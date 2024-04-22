Bondi Set To Get World-Class Health Club This Winter; Finally Something Worthy Of The Postcode

Sydney’s always-buoyant wellness sector is set to welcome another cutting-edge space into its ranks. This time, it’s coming to Bondi Beach.

As well as having some of the best pubs, best date spots, and most ingenious rental listings in all of New South Wales, Bondi Beach also boasts some of the best fitness culture anywhere in the world. Its combination of beautiful scenery, beautiful weather, and a vibrant fitness community have led it to become a veritable Mecca for those looking to get their shred on.

If you consider yourself to be one of those aforementioned shredders — or were waiting for a final sign to join their swelling ranks — then this will come as very good news: the illustrious suburb is set to welcome a cutting-edge new wellness space to its shores this winter.

And rest assured, this is very much a fully-fledged wellness space, rather than a run-of-the-mill gym…

While the space undoubtedly caters to all your cut-and-dried fitness needs — the above flythrough video promises swathes of treadmills, benches, squat racks, machines, and all that good stuff — it also boasts a tailor-made, discreet wellness space — “Slowhouse” — designed especially for recovery of all kinds; a chance to “slow down, recover and recharge.”

Whether that’s muscle recovery after a heavy lift or all the mental benefits afforded by hot saunas, cold plunges, or even a hard-earned treatment, Beachouse Bondi seems to have it all.

They say it best themselves:

“After 10 years together as Beach Fit Bondi we’re shaking things up and taking our fitness community to the next level. Our vision extends beyond just fitness to embrace all areas of health and wellness. Fitness is changing and we’re changing with it! With brand new state of the art equipment, a bigger space and sweeping views of Bondi Beach we couldn’t be more excited! Of course we bring with us the same community vibe and dog friendly attitude. We can’t wait to start this next chapter with you.” Beachouse Bondi

On top of this, we can expect it to be stacked with all the manifold fitness talent that its predecessor, Beach Fit Bondi, became so famous for. This includes the unrivalled talents of Ben “Abstacker” Handsaker who not only undertakes mind-boggling fitness challenges for good causes but counts a number of incredible fitness transformations to his name, including that of our very own founder Luc Wiesman.

Suffice to say, if you’re in the Eastern Suburbs and looking to get your body primed and ready for next summer, this could be the place to start.

While no gym can substitute for a solid mindset and good work ethic, knowing that you can train in a well-equipped and welcoming space, run by people who have walked the walk — rather than just talked the talk, as so many faux-fitness-fanatics are want to do — can make your journey a hell of a lot more enjoyable.

Watch this space… and see you there?