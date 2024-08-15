A Watch Lover’s Dream: ‘Between the Lugs’ Comes To Sydney’s Carriageworks This Weekend

Sydney is set to become the epicentre of the watch world this weekend as horophiles, collectors, and casual enthusiasts gather at the Elston Mezzanine, Bay 25, Carriageworks for the highly anticipated “Between the Lugs” Watch Fair. Taking place this weekend, August 17th-18th, the two-day event is expected to draw a diverse crowd of watch aficionados eager to explore a veritable treasure trove of timepieces.

Organized by MAD & Associates Australia and supported by the Jewellery Industry Network, the fair will showcase an extensive collection of both rare and contemporary watches. The event promises to be a unique opportunity for attendees to handle, inspect, and even purchase these horological gems directly from experts and brand representatives.

A Carefully Curated Watch Lover’s Experience

Nicholas Hooper, founder of “Between the Lugs,” has expressed his peaking excitement about the event, highlighting the undeniably exceptional lineup of exhibitors. “This is truly a one-of-a-kind event for watch lovers in Australia,” said Hooper…

“We’ve curated an exceptional lineup of exhibitors, from high-end luxury maisons such as Jacob & Co to emerging independent brands, that will allow visitors to immerse themselves in the captivating world of watchmaking.”

The fair’s exhibition hall is set to be bustling with activity, as leading brands and independent watchmakers showcase their latest creations. Whether visitors are seasoned collectors or simply curious about the intricacies of timekeeping, the event promises to offer something for everyone.

The hands-on nature of the fair allows attendees to closely examine the craftsmanship and innovation behind each timepiece, providing a deeper appreciation for the precision art of watchmaking. If that isn’t enough to reel you in, visitors get a gift bag on entry and can also opt to be entered a 1 in 500 chance to win a $2990 Watch by Squale.

The fair takes place at Sydney’s iconic Carriageworks. Image: NME

Timepieces, Talks And Networking

In addition to the immensely impressive displays, “Between the Lugs” will feature a robust program of talks and demonstrations, making it more of an experience than a mere exhibition. Industry experts will take the stage to share their insights on the latest trends, innovations, and collecting strategies within the ever-dynamic world of horology.

Designed to enrich the knowledge of attendees, these sessions are perfect for attendees of all levels, whether they are experienced collectors or newcomers to the watch scene. As world-renowned brands pour in — the iconic Bianchet being one example among many – you can check out a fuller list of attendees on their Instagram.

Hooper emphasised the significance of the event as a comprehensive celebration of the mechanical watch industry. “Between the Lugs is more than just a watch show – it’s a celebration of the craftsmanship, history, and passion that define the mechanical watch industry,” he said.

“Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply curious about what makes the watch industry tick, this event is a must-attend for anyone with a love for watchmaking.”

Tickets for the public day on Saturday, August 17th, are now available for purchase online. Don’t delay — rumour has it they’re going like hotcakes.