paired with absolutely anything, the white t-shirt reigns supreme in the capsule wardrobe. But, while it may be easy to recommend you buy a white t-shirt, buying the right white t-shirt for you can be easier said than done.
No white t-shirt is the same; you have to consider the fit, the weight, the style and of course, the price. To help you on your buying journey, we’ve put together this list of the very best white t-shirts for men currently available. We’ve worn – and still wear – many of the tees on this list, so we can recommend them with outright confidence.
What to look for in a white t-shirt
Fit
The fit of your white t-shirt will likely come down to personal preference, but it’s worth knowing the different fit types on offer.
Regular Fit: Most white tees will come in a regular fit. This means the t-shirt will be a little loose around the arms and in the body, but not as much a loose-fitting or oversized t-shirt.
Slim-Fit: Slim-fit t-shirts are as their name suggests, slim-fitting. These will be cut closer to the body, and are a good option for guys who want to show off their slim physique.
Oversized Fit: Oversized fit t-shirts are becoming more and more popular in recent months. Men seem to be ditching the slim and skinny fits in favour of looser, baggier options. They’re inherently more comfortable and allow more air-flow, so are a good option in the summer to help you avoid dreaded sweat stains.
Material
The majority of white t-shirts will be made from cotton or a cotton blend. In some instances, you’ll find manufacturers use organic cotton. Organic cotton doesn’t just feel softer on the skin, but it lasts longer and is farmed is more ethical ways.
Weight
The weight of a t-shirt is determined by the weave. A thicker weave results in a heavier t-shirt and a lighter weave, a more lightweight t-shirt. Lightweight t-shirts, naturally, can be beneficial in summer months as they’ll be slightly more breathable. But ultimately, the weight you choose will likely come down to personal preference.
You Might Also Like
Best Everyday White T-Shirt
Supima Cotton Crew T-Shirt
Material: 100% Cotton
Weight: Medium
Sizes: XXS - 3XL
Arguably one of the best fast fashion brands on the planet, Uniqlo has become my go to brand for everyday white t-shirts. I was sick of paying $100 for quality t-shirts, so decided to try Uniqlo's Supima cotton tee. They're comfortable and soft and fit me live a glove. If you prefer a bit more room go up a size.
I've since purchased 5 of these which I wear with jeans and sometimes a casual suit and sneakers. When you think fast fashion, think Uniqlo, as it's the only brand in this space I buy. Plus their freaking cheap as f*ck. Win!
Best Luxury White T-Shirt
OB-T
Material: 100% Cotton
Weight: Lightweight
Sizes: XS - 3XL
Orlebar Brown is my go-to for luxury white t-shirts when it's time to spend a little more. Owned by Chanel and a stickler for quality, there's nothing better in my opinion. Yes they are a lot more expensive than Uniqlo's t-shirts, but Orlebar Brown have the perfect humid weather t-shirt, with the lightweight cotton being an ideal defence against tropical weather and those sticky days.
The cut is tailored but with enough room to breathe. They are expensive, but if you can spare it, they'll be perfect for your next Bali or Hawaiian holiday. Pair them with a pair of OB shorts for good measure, but I wouldn't recommend wearing with suits as they look a bit too casual. I have been wearing these for 5 years and restock every couple of years.
Expert tip: Go up a size as they tend to fit small to size.
Best Organic Cotton White T-Shirt
The Organic Cotton Crew
Material: 100% Organic Cotton
Weight: Midweight
Sizes: XS - XXL
For a few years Everlane made their lightweight t-shirt which was arguably the best white t-shirt money could buy. Sadly they discontinued this fine beast and replaced it with an organic alternative. Their organic cotton white t-shirt is not lightweight, rather it’s a good everyday t-shirt similar to the Uniqlo ones. Fit is on the slim side, so just go up a size if you’re a bigger boy.
What we don’t love about their organic cotton T, is they’re just an everyday t-shirt. Maybe I’m just still salty about them stopping production of my favourite t-shirt… Regardless we do own a few of these and they’re a great everyday organic white t-shirt.
Best Linen White T-Shirt
Sun Tee
Material: 100% Linen
Weight: Lightweight
Sizes: S - XXL
Alex Crane deals almost exclusively in linen, so you can rest assured the quality of their linen Sun Tee is up there with the very best. It's sustainably-grown, too, so you'll be doing your little bit for the environment with each purchase.
We appreciate linen probably isn't the first material you think of when you think of white t-shirts, but when it comes to summer, it's easily the best material you could dress yourself in. We also love the slightly off-white bone colouring of Alex Crane's tee and it fits oh-so nicely. Best paired with a pair of shorts or chinos, the Alex Crane Sun white t-shirt is summer casual cool, defined.
Best Sustainable White T-Shirt
Recycled Cotton Classic T-Shirt
Material: Organic Cotton
Weight: Midweight
Sizes: S - XXL
For those with a more eco-conscious head on their shoulders (to be honest, we all should have these days) then it's important to look out for t-shirts that use recycled materials in their production. For our money, tentree is one of the best in this space, with their recycled white t-shirt being made from a combination of 50% recycled fibres and/or materials and 50% organic cotton.
They fit incredibly well, feel great against the skin and ultimately, just make a fantastic everyday t-shirt, without breaking the bank too much. We guarantee you'll notice the difference in quality between a tentree white t-shirt and something from Uniqlo.
Best Heavyweight White T-Shirt
Heavyweight T-Shirt
Material: 67% Lyocell, 33% Pima Cotton
Weight: Heavyweight
Sizes: XS - XXL
If it's a heavier white t-shirt you're after then look no further than this beauty from premium menswear brand CDLP. At 330 GSM (which puts it in wool and denim-heavy territory) this really is a tee that exudes quality. At $95, we admit it's not what you would call cheap, but as they say, you can't put a price on quality.
It's rather sustainable too, being made from a blend of pima cotton and lyocell, which is a natural fibre made using wood pulp. The result is a fabric that is incredibly soft and incredibly breathable, which can help to counterbalance the weight of the tee. The regular fit fits like a dream, too. It's easily one of our favourite white t-shirts.
Best Oversize White T-Shirt
Oversized Crew Neck T-Shirt
Material: 100% Cotton
Weight: Midweight
Sizes: 2XS - 4XL, Long sizes also available
You could spend more on an oversized white t-shirt if you wanted to, but for us, this cheap and cheerful number from ASOS Design fits the bill perfectly. We reckon as soon as you put one on, you're going to want more of them to wear on rotation, so their $14.50 price tag makes them seriously attractive.
Offering an incredibly classic look that is straight to the point with its plain design, there's not a lot to not like about ASOS' tee. Made from 100% cotton, it'll feel soft to the touch and offer a good amount ion breathability. But with the loose fit offering even greater airflow, you'll remain feeling cool.