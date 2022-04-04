Black Adam Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is introducing a new character into the mix with Black Adam. The film is a spin-off from the DCEU’s 2019 film, Shazam! and will focus on the antihero Teth-Adam AKA Black Adam who will eventually become Shazam’s archenemy in future DCEU projects.

Black Adam will fly into Australian cinemas on October 20.

The Cast & Crew

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will make his DCEU debut and is starring as the titular character. Joining him are Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi and Quintessa Swindell, as well as iconic actor Pierce Brosnan, best known for portraying James Bond, who will star as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate.

Jaume Collet-Serra, best known for directing the horror films Orphan and The Shallows, directed Black Adam, which was written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani.

The Plot

Not too many details about Black Adam’s plot have been revealed aside from the following synopsis from Warner Bros. Pictures:

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.” Warner Bros. Pictures

What The Critics & Reviews Say

As the film is still a ways away, there are no current reviews for Black Adam. However, Twitter users seem very keen to see the film when it’s released.

Holy shit!!! This shot of #BlackAdam in the air is pure HYPE. Can't fuckin' wait 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7BY219YHX — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 of SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) October 16, 2021

I have to admit, I am damn excited to see Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate in #BlackAdam. Also, I suspect the film will bring the JSA back to prominence in a major way. #ComicArt by Paul Rivoche #dccomics pic.twitter.com/8QqLfNS9H4 — Star-Rocket Radio (@starrocketradio) October 28, 2021

BLACK ADAM LOOKS SO INSANELY GOOD HOLY SHIT???? #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/1Hcij3hdAO — sabrina🦇SEEN THE BATMAN x6 (@nightwaynes) February 11, 2022

Trailer

An official trailer for Black Adam still hasn’t been released yet, but Warner Bros. did release a trailer that provides fans with sneak peeks at all their upcoming DC content – including Black Adam, of course – which you can watch below.

