‘Blade Runner’ Sequel Series Officially In The Works

Amazon Studios has officially given the green light to Blade Runner 2099 – a new live-action series that’ll be executively produced by Ridley Scott – and it’s understood that the series will act as a sequel to both Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner, starring iconic actor Harrison Ford, is considered one of the best and most influential sci-fi films of all time. However, the film wasn’t appreciated at the time of its release back in 1982; in fact, Blade Runner bombed at the box office.

Obviously, over the years, Blade Runner has become a beloved cult classic. So much so, that in 2017, a sequel was released. The sequel, called Blade Runner 2049, was set thirty years after the events of the first movie and received critical acclaim.

But hold on to your hats (or rather, your origami unicorns), as it’s just been announced that another instalment in the Blade Runner franchise is officially on the way. According to Variety, Amazon Studios – who’s responsible for the hit television series The Boys and The Rings of Power – has greenlit a live-action limited series which will be called, Blade Runner 2099.

Harrison Ford in the original Blade Runner film, which was directed by Ridley Scott. Image Credit: Warner Bros.

No plot details about Blade Runner 2099 have been released yet, but the title of the upcoming series suggests that it will be set fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049. Sadly, no casting details have been announced yet either, but considering Ford appeared in the original Blade Runner and its sequel, it’s possible he could appear in this new series.

It’s also possible that Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas – who starred in Blade Runner 2049 – could also appear in Blade Runner 2099. Only time will tell… But we’re certainly keeping our fingers crossed that all three make at least cameos.

At this stage, we do know that Ridley Scott, who directed the first Blade Runner film, will executively produce Blade Runner 2099 as will Michael Green, who co-wrote the Blade Runner sequel. Silka Luisa, known for producing the Halo series, will act as the showrunner of Blade Runner 2099.

Again, there’s no word on when the new Blade Runner series will start filming or will be released on Amazon Prime Video – but as it’s in such early stages of production, we’re guessing our screens won’t be graced with Blade Runner 2099 for at least a few years. Watch this space.