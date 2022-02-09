Bob’s Burgers The Movie Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

The beloved and Emmy-winning animated series Bob’s Burgers is getting the movie treatment. After 12 seasons and over 200 episodes, the show is set to release a full-length feature film about the Belcher family.
Australian Release Date
After being delayed for almost two years thanks to the pandemic, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will finally be released in Australian cinemas on the 26th of May.
Trailer
Haven’t had a chance to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie trailer yet? You can do so below.
The Cast & Crew
The original voice cast from the series are, of course, reprising their roles; H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, Larry Murphy as Teddy, and Kristen Schaal as Louise.
Regular special guests of Bob’s Burgers, Kevin Kline and Zach Galifianakis will also voice their respective recurring characters in the film, Calvin and Felix Fischoeder.
The Plot
The Bob’s Burgers Movie will follow Bob and Linda struggle to keep their burger restaurant afloat after a ruptured water main leaves a huge sinkhole out front and blocks the entrance. Meanwhile, the kids, Tina, Gene, and Louise, try to solve a mystery that could potentially save their family’s business.
The film will most likely feature a few musical numbers – as the series regularly does – and has been co-written, co-produced and directed by Bob’s Burgers series creator, Loren Bouchard.
What The Critics & Reviews Say
It seems that there haven’t been any pre-screenings or test screenings as of yet as there are no reviews available for The Bob’s Burgers Movie. However, fans are counting down the days for the film to hit theatres:
If you too can’t wait for the film to be released, you can watch every episode of Bob’s Burgers on Disney+ in the meantime.
