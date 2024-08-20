9 Books About Dating & Relationships Every Man Should Read Before They Turn 30

Dating is a minefield for men. Apps, IRL, how long, too short—it’s never-ending. One thing we can guarantee is that becoming your best self is the ticket to dating success.

Women are complex creatures. It takes time and training to master the art of talking to, living with and (shock, horror) getting married to women. And at a time when it’s more tempting than ever to Netflix yourself to sleep than it is to get out there and make a fool of yourself in a bar, it’s essential to keep your skills sharp.

So: do your research, get out in the field, and master the art. With these nine tried and tested books for helping you get good at approaching, talking to, flirting with and making love to women, your excuses are now as dry as our unimpressed eyes when you tell us, “But it’s hard.”